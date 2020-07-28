U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's phone call with Georgian PM

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Gakharia discussed the importance of the U.S. Georgia partnership and USA's close coordination in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The officials also discussed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration process, economic cooperation, the attraction of American investments in Georgia and the importance of Black sea security for the whole region and Euro-Atlantic security

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia have spoken on the phone and discussed a range of issues, including the October parliamentary elections, Georgia’s ‘effective response’ to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s redoubled occupation efforts during the pandemic, local media agenda.ge reported.

Secretary Pompeo highlighted the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent parliamentary elections this October, noting that a level playing field is integral to democratic elections. He commended the passage of constitutional amendments establishing a partially proportional electoral system and stressed the importance of rigorous implementation of recently passed electoral reforms.

The Secretary urged continued efforts to strengthen the independence of Georgia’s judiciary as an essential step for attracting foreign investment and cautioned against politicization of Georgia’s judicial and electoral processes.

Secretary Pompeo reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed with Prime Minister Gakharia that Russia must halt its destabilizing actions and fulfill its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement.

"Spoke with Prime Minister Gakharia Giorgi today on the importance of holding free, fair, and transparent elections in Georgia this October. We will always support Georgia’s sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation, " tweeted 70th U.S. Secretary of US State Department.

The press office says that Gakharia thanked Pompeo ‘for his personal support’ for Georgia’s democratic and security advancement, adding that ‘Georgia will be happy to host you on an official visit at a convenient time for you.’ Gakharia briefed Pompeo on the ‘country’s major security challenge’ – the Russian occupation of Georgian territories and Russia’s redoubled occupation efforts during the pandemic which included the illegal detention of Georgian citizens. The officials also discussed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration process, economic cooperation, the attraction of American investments in Georgia and the importance of Black sea security for the whole region and Euro-Atlantic security, according to agenda.ge

Speaking of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Gakharia highlighted that Georgia remains a reliable partner for the U.S., NATO and the European Union, civil.ge wrote.

"Enjoyed speaking with Secretary Pompeo about the strength of the US-Georgia strategic partnership & new areas of cooperation. I thanked him for supporting our Constitional changes & underscored our committment to an independent judiciary and holding free and fair elections this fall," Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia also tweeted on Twitter.

Last week, U.S. Department of State released a statement on the 80th Anniversary of the Welles Declaration, where is written that it will never accept Russia's attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia replied this statement on Twitter, saying that he is grateful for unequivocal U.S. support towards Georgia.

The Welles Declaration is no mere historical artifact. Just as the United States never recognized the Baltic States’ forced incorporation into the Soviet Union, so it will never accept Russia’s attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia, through its purported annexation of Crimea, its support for destabilizing proxies in eastern Ukraine, or its occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia," stated U.S. Department of State

Recently, The United States Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. Bill supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized borders. According to the bill, USA should continue support for multi-domain security assistance for Georgia in the form of lethal and non-lethal measures to build resiliency, bolster deterrence against Russian aggression. Read more.