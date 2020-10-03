UK Government has ordered to freeze assets of additional 300 persons related to ISIL and AL-QAIDA

The FINANCIAL -- 330 entries have been amended on the consolidated list and remain subject to an asset freeze. The EU also has its own sanction regime, which allows it to autonomously apply sanctions against ISIL/Da'esh and Al-Qaida and against persons and entities associated with or supporting them. EU sanctions regime is separate from the more recent one implementing UN Security Council resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) targeting Al-Qaida and ISIL/Da'esh.

1. ABD AL-BAQI, Nashwan Abd Al-Razzaq

DOB: --/--/1961. POB: Mosul, Iraq a.k.a: (1) ABU ABDALLAH (2) AL-ANSARI, Abd, al-Hadi (3) AL-IRAQI, Abd Al-Hadi (4) AL-IRAQI, Abdal, Al-Hadi (5) AL-MUHAYMAN, Abd (6) AL- TAWEEL, Abdul, Hadi (7) ARIF ALI, Abdul, Hadi (8) MOHAMMED, Omar, Uthman Nationality: Iraqi National Identification no: Ration card no. 0094195 (Ration Card) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.012. QI.A.12.01. (a) Father’s name: Abd al-Razzaq Abd al-Baqi. (b) Mother’s name: Nadira Ayoub Asaad. Also referred to as Abu Abdallah, Abdul Hadi al-Taweel, Abd al-Hadi al-Ansari, Abd al-Muhayman, and Abu Ayub. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6923.

2. 'ABD AL-NASIR, Hajji

DOB: (1) --/--/1965. (2) --/--/1966. (3) --/--/1967. (4) --/--/1968. (5) --/--/1969. POB: Tall 'Afar, Iraq a.k.a: (1) ABD AL-NASR, Hajji (2) ABDELNASSER, Hajji (3) AL-KHUWAYT, Taha Nationality: Iraqi Address: Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.420. ISIL military leader in the Syrian Arab Republic as well as chair of the ISIL Delegated Committee, which exercises administrative control of ISIL's affairs. Also referred to as Taha al-Khuwayt. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 20/11/2018 Last Updated: 23/11/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13720.

3. 'ABD AL-SALAM, Said Jan

DOB: (1) 05/02/1981. (2) 01/01/1972. a.k.a: (1) 'ABDALLAH, Qazi (2) 'ABD-AL-SALAM, Sa'id Jan (3) ABDULLAH, Qazi (4) CAIRO, Aziz (5) KHAN, Dilawar, Khan, Zain (6) KHAN, Farhan (7) SA'ID JAN, Qasi (8) WALID, Ibrahim Nationality: Afghan Passport Details: (1) OR801168 (Afghan). Issued on 28 February 2006. Expires 27 February 2011. Under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam (2) 4117921 (Pakistani). Issued on 9 September 2008. Expires 9 September 2013. Under name Dilawar Khan Zain Khan (DOB 1 Jan 1972) National Identification no: 281020505755 (Kuwaiti civil identification ID no) under name Said Jan 'Abd al-Salam Other Information: UN Ref QDi.289. QI.A.289.11. In approximately 2005, ran a 'basic training' camp for Al-Qaida in Pakistan. Also referred to as Qazi 'Abdallah, Qazi Abdullah, Ibrahim Walid, Qasi Sa'id Jan, Farhan Khan, Aziz Cairo, Said Jhan and Nangiali. Listed on: 28/02/2011 Last Updated: 28/02/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11634.

4. ABDEL RAHMAN, Abd Allah Mohamed Ragab

DOB: 03/11/1957. POB: Kafr Al-Shaykh, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABU AL-KHAYR (2) ABU JIHAD (3) HASAN, Ahmad Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.192. QI.A.192.05. Member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Believed to be in Pakistan or



Afghanistan. Listed on: 10/10/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8717.

5. ABDUL CHAUDHRY, Majeed

DOB: (1) 15/04/1939. (2) --/--/1938. a.k.a: (1) ABDUL, Majeed, Chaudhry (2) MAJEED, Abdul (3) MAJID, Abdul Nationality: Pakistani Other Information: UN Ref QDi.054. QI.A.54.01. Listed on: 24/12/2001 Last Updated: 01/09/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6901.

6. ABDUL RAHMAN, Muhammad Jibril

DOB: (1) 28/05/1984. (2) 03/12/1979. (3) 03/03/1979. (4) 08/08/1980. POB: East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABDUL RAHMAN, Muhammad, Jibriel (2) ABDURRAHMAN, Mohammad, Jibriel (3) ABDURRAHMAN, Mohammad, Jibril (4) ARDHAN, Muhamad, Ricky (5) IQBAL, Muhammad, Ricky, Ardhan, bin Muhammad (6) JIBRIL, Muhammad, Ricky, Ardhan, bin Abu (7) SYAH, Heris (8) YUNUS, Muhammad Nationality: Indonesian Passport Details: S335026 (False Indonesian) National Identification no: (1) 3219222002.2181558 (Indonesian) (2) 2181558 Address: (1) Jalan M. Saidi, RT010 RW 001 Pesanggrahan, South Petukangan, South Jakarta, Indonesia. (2) Jalan Nakula of Witana Harja Complex Block C, Pamulang, Banten, Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.295. QI.A.295.11 Senior member of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) directly involved in obtaining funding for terrorist attacks. Father’s name is Mohamad Iqbal Abdurrahman (QDi.086). Also referred to as Muhammad Yunus and Heris Syah. Listed on: 25/08/2011 Last Updated: 25/08/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12037.

