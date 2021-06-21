13 entries added to the Belarus regime

The FINANCIAL -- 11 individuals and 2 entities have been added to the Belarus financial sanctions regime.
On 21 June 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List on GOV.UK. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act.
The 13 entries, including Belaeronavigatsia (Group ID: 14082) the provider of air navigation services in the Republic of Belarus, have been added to the consolidated list and are subject to an asset freeze.
Making funds or economic resources available to Belaeronavigatsia includes the payment of fees to cover overflight and landing. Paying such fees directly or indirectly, will be acting in breach of sanctions regulations and is a criminal offence.
Individuals
-
AURAMENKA, Aliaksei Mikalaevich
DOB: 11/05/1977. POB: Minsk, Belarus a.k.a: (1) AURAMENKA, Aleksey, Nikolaevich (2) AURAMENKA, Alexey (3) AVRAMENKO, Aleksey, Nikolaevich (4) AVRAMENKO, Alexey Nationality: Belarusian Position: Minister for Transport and Communication Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0100 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as Minister for Transport and Communication of the Republic of Belarus, Aliaksei Auramenka is responsible for the state management of civil aviation and supervision of air traffic control. He is therefore responsible for the forced redirection and landing of Ryanair passenger flight FR4978 at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In so doing, Auramenka acted at the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian Ministry of Defence. These politically motivated decisions were aimed at detaining and arresting the opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega and are a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Therefore, Aliaksei Auramenka is responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14118.
-
BELIAKOV, Oleg Nikolaevich
a.k.a: (1) BALYAKAU, Aleg (2) BALYAKAU, Oleg, Nikolaevich (3) BELIAKOV, Aleg (4) BELYAKOV, Aleg (5) BELYAKOV, Oleg, Nikolaevich Nationality: Belarusian Position: (1) Deputy Head of the Penal Correction Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (2) Deputy Head of the Department for the Execution of Punishments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0106 (UK Statement of Reasons):Oleg Nikolaevich Beliakov is the Deputy Head of the Department for the Execution of Punishments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In this position, he is responsible for his Department’s management of correction and detention facilities, and therefore he is responsible for the serious human rights violations and acts relating to the repression of civil society and democratic opposition which are carried out in such facilities. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14123.
-
CHURO, Leanid Mikalaievich
DOB: 08/07/1956. a.k.a: (1) CHURO, Leanid, Mikalaevich (2) CHURO, Leonid, Nikolaevich (3) CHURO, Lieanid, Mikalajevich Nationality: Belarusian Position: Director General, Belaeronavigatsia Republican Unity Air Navigation Services Enterprise Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0098 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as Director General of Belaeronavigatsia Republican Unitary Air Navigation Services Enterprise, Leanid Churo is responsible for Belarusian air traffic control. He therefore bears responsibility for the order to intercept passenger flight FR4978 and compel its
4
landing at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In doing so, he acted on the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian defence forces. This resulted in the forced redirection of flight FR4978, the detention of the aircraft, its passengers and the crew, and the arrest of opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega. This politically- motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Protasevich and Sapega and constitutes a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Churo is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14115.
-
GAIDUKEVICH, Oleg Sergeevich
DOB: 26/03/1977. POB: Minsk, Belarus a.k.a: (1) GAIDUKEVICH, Aleh, Siarheevich (2) HAIDUKEVICH, Aleh, Siarheevich (3) HAIDUKEVICH, Oleg, Sergeevich Nationality: Belarusian Position: (1) Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of International Affairs in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly (2) Member of the delegation of the National Assembly for contacts with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0102 (UK Statement of Reasons):Oleg Gaidukevich is the Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of International Affairs in the house of Representative of the National Assembly, and a member of the delegation of the national Assembly for contacts with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In this capacity, he has made public statements in support of Alexander Lukashenko and the actions taken by the Belarusian authorities to forcibly divert passenger flight FR4978 to Minsk airport without proper justification on 21 May 2021. This politically motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega and is a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Therefore, Oleg Gaidukevich supports the Lukashenko regime and its repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14116.
