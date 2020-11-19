Agriculture of Georgia: Q3 Preliminary data on animal husbandry

The FINANCIAL -- National Statistics Office of Georgia published third quarter preliminary data on animal husbandry of Georgia.



According to the preliminary data, at the end of the III quarter of 2020 the number of bovine animals increased by 4.9 percent compared to the III quarter of 2019 and reched 955.0 thousand heads. Of which, the total number of dairy cows and buffaloes increase by 0.7 percent from the same period of the previous year and equaled 453.8 thousand heads.



The total number of sheep and goats down by 9.9 percent and year-on-year amounted to 846.1 thousand heads.



The number of pigs equaled to 237.2 thousand heads which is 3.0 percent more than at the same period of the previous year. The number of poultry increased by 22.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 11.5 million heads.

According to the preliminary data, in the III quarter of 2020 milk production increased by 2.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 168.4 million litres. Meat production decreased by 6.4 percent from the same period of the previous year and equaled 14.7 thousand tons.



In the III quarter of 2020 egg production amounted to 154.8 million pieces which is 9.6 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. The diagrams below present the volume of livestock products produced in the III quarter of 2014-2020