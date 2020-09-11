Survey results on technology usage in Georgian households

National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of indicators of using information and communication technologies (ICT) in households (2020.) According to the “Survey on Information and Communication Technologies Usage in Households” results of 2020, 83.8 percent of Georgian households have internet access, which is 4.6 percentage points higher compared to the previous year. The share of households with internet access increased by 4.6 percentage points for both urban and rural areas and amounted to 90.7 and 74.5 percent, respectively. The value of this indicator by regions is highest in Tbilisi and in Adjara A.R., 93.5 and 91.9 percent, respectively.

According to the survey results, 74.0 percent of the population aged 6 years and older has used the internet within the last 3 months, which is 3.4 percentage points higher compared to the same indicator of the previous year. The percentage of this indicator equals to 82.4 percent in urban and 61.6 percent in rural areas. This indicator is 73.2 percent for women and 74.9 percent for men. For different age groups, the indicator is highest among the “15-29” and equals to 97.2 percent. The chart below presents the share of the population aged 6 years and older who used internet within the last 3 months.

Survey showed that among the population aged 15 years and older, who used the internet within the last 3 months, the main reasons for using the internet are: participating in social networks (95.2%), telephoning over the internet/video calls over the internet (86.1%), reading online news/newspapers/magazines (54.9%), seeking health-related information (51.4%), sending/ receiving e-mails (47.6%), finding information about goods and services (38.5%), internet banking (34.7%), downloading software or applications (other than games software) (17.9%) and looking for a job or sending/submitting a job application (14.2), added the Agency, as reported by Georgian Public Broadcasting.

21.3 percent of the population aged 15 years and older, who used the internet within the last 3 months, have purchased or ordered goods or services. This figure varies by type of settlement - in urban areas - 27.4 percent and in rural areas - 9.1 percent. The values, by gender, are close to each other (21.2% for women, 21.4% for men), but differ among age groups: 37.3 percent in “15-29”, 17.2 percent in “30-59” and 6.5 percent in “60 years and older”. 94.7 percent of internet users aged 15 years and older, who used internet within the last 3 months, have used a mobile device (mobile phone, laptop, tablet, etc.) to connect to the wireless Internet. This indicator is 95.6 percent for women and 93.6 percent - for men. Among the age groups, the highest value is observed for the population “15-29” (97.6%). The chart below presents the share of the population 15 years and older, who used mobile devices to access wireless internet, in 2020.

61.8 percent of households have a computer. The value of this indicator was 76.0 percent in urban areas and 42.4 percent in rural areas. Among the regions, the highest value was observed in Tbilisi and Ajara AR, 81.4 percent and 69.6 percent, respectively. 60.7 percent of the population aged 6 years and older have used a computer in the last 3 months. The values of indicator differ by type of settlement - 72.8 percent in urban and 42.6 percent in rural areas. This indicator is 59.6 percent for women and 61.8 percent for men. Among the age groups, the highest share of computer users is in the population of “6-14” and equals to 85.9 percent. 80.6 percent of the population aged 15 years and older, who used computer within the last 3 months, use computer every day or almost every day, 12.8 percent - at least once a week (but not every day) and 6.6 percent more rarely.

Survey results also showed that 86.5 percent of the population aged 6 years and older owns a mobile phone, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the previous year. This indicator increased by 2.3 percentage points in urban and by 0.8 percentage points in rural areas and amounted to 91.1 percent and 79.7 percent, respectively.

