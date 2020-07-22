Prime Minister of Georgia met with British and Austrian ambassadors

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Georgia Justin McKenzie Smith, and with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Georgia Arad Benkö. Both ambassadors reaffirmed their unwavering support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The discussions concerned the key issues in the relations between countries and future prospects.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and British Ambassador to Georgia Justin McKenzie Smith talked about bilateral relations and perspectives for enhancement of partnership and cooperation during the farewell meeting held at Governmental Administration. The sides discussed the main issues of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and stressed the role of the United Kingdom in this process. Successful cooperation between the countries was noted in developing strategic communication capabilities and combating disinformation in Georgia, as reported by Georgian Public Broadcasting.

Justin McKenzie Smith reaffirmed the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The head of the government thanked the ambassador of the United Kingdom for his contribution to the deepening of the partnership between the two countries and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia also met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Georgia Arad Benkö.

The discussion concerned the key issues in the relations between the two countries and future prospects, Georgia's European agenda. Georgia's success and positive results regarding to the fight against COVID-19 were stressed during the meeting.

It should be noted that, Members of the European Parliament also commend the “internationally praised response of the Georgian people and public authorities to the COVID-19 outbreak”, as well as the effective work of the country’s medical workers and authorities during the pandemic, which has helped ease the burden on Georgia’s’ healthcare system and mitigate the negative effects on the economy.

Arad Benkö like Justin McKenzie Smith reaffirmed Austria's unwavering support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The head of the government thanked the ambassador for his contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries and wished him success, according to Press Service of the Governmental Administration.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, met with The Head of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM), Ambassador Marek Szczygieł. The head of mission congratulated the prime minister on the country’s successful fight against COVID-19. A range of topics was discussed, including the security situation along the Administrative Boundary Lines, recent detention cases and economic challenges of the conflict-affected population.

The sides talked about the role of the mission as the only international mechanism in securing regional security, stability and peace. Focus was made on the role of the meetings of Group on Incidents Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRM), Geneva Negotiations, closed checkpoints and Georgia’s unwavering will to resolve the territorial conflicts peacefully, Georgian Public Broadcasting reported.

The prime minister underlined the importance of the Mission in maintaining stability in the region, as the only international monitoring presence on the ground and expressed his appreciation for the EUMM’s unwavering contributions to stability and cross-ABL confidence building. Prime Minister Gakharia expressed his support for the full implementation of the Mission’s mandate throughout the territory of Georgia.

The Head of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM), Ambassador Marek Szczygieł, was received by the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, on 16 July 2020. President Zourabichvili expressed her appreciation for the valuable role the Mission plays in monitoring developments and facilitating dialogue.