7. ABDUL SAYED, Aly Soliman Massoud

DOB: --/--/1969. POB: Tripoli, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya a.k.a: (1) IBN EL QAIM (2) OSMAN, Mohamed Nationality: Libyan Passport Details: 96/184442 (Libyan) Address: Ghout El Shamal, Tripoli, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.229 QI.A.229.07. Member of Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011). Also referred to as Adam. Listed on: 15/06/2007 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8650.

8. ABDURAKHMANOV, Maghomed Maghomedzakirovich

DOB: 24/11/1974. POB: Khadzhalmahi Village, Levashinskiy District, Republic of Dagestan, Russia a.k.a: (1) AL BANAT, Abu (2) BANAT, Abu Nationality: Russian Passport Details: Passport No: 515458008 (Russian foreign travel passport). number, Expires 30.5.2017) National Identification no: National identification No: 8200203535 (Russian national passport number) Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic, (previous confirmed location since September 2012). (2) Turkey (possible location). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.363. a) Physical description: eye colour brown, hair colour: dark, build: strong, straight nose, height: 180-185cm, speaks Russian, English, Arabic. Also referred to as Abu al Banat and Abu Banat. b) Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(I): 2.10.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13298.

9. ABDURRAHMAN, Mohamad Iqbal

DOB: (1) 17/08/1958. (2) 17/08/1957. POB: (1) Tirpas-Selong Village, East Lombok (2) Korleko-Lombok Timur, (1)- Indonesia (2) Indonesia a.k.a: (1) A RAHMAN, Mohamad, Iqbal (2) ABDUL RAHMAN, Mohamad, Iqbal (3) ABDURRAHMAN, Abu Jibril (4) MUQTI, Fihiruddin (5) MUQTI, Fikiruddin (6) RAHMAN, Mohamad, Iqbal Nationality: Indonesian National Identification no: no 3603251708570001 Address: Jalan Nakula, Komplek



Witana Harja III Blok C 106-107, Tangerang, Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.086. QI.A.86.03. Listed on: 24/01/2003 Last Updated: 23/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6894.

10. ABUBAKAR, Shekau Mohammed

Title: Imam DOB: --/--/1969. POB: Shekau Village, Yobe State, Nigeria a.k.a: (1) BI MOHAMMED, Abu, Muhammed, Abubakar (2) BIN MOHAMMED, Abu, Mohammed, Abubakar (3) SHEKAU, Abubakar (4) TAUHID, Imam, Darel (5) TAWHEED, Imam, Darul Nationality: Nigerian Address: Nigeria. Position: Leader of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.322 QI.S.322.14. Colour of eyes is black. Colour of hair is black. Also known as Shekau, Shehu or Shayku. Also referred to as Abu Mohammed Abubakar bin Mohammed, Abu Muhammed Abubakar bi Mohammed, Shekau, Shehu, Shayku, Imam Darul Tauhid and Imam Darul Tawheed. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 08/07/2014 Last Updated: 08/07/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13006.

11. ABUBAKAR, Abdulpatta Escalon

DOB: (1) 03/03/1965. (2) 01/01/1965. (3) 11/01/1965. POB: Tuburan, Basilan Province, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABUBAKAR, Abdul, Patta, Escalon (2) ABU BAKAR, Abdul, Patta, Abu (3) ESCALON, Abdulpatta, Abubakar Nationality: Filipino Passport Details: Passport No a) Philippines number (1) EC6530802 (Philippines). (Expires 19 January 2021) b) Philippines number (2) EB2778599 (Philippines) National Identification no: (1) a) Saudi Arabia 2135314355 (Saudi Arabia) (2) b) Saudi Arabia 202112421 (Saudi Arabia) Address: (1) Philippines. (2) Daina, Saudi Arabia. (3) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.414. Gender: male. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 19/06/2018 Last Updated: 22/06/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13678.

12. ACHWAN, Mochammad

DOB: (1) 04/05/1948. (2) 04/05/1946. POB: Tulungagung, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ACHWAN, Mochtar (2) ACHWAN, Muhammad (3) AKHWAN, Mochtar (4) AKHWAN, Muhammad (5) AKWAN, Mochtar Nationality: Indonesian National Identification no: 3573010405480001 (Indonesian). Under name Mochammad Achwan. Address: Jalan Ir. H. Juanda 8/10, RT/RW 002/001, Jodipan, Blimbing, Malang, Indonesia. Position: Acting emir of Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.304 QI.A.304.12. Indonesian Identity card under name Mochammad Achwan. Acting emir of Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT). Associated with Abu Bakar Ba'aysir (QDi.217), Abdul Rahim Ba'aysir (QDi.293) and Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12627.

13. AG GHALI, Iyad

DOB: (1) --/--/1954. --/--/1958 (2) 01/01/1958. POB: (a) (1) Abeibara, Kidal region, Mali (b) (2) Bouressa, Bourem region, Mali, Mali (1) Mali (2) Mali a.k.a: ARHALI, Sidi, Mohamed Nationality: Malian Passport Details: Mali Passport no. A1037434 (Mali). Issued: 10/8/2001. Expires: 31/12/2014. National Identification no: 012546 (Malian birth certificate) Address: Mali Position: Leader of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.316. QI.A.316.13. Leader of Ansar Eddine. Linked to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Father's name: Aq Bobacer Arhali. Mother's name: Rhiachatou, Wallet Sidi. Malian birth certificate no.012546 Listed on: 04/03/2013 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12862.



