Georgian citizens permitted to go to Turkey for seasonal work

According to the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, which was headed by the prime minister, citizens of Georgia will be able to visit Turkey for work on the basis of a three-month official invitation issued by their employer. Meanwhile, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country; namely, a total of 98 new cases were reported from 20 through 26 July. According to the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, from today, inspections will be carried out in markets and open-air markets throughout the country.

All Georgian citizens wishing to travel to Turkey for work will have to provide a three-month official certificate from Turkey issued by the relevant employer. According to the Chairman of the Government of Adjara, Tornike Rizhvadze, Georgian citizens will have to go through a quarantine regime upon their return, Georgian Public Broadcasting reported.

It was noted during the session of the Interagency Coordination Council, which was held today at the Administration of the Government, that despite the control of the epidemiological situation, it is important for cross-border movement - including for the purpose of work - to take place while taking into account specific grounds and circumstances.

Recently, a number of protests took place in Adjara in which participants demanded the Georgian government open the border closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to go to work in Turkey. Last week Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili announced that citizens of Georgia who used to do seasonal work abroad before the pandemic may be able to find seasonal jobs in their home country, noting seasonal workers will be needed in the agriculture sector of Georgia and in the regions of Kakheti, Kartli and Samegrelo, local media agenda.ge wrote.

Since Georgia's inclusion on the list of safe countries, and the issuance of the recommendation on the possible reopening of borders to these countries, the Georgian Government has been engaged in active bilateral negotiations with several EU member states., Agreements on the unconditional bilateral reopening of borders have already been achieved with France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia.

The ongoing process of inspecting markets and open-air markets was also discussed during the session of the council. Last week, almost all markets in Tbilisi - including Lilo, Eliava, Dezertirebi, Navtlughi, Didube, and Gldani open-air markets, as well as the markets in Varketili and Dighomi - underwent inspection. The monitoring is being carried out by joint integrated groups that include representatives of the Labor Inspection Department, the National Food Agency, the Revenue Service, and the Municipal Inspection of Tbilisi City Hall. Joint monitoring teams provided open-air market employees with guidelines regarding safety measures and observed irregularities. Corresponding sanctions were also imposed.

In addition, the process of gradually opening the economy continues. Of the 118 swimming pools that applied for the permit to open, 106 were inspected and 66 received the corresponding permit. As regards fitness, out of the 275 facilities that applied for the permit, 263 were inspected and 144 were approved. In the case of hotels, the permit to resume operation was issued to 1,322 accommodation facilities.

It was noted during the session of the council that six new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the past 24 hours, and only two patients recovered. According to public healthcare specialists, recent observed dynamics show that the number of infections exceeds the number of recoveries. Furthermore, there is an increase in the number of cases in the country; namely, a total of 98 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country from 20 through 26 July. Given the aforementioned, the Interagency Coordination Council once again urges the population to exercise caution, to strictly follow the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Healthcare, to wear face masks, and to observe social distancing.

As of today, there are 1,137 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia, of which 922 persons have already recovered. Forty-one Georgian citizens have been repatriated from foreign countries for treatment. Sixteen persons have died. At this stage, 6,459 persons are in quarantine, while 353 persons are hospitalized under medical observation. The Parliament of Georgia, headed by Chairman Archil Talakvadze, and the Administration of the President are actively involved in the work carried out by the Interagency Coordination Council.

