NATO Secretary General: Georgia is one of NATO's most important partners

The meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was held today at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The process of Georgia's NATO integration and Black Sea security were the main topics of discussion. The Secretary-General stated that “NATO supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders. During the meeting, the parties also discussed NATO's open door policy, Georgia's progress on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration, and implemented democratic reforms.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier today at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Black Sea security, air traffic radar data sharing, upcoming elections in Georgia and the challenges and progress of the country on the path to NATO membership were discussed. After the meeting Prime Minister Gakharia and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg held a joint press conference. Stoltenberg stressed Georgia is one of NATO’s most important partners, contributing to the alliance’s shared security in many ways, including with troops in NATO’s training mission in Afghanistan, agenda.ge reported.

Giorgi Gakharia and Jens Stoltenberg discussed ways of maintaining dynamic NATO-Georgia cooperation and the process of integration under the conditions of the global pandemic. Discussions at the meeting touched on the renewal of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.

Speaking about NATO’s close cooperation with Georgia on Black Sea security, NATO Chief said that Allies agreed to share more air traffic radar data, working jointly to address hybrid threats, as well as conducting joint exercises in the Black Sea region. The NATO Secretary General thanked Prime Minister Gakharia for his strong personal commitment to the Alliance and said that “NATO’s partnership with Georgia makes us all safer and more secure,” according to Georgian Public Broadcasting.

It was noted during the meeting that in recent years, NATO-Georgia cooperation has been developing in a highly dynamic manner and that high-level meetings and the successful conduct of joint exercises confirm NATO's strong support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Secretary-General stated that “NATO supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders. We call on Russia to end its recognition of the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to withdraw its forces.” Stoltenberg also underscored the importance of Georgia’s continued reforms in the judiciary system and commended Georgia’s progress in implementing reforms aimed at “strengthening democratic oversight on intelligence, security services and armed forces.” He said that Georgia made good progress in modernizing the armed forces and in strengthening democracy, civil.ge wrote.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed NATO's open door policy, Georgia's progress on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration, and implemented democratic reforms. In this regard, the importance of the constitutional amendments, which ensure that the elections will be held in line with a highly proportional system, was especially emphasized. It was noted that holding the 31 October parliamentary elections in line with the highest international standards will be yet another step forward.

The head of the government thanked Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Georgia's NATO integration process and stressed that the absolute majority of Georgia's population supports the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

It is noteworthy that on September 21, the b and the world leaders, took part in a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The event was held online due to the pandemic. In a video address to the leaders of the UN member states and the public, Zurabishvili spoke about current global challenges and proposed four pillars to achieve ‘the future we want’, which she said are peace, a viable planet, an inclusive, healthy and educated citizens in a culturally developed society. Read more.

Georgian PM and Trump’s security advisor discussed current issues on the phone