Domestic tourism numbers decreased in Georgia

National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of domestic tourism statistics in Georgia (II Quarter 2020). In the II quarter of 2020 the monthly average number of Georgian resident visitors aged 15 years or more equal to 596.5 thousand, who made 675.7 thousand visits on the territory of Georgia. In comparison to the II quarter of the previous year, the number of visitors has decreased by 37.2 percent.

In the II quarter of 2020, the monthly average number of tourist visits of Georgian residents amounted to 308.4 thousand, which is 31.4 percent lower than the indicator of the relevant period of the previous year. The chart below illustrates the distribution of the monthly average number of visits made by Georgian resident visitors by the type of visit. In the II quarter of 2020, 39.1 percent of visits were carried out by visitors of the 31-50 age group. Herewith, 50.5 percent of visits come on women. According to the survey results, 40.7 percent of visitors are the residents of Tbilisi, 11.8 percent - Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, 11.6 percent – Kvemo Kartli, while the rest of the regions are represented by the lower share in the structure. The chart below illustrates the distribution of the monthly average number of Georgian residents age 15 years or more by the place of residence.

The main purpose of the majority of visits (47.9 percent) was visiting friends/ relatives. The majority of the visits come on Tbilisi (average 135.0 thousand visits per month) and the Imereti region (128.5 thousand visits per month). The chart below shows the monthly average number of visits by the visited regions. In the II quarter of 2020, the monthly average expenditure during the visits equaled to 89.2 million GEL. This indicator is 25.2 percent lower than the indicator of the relevant period of the previous year. As for the average expenditure per visit, it has been increased by 23.2 percent and equaled to 132.0 GEL. The diagram below illustrates the distribution of the number of visits carried out by Georgian residents of age 15 years or more by the level of satisfaction.

Today, the National Statistics Office of Georgia also published data of External Merchandise Trade in Georgia. External Merchandise Trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to USD 7 022.8 million in January-August 2020, 16.7 percent lower year-on-year. The value of export decreased by 14.7 percent reaching USD 2 071.4 million, while the import decreased by 17.5 percent and amounted to USD 4 951.4 million. The trade deficit equaled USD 2 880.0 million and its share in trade turnover constituted 41.0 percent. Geostat stated that detailed data on the external merchandise trade of Georgia will be published on 21 September 2020. The table below shows the dynamics of the external merchandise trade tendencies of Georgia in January – August 2015 - 2020

It is also noteworthy that the National Statistics Office of Georgia has recently published data of indicators of using information and communication technologies (ICT) in households (2020.) According to the “Survey on Information and Communication Technologies Usage in Households” results of 2020, 83.8 percent of Georgian households have internet access, which is 4.6 percentage points higher compared to the previous year. The share of households with internet access increased by 4.6 percentage points for both urban and rural areas and amounted to 90.7 and 74.5 percent, respectively. The value of this indicator by regions is highest in Tbilisi and in Adjara A.R., 93.5, and 91.9 percent, respectively. Read more.

FDI in Georgia amounted USD 237.8 million in Q2 2020