14. AG MOUSSA, Bah

DOB: (1) 28/10/1956. (2) 31/12/1952. (3) 01/01/1958. a.k.a: (1) AG MOSSA (2) SALIM, Ammi Nationality: Mali Position: Operational leader of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al- Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.424. Founding member of Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), operational leader of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159). [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 15/08/2019 Last Updated: 28/08/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13790.

15. AGHA, Abdul Manan

Title: Haji a.k.a: (1) ABD AL-MAN, Saiyid (2) MANAN, Abdul (3) SAIYID, Abdul Man'am Other Information: UN Ref QDi.018 QI.A.18.01. Pakistan. Also referred to as Abdul Man’am Saiyid and Saiyid Abd al-Man. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 11/07/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6897.

16. AHMAD, Farhad Kanabi

DOB: 01/07/1971. POB: Arbil, Iraq a.k.a: (1) ACHMED, Kaua, Omar (2) AHMED, Kawa, Omar (3) HAMAWANDI, Kawa Nationality: Iraqi Passport Details: German travel document (Reiseausweis) A 0139243 (Reiseausweis - German travel document) (Revoked as at September 2012.) Address: Arbil, Qushtuba, House no. SH11, Alley 5380, Iraq. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.203 QI.A.203.05. Mother’s name: Farida Hussein Khadir. Listed on: 07/12/2005 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8781.

17. AHMAD, Najmuddin Faraj

DOB: (1) 07/07/1956. (2) 17/06/1963. POB: Olaqloo Sharbajer, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Iraq a.k.a: (1) FARRAJ, Fateh, Najm, Eddine (2) NAJMUDDIN, Faraj, Ahmad (3) KREKAR, Mullah Nationality: Iraqi National Identification no: Ration Card No. 0075258 (Ration Card) Address: Heimdalsgate 36-V, 0578, Oslo, Norway. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.226 QI.A.226.06. Also referred to as Mullah Krekar. Mother's name: Masouma Abd al-Rahman. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 08/12/2006 Last Updated: 19/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8970.

18. AHMAD AL-JALAHMAH, Jaber Abdallah Jaber

DOB: 24/09/1959. POB: Al-Khitan area, Kuwait a.k.a: (1) ABDUL-GHANI (2) ABU MUHAMMAD (3) AL-JALAHMAH, Abu Muhammad (4) AL-JALAMAH, Jaber (5) AL- JALAMAH, Jabir, 'Abdallah, Jabir, Ahmad (6) AL-JALHAMI, Jabir (7) JALAHMAH, Jabir, Abdallah, Jabir, Ahmad Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: (1) 101423404 (2) 2541451 (Kuwaiti). Expires on 16 February 2017 (3) 002327881 (Kuwaiti) National Identification no: 259092401188 (Kuwaiti) Address: Kuwait (residence as at March 2009) (UN address). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.237 QI.A.237.08. Also referred to as Abdul-Ghani and Abu Muhammad. Listed on: 18/01/2008 Last Updated: 10/02/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9225.

19. AHMED, Tariq Anwar El Sayed

DOB: 15/03/1963. POB: Alexandria, Egypt a.k.a: (1) AHMAD, Tarek, Anwar, El Sayed (2) FARAG, Hamdi, Ahmad (3) FATHI, Amr, Al-Fatih Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.014 QI.A.14.01. Reportedly deceased in October 2001. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7011.

20. AHMED, Zaki Ezat Zaki



DOB: 21/04/1960. POB: (1) Sharqiyah (2) Zaqaziq, (1) Egypt (2) Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABU USAMA (2) SALIM, Rif'at Nationality: Egyptian Address: (1) Pakistan (2) Afghanistan Other Information: UN Ref QDi.193 QI.A.193.05. Member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Father's name is Ahmed Ezat Zaki. May be on the Pakistani-Afghan border. Listed on: 10/10/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8716.

21. AKKACHA, Djamel

DOB: 09/05/1978. POB: Rouiba, Algiers, Algeria a.k.a: (1) EL HAMMAM, Yahia, Abou (2) EL HOUMMAM, Yahia, Abou Nationality: Algerian Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.313 QI.A.313.13. Coordinator of groups associated with The Organisation of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) in northern Mali. Father’s name is Slimane. Mother’s name is Akrouf Khadidja. Listed on: 13/02/2013 Last Updated: 13/02/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12842.

22. AL ADNANI, Abou Mohamed

DOB: --/--/1977. POB: Binnish, Syrian Arab Republic a.k.a: (1) AL BINCHI, Tah (2) AL- ADNANI, Abu, Mohamed (3) AL-ADNANI, Abu, Mohammed (4) AL-BANSHI, Taha (5) AL- KHATAB, Abu, Baker (6) ALRAWI, Abou, Sadeq (7) AL-RAWI, Abu, Sadek (8) ALRAWI, Yaser, Khalaf, Nazzal (9) AL-RAWI, Yasser, Khalaf, Hussein, Nazal (10) AL-SHAMI, Abu- Mohammad, al-Adnani (11) FALAH, Jaber, Taha (12) FALAHA, Taha, Sobhi (13) IBRAHIM, Hajj (14) KHATTAB, Abou Nationality: Iraqi Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.325. Official spokesman of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115 QE.J.115.04), and emir of ISIL in Syria. Closely associated with Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani (QDi.317 QI.317.13) and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299 QI.A.299.11). Date of birth DOB is approximate. Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13086.