-
GOLUB, Igor Vladimirovich
Title: Major General DOB: 19/11/1967. POB: Chernigov, Chernigovskaya oblast, Ukraine a.k.a: (1) GOLUB, Ihar, Uladzimiravich (2) HOLUB, Igor, Vladimirovich (3) HOLUB, Ihar, Uladzimiravich Nationality: Belarusian Position: Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0097 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Igor Golub is responsible for the order dispatching military aircraft to intercept passenger flight FR4978 and compel its landing at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In so doing, Golub acted at the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian aviation authorities. This resulted in the forced redirection of flight FR4978, the detention of the aircraft, its passengers and the crew, and the arrest of opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega. This politically-motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Protasevich and Sapega and constitutes a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Igor Golub is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14114.
5
-
GURTSEVICH, Andrei Mikalaevich
DOB: 27/07/1971. POB: Baranovich, Brest Region/Oblast, Belarus a.k.a: GURTSEVICH, Andrei, Nikolaevich Nationality: Belarusian Position: First Deputy Commander of the Air Force Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0099 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as First Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Gurtsevich is responsible for the order dispatching military aircraft to intercept passenger flight FR4978 and compel its landing at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In so doing, Gurtesevich acted at the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian aviation authorities. This resulted in the forced redirection of flight FR4978, the detention of the aircraft, its passengers and the crew, and the arrest of opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega. This politically-motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Protasevich and Sapega and constitutes a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Andrei Gurtsevich is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14117.
-
KARPENKOV, Nikolai
DOB: 06/09/1968. POB: Minsk, Belarus a.k.a: (1) KARPENKOV, Mikalai (2) KARPENKOV, Nikolay (3) KARPIANKOU, Mikalai (4) KARPIANKOU, Nikolai (5) KARPIANKOU, Nikolay Nationality: Belarusian Position: (1) Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (2) Commander of Internal Troops Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0105 (UK Statement of Reasons):Nikolai Karpenkov is the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Commander of Internal Troops and former Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption. In both roles, he has engaged in and supported human rights violations and the repression of civil society in Belarus. In his current role, he is responsible for the actions of officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Internal Troops and therefore responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses against detained protestors and journalists, which have taken placed since Karpenkov assumed this role in November 2020. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14122.
-
KHRENIN, Viktor Gennadevich
Title: Lieutenant General DOB: 01/08/1971. POB: Novogroduk, Grodno Region, Belarus a.k.a: (1) KHRENIN, Viktar, Gienadzjevich (2) KHRENIN, Viktar, Henadzevich Nationality: Belarusian Position: Minister of Defence Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0096 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as Minister of Defence of Belarus since 20 January 2020, Viktor Khrenin is responsible for the decision taken by the Command of the Air Forces and Air Defence Forces for the order dispatching military aircraft to intercept passenger flight FR4978 and compel its landing at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In doing so, Khrenin acted at the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian aviation authorities. This resulted in the forced redirection of flight FR4978, the detention of the aircraft, its passengers and the crew, and the arrest of opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner, Sofia Sapega. This politically motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Protasevich and Sapega and constitutes a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Viktor Khrenin is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the
6
rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14113.
-
MARKOV, Marat Sergeevich
DOB: --/--/1969. POB: Luninets, Brest region, Belarus Nationality: Belarusian Position: Chairman of the Management of the Second National Television Channel (ONT) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0104 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his position as Chairman of the Second National Television Station (ONT), Marat Markov is responsible for the programming and editorial decisions of the station, including thedecision to record and broadcast an ‘interview’ with the detained opposition activist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich, widely believed to be filmed under duress and with Protasevich showing signs of ill treatment. This action is directly linked to the politically motivated decision to divert Ryanair flight FR4978 to Minsk airport on 23 May 2021 without proper justification, aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner, Sofia Sapega and is a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Marat Markov is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14121.
