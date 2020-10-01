In 2019 average monthly salary of employed persons equaled to 1 161.7 GEL while women made up 864.7

The FINANCIAL -- National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of Activities of Enterprises in 2019. In the Year 2019 compared to the previous year the volume of business sector turnover increased by 25.9 percent and amounted to 109.0 billion GEL. The total number of employed persons amounted to 702.0 thousands (year-on-year 3.3 percent higher). Trade manufacturing and human health and social work activities were leading in business sector by number of employees.

The production value of the business sector is characterized by the growth tendency. In the Year 2019, its volume equaled to 47.5 billion GEL, which is year-on-year 14.0 percent higher

In the Year 2019, 55.5 percent of total turnover comes on large and 19.3 percent - on medium businesses while 25.2 percent is distributed to small business. A small difference is in case of total production value: 41.6 percent comes on large, 26.4 percent – on medium and 32.0 percent on small businesses.

According to Geostat, in 2019 total purchases of goods and services carried out by enterprises equaled to 65.3 billion GEL (year-on-year 15.3 percent higher), while the purchase goods and services for resale amounted 41.2 billion GEL (year-on-year 14.7 percent higher). In 2019, manufacturing (21.7 percent), construction (18.8 percent), trade (16.7 percent) and transportation and storage (9.7 percent) are on the top four places in business sector production value. Rest of sectors have the 33.1 percent share.

It’s noteworthy that the average number of employees equaled to 756.9 thousand, which is yearon-year 3.1 percent higher. Out of the total number of employees, 41.4 percent are female and 58.6 percent are male. Average monthly remuneration of employed persons equaled to 1 161.7 GEL(year-on-year increase by 60.5 GEL) while remuneration of employed women made up 864.7 GEL (year-on-year increase by 29.4 GEL)

The trade sector (including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) has the highest share (39.4 percent) in the total turnover in business sector, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation with 23.8 percent share, manufacturing – 9.6 percent, construction – 7.6 percent, transportation and storage – 5.5 percent, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply – 3.2 percent and other sectors with 10.9 percent share:

Trade (wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), manufacturing and human health and social work activities are leading in business sector by number of employees (accordingly with 27.7 percent, 12.1 percent and 9.9 percent share). However, enterprises engaged in construction (9.2 percent), transportation and storage (8.1 percent) and accommodation and food service activities (6.4 percent) have also a significant share

It should be noted that earlier this month National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of Activities of Enterprises II Quarter, 2020. In the II quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year the volume of business sector turnover decreased by 11.5 percent and amounted to 22.3 billion GEL. The production value of the business sector is characterized by a decreasing tendency. In Q2, its volume equaled to 9.2 billion GEL, which is year-on-year 18.3 percent less. Read more.