23. AL AJMI, Hajjaj Bin Fahd

DOB: 10/08/1987. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) AJAMI, Ajaj (2) AL-ACMI, Hicac, Fehid, Hicac, Muhammed, Sebib (3) AL-AJAMI, Hajaj (4) AL-AJAMI, Sheikh, Hajaj (5) AL-AJMI, Hajjaj, bin-Fahad (6) AL-AJMI, Hijaj, Fahid, Hijaj, Muhammad, Sahib Nationality: Kuwaiti Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.328. A Kuwait-based facilitator in charge of the 'committee of zakat' and financier for Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14). Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13087.

24. AL CHAREKH, Abdul Mohsen Abdallah Ibrahim

DOB: 13/07/1985. POB: Saqra, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL NASR, Sanafi (2) AL-SHARIKH, Abdul, Mohsen, Abdullah, Ibrahim Nationality: Saudi Arabian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.324. A long-time facilitator and financier for Al-Qaida (QDe.004 QE.A.4.01). Appointed as a regional leader of Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14) Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13085.

25. AL GHABRA, Mohammed

DOB: 01/06/1980. POB: Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic a.k.a: (1) ADAM, Danial (2) EL' GHABRA, Mohammed Nationality: British Passport Details: 094629366 (British) Address: East London, United Kingdom. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.228 QI.A.228.06. Father's name is Mohamed Ayman Ghabra. Mother's name is Dalal. Listed on: 21/12/2006 Last Updated: 03/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8983.



26. AL JAHANI, Abdelrahman Mouhamad Zafir Al Dabidi

DOB: (1) 04/12/1971. (2) --/--/1977. POB: Kharj, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL SAOUDI, Abou, Wafa (2) AL-JAHANI, Abd, Al-Rahman, Muhammad Zafir, al-Dubaysi (3) AL-JAHANI, Abd, al-Rahman, Muhammad, Zafir, al-Dabisi (4) ALJAHANI, Abdulrhman, Mohammed, D. (5) AL-JAHNI, Abd, Al-Rahman, Muhammad Zafir, al-Dubaysi (6) AL-JAHNI, Abd, al-Rahman, Muhammad, Thafir (7) AL-JUHANI, Abd, Al-Rahman, Muhammad Zafir, al-Dubaysi (8) AL-JUHANI, Abd, al-Rahman, Muhamad (9) AL-JUHNI, Abd, Al-Rahman, Muhammad Zafir, Al-Dubaysi (10) AL-SAUDI, Abu, Wafa (11) AL-WAFA, Abu (12) AL-WAFA', Abu (13) ANAS, Abu (14) JUHAN, Abdelrahman, Mouhamad, Zafir, al Dabissi (15) JUHANI, Abdelrahman, Mouhamad, Zafir, al Dabissi Nationality: Saudi Arabian Passport Details: Passport number: F50859 National Identification no: Saudi Arabian national identification number: 1027508157 (Saudi Arabian) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.327. A member and regional commander of Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14) and a facilitator of foreign recruits for that group. Also referred to as Abou Wafa al Saoudi. Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13084.

27. AL ZAHRANI, Ahmed Abdullah Saleh Al-Khazmari

DOB: 15/09/1978. POB: Dammam, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL-AZADI, Abu, Maryam (2) AL-KHOZMRI, Ahmed, Abdullah, Saleh, al-Zahrani (3) AL-SAUDI, Abu, Maryam (4) AL- ZAHRANI, Abu, Maryam (5) AL-ZAHRANI, Ahmed bin, Abdullah, Saleh bin (6) AL- ZAHRANI, Ahmed, Abdullah, Salih (7) AL-ZAHRANI, Ahmed, Abdullah, S Nationality: Saudi Arabian Passport Details: Saudi Arabian passport no.E126785 (Saudi Arabian). Issued: 27.5.2002. Expired: 3.4.2007. Position: Senior member of Al-Qaida Address: Syria Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.329. Senior member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Speaks Arabic. Physical description. Eye colour: dark. Hair colour: dark. Complexion: olive. Father’s name: Abdullah Saleh al Zahrani. Photo included in the INTERPOL-UN Special Notice: http://www.interpol.int/notice/search/un/5817663. Located in Syria. UN ref: QI.A.329.14. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13126.

28. AL-ABSI, Amru

DOB: --/--/1979. POB: Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL ABSI, Abu, al Athir, Amr (2) AL ABSI, Amr (3) AL SHAMI, Abu, Amr (4) AL-ABSI, Abu-Umar (5) AL-ASIR, Abu (6) AL-ATHIR, Abu (7) AL-SHAMI, Abu, al-Athir (8) ASIR, Abu Address: Homs., Syrian Arab Republic, location (as of September 2015). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.361. Also referred to as Abu al-Athir, Abu al-Asir, Abu Asir, Abu Amr al Shami, Abu al-Athir al-Shami and Abu-Umar al-Absi. Year of birth DOB is approximate. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 29.9.2015. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13292.

29. AL-AJMI, Shafi Sultan Mohammed

Title: Doctor DOB: 01/01/1973. POB: Warah, Kuwait a.k.a: (1) ABU-SULTAN, Shaykh (2) AL-AJMI, Shafi (3) AL-AJMI, Sheikh, Shafi Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: no.: 0216155930 Address: Area 3, Street 327, Building 41, Al-Uqaylah, Kuwait. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.338 QE.A.137.14. Also referred to as Shaykh Abu-Sultan. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13135.