-
RYZHENKOV, Maksim
Title: First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President DOB: --/--/1972. POB: Minsk, Belarus a.k.a: (1) RYZHANKOU, Maksim (2) RYZHANKOU, Maxim (3) RYZHANKOU, Maxim, Uladzimiravich (4) RYZHANKOU, Maxim, Vladimirovich (5) RYZHENKOV, Maxim (6) RYZHENKOV, Maxim, Uladzimiravich (7) RYZHENKOV, Maxim, Vladimirovich Nationality: Belarusian Address: Minsk. Position: First Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0103 (UK Statement of Reasons):Maksim Ryzhenkov is the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President. In this role, Ryzhenkov has significant influence over the Belarusian authorities’ response to the post-election protests, including serious human rights violations, the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus and actions and policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus. Maksim Ryzhenkov also plays an important coordinating role over state bodies, including the working relationship between the President and the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior and its internal security forces, which are responsible for treatment amounting to serious human rights violations. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14119.
-
SIKORSKI, Artsiom Igaravich
DOB: --/--/1983. POB: Soligorsk, Minsk region/Oblast, Belarus a.k.a: (1) SIKORSKI, Artem, Igorevich (2) SIKORSKIY, Artem, Igorevich (3) SIKORSKIY, Artsiom, Igaravich Nationality: Belarusian Position: Director for the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communication Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0101 (UK Statement of Reasons):In his capacity as Director of the Aviation Department at the Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Belarus, Artsiom Sikorski is responsible for the state management in the sphere of civil aviation and supervision of air traffic control. He is therefore responsible for the forced redirection and landing of Ryanair passenger flight FR4978 at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In so doing, Sikorski acted at the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian Ministry of Defence. These politically motivated decisions were aimed at detaining and arresting the opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega and are a form of repression against
7
civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Therefore, Artsiom Sikorski is responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Gender):Male Listed on:21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14120.
Entities
-
BELAERONAVIGATSIA REPUBLICAN UNITY AIR NAVIGATION SERVICES ENTERPRISE a.k.a: Belaeronavigatsia State-Owned Enterprise Address: 19 Korotkevic Street, Minsk, Belarus, 220039. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): BEL0108 (UK Statement of Reasons): Belaeronavigatsia Republican Unitary Air Navigation Services Enterprise is responsible for Belarusian air traffic control. It therefore bears responsibility for the order to intercept passenger flight FR4978 and compel its landing at Minsk airport, without proper justification, on 23 May 2021. In doing so, it acted on the direction of Alexander Lukashenko and in conjunction with the Belarusian defence forces. This resulted in the detention of the aircraft, its passengers and the crew, and the arrest of opposition journalist and civil society actor Roman Protasevich and Protasevich’s partner Sofia Sapega. This politically-motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Protasevich and Sapega and constitutes a form of repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Belaeronavigatsia is therefore responsible for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus and so undermined democracy and the rule of law there. (Phone number): Tel: +375 (17) 215- 40-51. Fax: +375 (17) 213-41-63 (Email address): This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Organisation type): State Owned Enterprise (Subsidiaries):(1) Brest branch (2) Vitsebsk branch (3) Gomel branch (4) Grodno branch (5) Mogilev branch Listed on: 21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14082.
-
BNK (UK) LTD
a.k.a: (1) BNK (UK) (2) BNK (UK) Limited (3) BNK UK (4) BNK UK Limited (5) BNK UK Ltd Address: (1) Salatin House, 19 Cedar Road, Sutton, Surrey, UK, SM2 5DA. (2) BNK (UK) LTD, 26-28 Hammersmith Grove, MWB Business Exchange Centre, W6 7BA. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0107 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that BNK (UK) Ltd Company is controlled directly or indirectly by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been responsible for serious violations of human rights in Belarus. BNK (UK) Ltd is controlled by CJSC Belarusian Oil Company, the state exporter of oil products, of which Belarusneft Production Association, a State owned entity in Belarus which forms part of the Belneftekhim concern, is the major controlling party. (Website): http://www.belnaft.co.uk/ (Parent company): (1) CJSC Belarusian Oil Company (2) Belorusneft (3) Belneftekhim (Business Reg no): UK Company no. 06527449 Listed on:21/06/2021 Last Updated: 21/06/2021 Group ID: 14124.