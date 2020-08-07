US State Department accuses Russia of spreading misinformation

In line with its congressional mandate, the GEC released a special report that provides an overview of Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem. The report outlines the five pillars of Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem and how these pillars work together to create a media multiplier effect. In particular, it details how the tactics of one pillar, proxy sources, interact with one another to elevate malicious content and create an illusion of credibility.

A new report from the US State Department accuses Russia of conducting a sophisticated disinformation and propaganda campaign that uses a variety of approaches including Kremlin-aligned news sites to promote their agenda. Report focuses in particular on the Russian government's use of this network to push disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic as it spread across the globe, CNN wrote.

The Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) is leading and coordinating efforts of the U.S. Federal Government to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign propaganda and disinformation. As the U.S. Government’s dedicated center for countering foreign disinformation and propaganda, the Global Engagement Center (GEC) at the U.S. Department of State has a mandate to expose and counter threats from malign actors that utilize these tactics. In this field, Russia continues to be a leading threat. The Department works with interagency and global partners to meet this challenge, with the GEC playing a key role in coordinating efforts and helping lead a global response.

"While Russia’s disinformation presents a threat, it does not stand unopposed. The U.S. government , our allies and partner governments, international institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector, and citizens around the world will not stand by idly while Russia misuses the modern forms of communications that we all depend on for the free flow of ideas and information," U.S. Embassy in Georgia wrote.

Embassy also stated that, the GEC will continue to expose disinformation we see coming from Russia and other malign actors so that the international public and the counter-disinformation community have a clear understanding of how disinformation spreads and how we can work collectively to counter it.

In addition, The US Embassy to Georgia has responded to the 12th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia 2008 war, stating that ‘August 7 is a somber reminder of the thousands who have suffered and continue to suffer in the wake of Russia’s invasion.’ The embassy said the international community witnessed a ‘major Russian-led incursion’ last year, attempting to take control of hundreds of meters of additional Georgian territory near Chorchana-Tsnelisi. The embassy stated that thousands of Georgians remain internally displaced and the people living in the currently Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions are deprived of fundamental human rights, local media agenda.ge reported.

U.S. Embassy statement on 12th anniversary of 2008 Russo-Georgian war reads: Russia’s responsibilities under the 2008 ceasefire agreement are clear: Russia must withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions and allow unfettered access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We also call again on Russia to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. It is essential for hundreds of thousands of IDPs and refugees to be able to return safely and with dignity to their homes. The United States’ commitment to our friends and partners in Georgia remains steadfast. USA stands with the people of Georgia and join them in calling for these communities, divided by Russian aggression, to be united once again.

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia also issued the statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Georgia supporting Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the statement, fundamental human rights of the conflict-affected population continue to be violated by Russia, including through restrictions on the freedom of movement.