30. AL-ALI, Hamid Abdallah Ahmad

Title: Dr DOB: 20/01/1960. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) ABU SALIM (2) AL-'ALI, Hamed (3) AL- ALI, Dr, Hamed, Abdullah (4) AL-'ALI, Hamed, bin 'Abdallah (5) AL-'ALI, Hamid, 'Abdallah



(6) AL-'ALI, Hamid, 'Abdallah, Ahmad (7) AL-ALI, Hamid, Abdallah, Ahmed (8) AL-ALI, Hamid, bin Abdallah, Ahmed Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: 1739010 (Kuwaiti). Issued in Kuwait on 26 May 2003. Expired on 25 May 2008. Address: Kuwait (residence as at March 2009). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.236 QI.A.236.08. Also referred to as Abu Salim. Listed on: 18/01/2008 Last Updated: 10/02/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9224.

31. AL-'ALI, Hamid Hamad Hamid

DOB: 17/11/1960. POB: (A) (1) Kuwait (B) (2) Qatar Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: Kuwaiti passport no. (A) (1) 001714467 (Kuwaiti) (B) (2) 101505554 (Kuwaiti) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.326. A Kuwait-based financier, recruiter and facilitator for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115 QE.J.115.04), and Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14). Associated with Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299 QI.A.299.11) and Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani (QDi.317 QI.A.317.13). Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 30/09/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13088.

32. AL-AMDOUNI, Mehrez Ben Mahmoud Ben Sassi

DOB: (1) 18/12/1969. (2) 25/05/1968. (3) 18/12/1968. (4) 14/07/1969. POB: (1) Asima- Tunis (2) Naples (3) -, (1) Tunisia (2) Italy (3) Tunisia a.k.a: (1) BEN AMDOUNI, Meherez, ben Ahdoud (2) BEN TAH, Amdouni, Mehrez (3) FUSCO, Fabio (4) HAMDOUNI, Meherez (5) HASSAN, Mohamed Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: G737411 (Tunisian). Issued on 24 October 1990. Expired on 20 September 1997 Address: Italy. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.092 QI.A.92.03. Father's name is Mahmoud ben Sasi. Mother's name is Maryam bint al-Tijani. Inadmissible to the Schengen area. Also referred to as Abu Thale. Listed on: 27/06/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7795.

33. AL-ANABI, Abu Ubaydah Yusuf

DOB: 07/02/1969. POB: Annaba, Algeria a.k.a: (1) AL-ANNABI, Abou, Obejda, Youssef (2) AL-INABI, Abu-Ubaydah, Yusuf (3) MABRAK, Yazid (4) MEBRAK, Yazid (5) OBEIDA, Youcef, Abu (6) UBAYDAH, Yusuf, Abu (7) YAZID, Mebrak (8) YAZID, Mibrak (9) YAZID, Yousif, Abu, Obayda (10) YOUCEF, Abou Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.389. Also referred to as Mebrak Yazid, Youcef Abu Obeida, Mibrak Yazid, Yousif Abu Obayda Yazid, Yazid Mebrak, Yazid Mabrak, Yusuf Abu Ubaydah, and Abou Youcef. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13322.

34. AL-'ANIZI, ‘Abd Al-Rahman Khalaf ‘Ubayd Juday’

DOB: 06/03/1973. a.k.a: (1) AL-ANIZI, ‘Abd, al-Rahman, Khalaf (2) AL-'ANZI, ‘Abd, al- Rahman, Khalaf (3) AL-KUWAITI, Abu, Usamah (4) AL-RAHMAN, Abu, Usamah (5) KUWAITI, Abu, Shaima' Nationality: Kuwaiti Address: Syrian Arab Republic (since 2013) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.335. Also referred to as Abu Usamah al-Rahman, Abu Shaima’ Kuwaiti, Abu Usamah al-Kuwaiti, Abu Usama, and Yusuf. 'YUSUF' and 'Abu Usama'. Located in Syrian Arab Republic since 2013. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 22/02/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13132.

35. AL-AOUADI, Mohamed Ben Belgacem Ben Abdallah

DOB: 11/12/1974. POB: Tunis, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AOUADI, Mohamed, Ben Belkacem (2) HANNACHI, Fathi Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: (1) L 191609 (Tunisian). Issued on 28 February 1996. Expired on 27 February 2001. (2) 04643632 (Tunisian). Issued 18



June 1999. National Identification no: Italian Fiscal Code DAOMMD74T11Z352Z (Italian fiscal code) Address: 50th Street, No 23, Zehrouni, Tunis, Tunisia. Position: Head of security wing of Ansar al-Shari'a in Tunisia (AAS-T) (QDe.143) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.060 QI.A.60.02. Head of security wing of Ansar al-Shari'a in Tunisia (AAS-T). Mother's name is Ourida Bint Mohamed. Listed on: 24/04/2002 Last Updated: 03/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7024.

