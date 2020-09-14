Limitations imposed on international flights prolonged to November 1

The FINANCIAL -- Georgian Civil Aviation Agency made a statement. They announced that COVID-19 related restrictions on regular scheduled international air services have been prolonged until 1 November 2020. Restrictions don’t apply to flights carried out between airports of Tbilisi, Riga, Paris and Munich, as well as governmental, cargo, ambulance and emergency flights.

Georgia shut down air traffic on March 21 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, the government has evacuated over 10,000 Georgian citizens from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, around 20,000 others were provided with accommodation, food, basic needs, medicines, financial help, online medical consultations and support to receive medical services abroad. Restoring more international flights after the first arrivals since the lockdown will depend on the situation with the pandemic in Georgia, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava told reporters in August. Turnava also told the press that the situation with the virus was changing in partner states with whom Georgia has had flights, and that her government would make decisions on restoring the connections based on health risks for citizens. Flight restrictions between Georgia and some of the European destinations were lifted in July, with air connections resuming with Paris and Riga subsequently, according to agenda.ge

“The limitations imposed on scheduled international air services have been prolonged and is in force until 1 November 2020. The restriction does not apply to regular international flights carried out between Tbilisi International Airport (ICAO code UGTB) and the following airports: Munich (ICAO code EDDM); Paris (ICAO code LFPG); Riga (ICAO code EVRA),” – the document reads. As a reminder, until now the deadline for the limitations on the implementation of regular international air services was set for September 30, 2020, as reported by Georgian Public Broadcasting.

On September 9, Georgian authorities announced about reintroducing several restrictions as the number of active cases surpassed 400. Public and ritual events, including birthdays, weddings and funeral feasts will be banned in the country starting tomorrow amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases. Head of the government administration Natia Mezvrishvili explained that the above-mentioned events will be banned not only in indoor spaces but in outdoor spaces as well.

The head of the government noted that the second wave of the spread of the virus is practically beginning, though there is no reason to panic as the situation is under control. According to the Prime Minister, the resumption of the operation of theaters, cinemas, and children's entertainment centers, which was planned for 1 October, will be postponed until 1 November. As the head of the government said, nightclubs operating in outdoor spaces are also being prohibited. Giorgi Gakharia also stressed that the restriction does not apply to election campaigning and agitation in any way, as these measures cannot hinder election campaigning and agitation in any way.

On a brighter note, Georgian Rugby Union confirmed on September 10 that as a result of negotiations, it was finally decided that the Georgian national rugby team – the Lelos - will take part in the "Autumn Nations Cup 2020" from the second half of November this year, where they will have the honor to play world rugby grandees such as England, Ireland, Wales and others. Georgia has been invited to replace Japan, which declined to participate in due to COVID-19 pandemic related reasons. Read more.

