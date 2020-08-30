Man shot dead in Portland as protesters clash with Trump supporters

The FINANCIAL -- A man was shot dead in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement the shooting took place about 8:46 p.m. and that officers nearby heard the gunfire.

"They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased," the statement said.

"A Homicide Investigation is underway," it said, adding that no suspect information was being released.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed medics, police and other authorities surrounding a victim with a wound to his chest.

It was unclear if the shooting was connected to the protests.

An Associated Press freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then observed police medics working on the body of the victim, who appeared to be a white man. The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

Police said the man was shot in the chest. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear who shot him.

Homicide detectives were looking for more evidence, acknowledging that several images and videos had been posted on social media.

“It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting,” a police statement said. “If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”

Videos from the scene showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents and using bear spray as counter-protesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

What has President Trump said about the situation?

According to New York Times report, Mr. Trump has not spoken specifically about the shooting death in Portland, but on Sunday morning, he retweeted a message that said Portland “needs to be federalized at this point.”

Mr. Trump added to the message: “The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call!”

Base on NBC, NYT reports.