36. AL-ASIRI, Ibrahim Hassan Tali

DOB: (1) 19/04/1982. (2) 18/04/1982. POB: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hassan (2) AL-'ASIRI, Ibrahim (3) AL-'ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hasan, Tali (4) AL-ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hassan (5) ASEERI, Ibrahim, Hasan, Talea (6) ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hasan, Tali (7) 'ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hasan, Tali'a (8) ASIRI, Ibrahim, Hassan, Tali (9) ASSIRI, Ibrahim, Hassan, Tali Nationality: Saudi Arabian Passport Details: F654645 (Saudi Arabian). Issued on 30 April 2005. Expired on 7 March 2010. Issue date in Hijri Calendar 24.06.1426. Expiry date in Hijri Calendar 21.03.1431. National Identification no: Civil ID no 1028745097 (Saudi Arabian civil identification) Address: Yemen. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.291. Operative and principal bomb maker of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Believed to be hiding in Yemen as at March 2011. Wanted by Saudi Arabia. Also associated with Nasir 'abd-al-Karim 'Abdullah Al-Wahishi (deceased), Qasim Yahya Mahdi al-Rimi (QDi.282) and Anwar Nasser Abdulla Al-Aulaqi (QDi.283). Also referred to as Abu Saleh, Abosslah and Abu-Salaah. Additional date of birth: 24.6.1402 (Hijri Calendar). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/4471886 Listed on: 01/04/2011 Last Updated: 21/05/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11743.

37. AL-AULAQI, Anwar Nasser Abdulla

DOB: (1) 21/04/1971. (2) 22/04/1971. POB: Las Cruces, New Mexico, United States of America a.k.a: (1) AL-AULAQI, Anwar (2) AL-AWLAKI, Anwar (3) AL-AWLAQI, Anwar (4) AULAQI, Anwar, Nasser (5) AULAQI, Anwar, Nasser, Abdulla (6) AULAQI, Anwar, Nasser, Abdullah Nationality: (1) United States of America (2) Yemeni Other Information: UN Ref QDi.283 QI.A.283.10. Confirmed to have died on 30 September 2011 in Yemen. Listed on: 30/07/2010 Last Updated: 12/12/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11208.

38. AL-BAKR, Ibrahim 'Isa Hajji Muhammad

DOB: 12/07/1977. POB: Qatar a.k.a: (1) AL-BAKER, Ibrahim, 'Issa (2) ALBAKER, Ibrahim, Issa Hijji, Mohd (3) AL-BAKER, Ibrahim, Issa Hijji, Muhammad (4) AL-BAKR, Ibrahim (5) AL-BAKR, Ibrahim, 'Isa Haji (6) AL-BAKR, Ibrahim, 'Issa Haji, Muhammad Nationality: Qatarian Passport Details: Qatar passport no. 01016646 (Qatar) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.344 QI.A.344.15. Facilitator who provides financial support for and financial services to and in support of Al-Qaida (QDe.004 QE.A.4.01). Also referred to as Abu- Khalil. Listed on: 03/02/2015 Last Updated: 04/02/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13195.

39. AHMAD AL-BINALI, Turki Mubarak Abdullah Ahmad

DOB: 03/09/1984. POB: Al Muharraq, Bahrain a.k.a: (1) AL-ATHARI, Abu, Bakr (2) AL- ATHARI, Abu, Human (3) AL-ATHARI, Abu, Human, Bakr, Ibn, Abd al-Aziz (4) AL- BAHRAYNI, Abu, Hudhayfa (5) AL-BENALI, Turki (6) AL-BINALI, Turki (7) AL-BINALI, Turki, Mubarak (8) AL-MUDARI, Abu, Khuzayma (9) AL-SALAFI, Abu, Hazm (10) AL-SULAMI, Abu, Sufyan (11) DERGHAM, Abu Nationality: Bahrain (citizenship revoked in January 2015) Passport Details: a) Bahraini passport number (1) 2231616 (Bahraini). (Issued on 2 January 2013. Expires on 2 January 2023) b) Bahraini passport number (2) 1272611 (Bahraini). (Previous. Issued on 1 April 2003) National Identification no: 840901356 Position: Head of religious compliance police and a recruiter of foreign terrorist fighters



for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.391. In mid-May 2015, Binali was the head of ISIL’s accountability unit and a member of a team of advisors for ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Head of religious compliance police and a recruiter of foreign terrorist fighters for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), as of mid-May 2015. Also referred to as Abu Human Bakr ibn Abd al-Aziz al-Athari, Abu Bakr al-Athari, Abu Hazm al-Salafi, Abu Hudhayfa al- Bahrayni, Abu Khuzayma al-Mudari, Abu Sufyan al-Sulami, Abu Dergham, and Abu Human al-Athari. Listed on: 21/04/2016 Last Updated: 26/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13350.

40. AL-DABSKI, Salem Nor Eldin Amohamed

DOB: --/--/1963. POB: Tripoli, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya a.k.a: (1) ABU AL-WARD (2) ABU NAIM (3) AL-MASRI, Abdallah (4) RAGAB, Abdullah Nationality: Libyan Passport Details: (1) 1990/345751 (Libyan) (2) 345741 (Libyan) National Identification no: 220334 (Libyan) Address: Bab Ben Ghasheer, Tripoli, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.231 QI.A.231.07. Senior member of Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011) and member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Mother's name is Kalthoum Abdul Salam Al-Shaftari. Also referred to as Abu Naim and Abdallah al- Masri. Listed on: 15/06/2007 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8645.

