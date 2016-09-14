Coachella has been postponed over coronavirus fears

The FINANCIAL – The celeb's favourite festival - Coachella has been postponed amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Postponing the massive festival series is a huge endeavor involving hundreds of artists and their representatives, as well as hundreds of contractors and vendors and tens of thousands of employees.



The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation have confirmed. Dates will be shifted from the weekends of April 10th and 17th to the weekends of October 9th and 16th. Though more details will surely follow, the basic notion of canceling or pushing back the festival has been heavily rumored within music industry circles as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened. When South By Southwest was officially quashed this past Friday, it seemed inevitable that Coachella would be next. Last week also was announced the cancellation of South By Southwest, Austin’s venerable music-and-tech confab. SXSW provided Austin with an economic impact estimated at $356 million last year while Coachella’s footprint has been pegged at north of $1 billion worldwide, according to Forbes.



Postponing the massive festival series until October is a huge endeavor involving hundreds of artists and their representatives, as well as hundreds of contractors and vendors and tens of thousands of employees. Artists are frequenting touring during the fall months and while organizers aren't likely to get all the performers to agree to move, sources say that if enough of the big headline acts -- this year's Coachella headliners include Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott -- then the festival can be moved. Stagecoach is being headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, as reported by Billboard.



Several artist managers have been in talks with Goldenvoice for the last week discussing postponement of the festival, a source familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone Monday night, adding that the cancelation of SXSW and the recent outbreak of cases in California’s Riverside County “really changed everyone’s tune.” Another source said Coachella “confirmed” postponement with their agency on Monday night, but did not provide further details. A third source close to the situation said the talks are ongoing and not finalized yet. Also, Ultra Music Festival, the annual electronic and dance music blowout in Miami, was officially postponed Friday amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. “We are emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm, but rather that we are doing it in an abundance of caution,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at a press conference Friday. Along suspending Ultra, Suarez also announced that Miami’s annual Carnival celebration, Calle Ocho, would also be canceled. California has been one of the U.S. states hit hardest by the global coronavirus outbreak, reporting over 110 confirmed cases and at least one death as of Monday evening, according to Rolling Stone.



Residents of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, have been circulating a petition to cancel the chic shindig, citing fears that it could bring the epidemic with it. “The low desert’s population is densely seniors, which are at significantly higher risk of developing complications from covid19,” Annette Meza of nearby Fontana commented on the petition on Change.org, which more than doubled to 12,000 signatures over the weekend. “This is a HUUGE gathering by people who can’t even keep herpes to themselves!!!” wrote Lyssa Perez of neighboring Palm Desert. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition not to cancel Coachella — has garnered some 1,300 signatures. “The valley needs the revenue so don’t panic,“ wrote Evelyn Eccard of Redondo Beach, Calif. Over the weekend, however, Riverside County got its first coronavirus case, as a patient was confirmed at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, about 25 miles from the festival site, New York Post reported.



All told, the economic cost of tech events cancelled due to coronavirus has surpassed $1 billion, according to an estimate from ReCode. An economic impact report found that last year's festival, attended by more than 400,000, contributed $355.9million to the local economy, making the cancellation a devastating blow to Austin businesses. Also, the epidemic poses a particular challenge for Miami, which relies on tourism especially in March and April, when thousands of young people fly south for spring break, Daily Mail wrote.