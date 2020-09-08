Foreigners will be required to present PCR test results when entering Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia announced that all foreign citizens entering Georgia, including from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia to which Georgia has opened borders unconditionally, will be obliged to obtain PCR test results taken in the last 72 hours before departure, from September 15. Gakharia said that the decision was made in order to protect the health of Georgian citizens, as we well as foreigners.

In addition, Gakharia announced that the government is decreasing the time of quarantine and from now on individuals entering Georgia will have to spend eight days instead of 12 in quarantine in Georgia. After eight days, people placed in quarantine will take a PCR test and if the result is negative, they will be able to leave quarantine. However, they will still be obliged to take a second PCR test three days later. If the result of the repeat PCR test is positive on the 12th day, individuals will be hospitalised if needed. If hospitalisation is not needed, then the individual will be placed under quarantine and will continue treatment under the supervision of doctors, local media agenda.ge reported.

Georgian Prime Minister pointed out that this also concerns to those citizens benefiting from the principle of reciprocity which allows them to enter Georgia freely, without any obligation. “This is necessary for all of us to insure the health of our citizens, including our guests, and to manage the spread of the virus more effectively,” stressed Giorgi Gakharia, according to Georgian Public Broadcasting.

As part of the strategy to gradually open the country, the Georgian Government has decided to allow foreign citizens to enter Georgia under a special regime. Economy Minister of Georgia Natia Turnava and Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaniani signed the document and after Government’s approval, foreigners aiming to work remotely from Georgia are officially eligible to fill out the electronic form and their applications will be reviewed within 10 working days. Foreigners should upload information about the job position and income (that should be at least $2,000 per month) with other needed documents.

Based on the analysis of the epidemiological situation, the Interagency Coordination Council under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister has decided to start the learning process in schools and universities on September 15 as usual, in classrooms and auditoria. Head of the Operations Comman and Head of the Tourism Administration presented a report on the passengers arriving from the countries enjoying unconditionally, bilaterally open borders with Georgia. The council also discussed quarantine space-related opportunities and the Health Ministry's readiness plan.

Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli, summarized the recent national and master's degree exams, as well as tests for future teachers, and emphasized that the process was held in an ideal academic and safe environment, in line with medical protocol, with the interests of applicants taken maximally into account. The entrant with a confirmed case of coronavirus was enabled to pass the exams while in a medical facility, which marked an unprecedented fact.

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted. As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated. Georgia's still on the updated list.

It is also noteworthy that yesterday, September 7, was the official opening of the Joint Exercise “Noble Partner 2020.” Noble Partner 20 is an exercise cooperatively led by the Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe and hosted at Georgia’s Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas. Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. Participants conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. Exercises like Noble Partner 20 continue to demonstrate U.S. commitment to stability and security in the region and show that NATO allies and partners stand stronger together. Read more.