41. AL-DARI, Muthanna Harith

Title: Doctor DOB: 16/06/1969. POB: Iraq a.k.a: (1) AL DARI, Muthana, Harith (2) AL DARI, Muthanna (3) AL-DARI, Muthana, Haris (4) AL-DARI, Muthanna (5) AL-DARI, Muthanna, Hareth (6) AL-DARI, Muthanna, Harith, Sulayman (7) AL-DHARI, Muthana, Haris (8) AL-DHARI, Muthanna, Hareth (9) AL-DHARI, Muthanna, Harith, Sulayman (10) AL-ZAWBA', Muthanna, Harith, Sulayman, Al-Dari (11) AL-ZAWBA'I, Muthanna, Harith, Sulayman, Al-Dari (12) AL-ZOBAI, Muthanna, Harith, Sulayman, Al-Dari (13) AL-ZOWBAI, Muthanna, Harith, al-Dari Nationality: Iraqi National Identification no: Ration card no. 1729765 (Ration Card) Address: (1) Khan Dari, Iraq (previous). (2) Egypt (previous). (3) Asas Village, Abu Ghurayb, Iraq (previous). (4) Amman, Jordan. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.278 QI.A.278.10. Mother’s name: Heba Khamis Dari. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 07/04/2010 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11052.

42. AL-FAWAZ, Khalid Abd Al-Rahman Hamd

DOB: 24/08/1962. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) AL FAWAZ, Khalid, Abdulrahman, H (2) AL FAWWAZ, Khaled (3) AL FAWWAZ, Khalik (4) AL-FAUWAZ, Khaled (5) AL-FAUWAZ, Khaled, A (6) AL-FAWWAZ, Khaled (7) AL-FAWWAZ, Khalid Nationality: Saudi Arabian Passport Details: 456682. Issued 6 November 1990. Expired 13 September 1995 Address: United States of America. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.059 QI.A.59.02. In custody in the United States of America. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6962.

43. AL-GHAMDI, Othman Ahmed Othman

DOB: (1) 27/05/1979. (2) --/--/1973. POB: (1) - (2) Shabwa, (1) Saudi Arabia (2) Yemen a.k.a: (1) AL OMAIRAH, Othman, Ahmed, Othman (2) AL-GHAMDI, Al Umairah (3) AL- GHAMDI, Othman (4) ALGHAMDI, Othman, bin Ahmed, bin Othman (5) AL-GHAMDI, Uthman (6) AL-GHAMDI, Uthman, Ahmad, Uthman (7) AL-GHAMIDI, Uthman (8) AL- OMIRAH, Othman, Ahmed, Othman (9) BIN OTHMAN, Othman, Bin Ahmed Nationality: (1) Saudi Arabian (2) Yemeni National Identification no: 1089516791 (Saudi Arabian) Address: Yemen. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.292 QI.A.292.11. Operational commander of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsular (AQAP) (QDe.129). Has been involved



in raising funds and stockpiling arms for AQAP operations and activities in Yemen. Known associate of Qasim Yahya Mahdi al-Rimi (QDi.282) and Fahd Mohammed Ahmed al-Quso (deceased). INTERPOL Orange Notice (file no 2009/52/OS/CCC,#14), INTERPOL Red Notice (Control no A-596/3-2009, File no 2009/3731). Father's name is Ahmed Othman Al Omirah. Also referred to as Al Umairah al-Ghamdi and Othman Bin Ahmed Bin Othman. Listed on: 27/06/2011 Last Updated: 27/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12012.

44. UJAYM AL-HABABI, Nayef Salam Muhammad Ujaym

Title: Sheikh DOB: (1) --/--/1980. (2) --/--/1981. POB: Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL QATARI, Farouq, al-Qahtani (2) UJAYM AL-HABABI, Nayf, Salam, Muhammad, Ujaym (3) AL- QAHTANI, Faruq (4) AL-QAHTANI, Sheikh, Farooq (5) AL-QATARI, Faruq (6) AL-QATARI, Sheikh, Faroq (7) SHAYKH, Imran, Farouk Nationality: (1) Saudi Arabia (2) Qatar Passport Details: Passport No: 592667 (Qatari) passport Issued on 3 May 2007). Address: Afghanistan (since 2009). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.390 QDe.004. Al- Qaida (QDe.004) emir for the eastern zone of Afghanistan. Has led an Al-Qaida battalion in Afghanistan since at least mid-2010. Also referred to as Faruq al-Qahtani, Faruq al- Qatari, Farouq al-Qahtani al Qatari, Sheikh Farooq al-Qahtani, Shaykh Imran Farouk, and Sheikh Faroq al-Qatari. Listed on: 01/04/2016 Last Updated: 01/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13349.

45. ALI ABO GHAITH, Sulaiman Jassem Sulaiman

DOB: 14/12/1965. POB: Kuwait Nationality: Kuwaiti (citizenship withdrawn in 2002) Passport Details: 849594 (Kuwaiti). Issued in Kuwait on 27 November 1998. Expired on 24 June 2003. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.154 QI.A.154.04. Left Kuwait for Pakistan in June 2001. Also referred to as Abo Ghaith. Listed on: 19/01/2004 Last Updated: 23/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7996.

