13 entries added to the Belarus regime

The FINANCIAL -- 11 individuals and 2 entities have been added to the Belarus financial sanctions regime.

On 21 June 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List on GOV.UK. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act.

The 13 entries, including Belaeronavigatsia (Group ID: 14082) the provider of air navigation services in the Republic of Belarus, have been added to the consolidated list and are subject to an asset freeze.

Making funds or economic resources available to Belaeronavigatsia includes the payment of fees to cover overflight and landing. Paying such fees directly or indirectly, will be acting in breach of sanctions regulations and is a criminal offence.

Individuals