46. ALI AL-BADRI AL-SAMARRAI, Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim

Title: Dr DOB: --/--/1971. POB: (1) Samarra (2) - , (1) Iraq (2) Iraq a.k.a: (1) AL-BADRI AL- SAMARRAI, Ibrahim, 'Awad, Ibrahim (2) AL-BAGHDADI, Abu Bakr (3) 'ALI AL-BADRI AL- SAMARRAI’, Dr, Ibrahim, 'Awwad, Ibrahim (4) AL-QURAISHI, Abu Bakr, al-Baghdadi, al- Husayni (5) AL-SAMARRA'I, Ibrahim, 'Awad, Ibrahim (6) AL-SAMARRA'I, Dr, Ibrahim, Awwad, Ibrahim Nationality: Iraqi National Identification no: Ration card no. 0134852 (ration card) Address: (1) Syria (2) Iraq. Position: Leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.299 QI.A.299.11. Also referred as Abu Du'a, Abu Duaa' and Dr Ibrahim. Currently based in Iraq and Syria. Wife’s name: Saja Hamid al-Dulaimi. Second wife’s name: Asma Fawzi Mohammed al-Kubaissi. Description: Height: 1.65m Weight: 85kg. Black hair and eyes. White skin. Prominently known by nom de guerre Abu Du’a/Abu Duaa. Also referred to as Abu Du’a, Abu Duaa’, Dr Ibrahim, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Husayni al-Quraishi and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 17/10/2011 Last Updated: 19/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12157.

47. ALI MUHAMMAD, Mati Ur-Rehman

DOB: --/--/1977. POB: Chak number 36/DNB, Rajkan, Madina Colony, Bahawalpur District, Punjab Province, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) AL-REHMAN, Matti (2) RAHMAN, Matiur (3) REHMAN, Matiur (4) REHMAN, Mati-ur (5) SAMAD, Abdul (6) SIAL, Abdul, Samad (7) SIAL, Samad (8) TALHA, Ustad (9) UR REHMAN, Mati (10) MUSHTAQ, Qari Nationality: Pakistani Position: Chief operational commander of Lashkar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.296 QI.M.296.11. Also referred to as Qari Mushtaq,



Tariq and Hussain. Chief operational commander of Lashkar i Jhangvi. Associated with Harakat-ul Juhad Islami (QDe.130). Physical description: 5 feet 2 inches, 157.4cm. Name of father: Ali Muhammad. Also referred to as Tariq and Hussain. DOB is approximate. Listed on: 02/09/2011 Last Updated: 05/11/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12038.

48. AL-JAWLANI, Abu Mohammed

DOB: (1) --/--/1975. (2) --/--/1976. (3) --/--/1977. (4) --/--/1978. (5) --/--/1979. (6) --/--/1980. POB: Syria a.k.a: (1) AL-GOLANI, Abu Mohammed (2) AL-GOLANI, Abu Muhammad (3) AL-JAWLANI, Abu Mohamed (4) ALJAWLANI, Abu Muhammad (5) AL-JAWLANI, Abu Muhammad (6) AL-JAWLANI, Muhammad (7) AL-JULANI, Abu Mohammed (8) AL-NAIMI, Amjad, Muzaffar, Hussein, Ali Nationality: Syrian Address: (1) In Syria (as at June 2013) (2) Mosul, Souq al-Nabi Yunis. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.317 QI.A.317.13 Mother’s name: Fatma Ali Majour. Description: dark complexion. Height: 1.70m. Also known as Also referred to as Shaykh al-Fatih, Abu Ashraf, and Al Fatih. Date of birth DOB is approximate. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 06/08/2013 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12883.

49. AL-JUBURI, Maysar Ali Musa Abdallah

Title: Amir DOB: 01/06/1976. POB: (1) Al-Shura, Mosul, Iraqi (2) Harara, Ninawa, Iraq (1) Iraq (2) Iraq a.k.a: (1) AL-JIBURI, Muyassir (2) AL-QAHTANI, Mus'ab (3) AL-QATANI, Abu, Maria (4) AL-SHAMMARI, Muyassir (5) HARARA, Muyassir (6) HASSAN, Muhammad, Khalid Nationality: Iraqi Other Information: Also referred to as 'AL-SHAMMARI'. UN Ref: QDi.337 QI.A.337.14 Also referred to as Al-Shammari, Mus'ab al-Qahtani and Abu Maria al-Qatani. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13134.

50. AL-KA'BI, Sa'd Bin Sa'd Muhammad Shariyan

DOB: 15/02/1972. a.k.a: (1) AL-KA'BI, Sa'd, bin, Sa'd, Muhammad, Shiryan (2) AL-KA'BI, Sa'd, al-Sharyan (3) AL-KA'BI, Sa'd, Sa'd, Muhammad, Shiryan Nationality: Qatari Passport Details: Qatari passport no.00966737 (Qatari) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.382. Also referred to as Abu Haza, Abu Hazza, Umar al-Afghani, Abu Sa'd, and Abu Suad. Listed on: 01/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13280.

51. AL-KASHIF, Muhammad Jamal Abd-Al Rahim Ahmad

DOB: (1) 01/01/1964. (2) 01/02/1964. POB: Cairo, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABDU, Muhammad, Jamal (2) ABU AHMED, Muhammad , Gamal (3) AL KASHEF, Muhammad, Jamal, Abdo (4) AL-KASHIF , Muhammad, Jamal, Abdo (5) AL-KASHIF, Muhammad, Jamal, Abd-Al Rahim (6) JAMAL, Muhammad Nationality: Egyptian Passport Details: (1) 6487 (Egypt). Issued 30 January 1986. (2) (Egypt). Issued 1993. (3) 388181 (Yemen). Address: Egypt. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.318 QI.A.318.13. Imprisoned in Egypt pending trial as of September 2013. Wife’s name is Samah ‘Ali Al-Dahabani (Yemeni national). Also referred to as Muhammad Jamal Abu Ahmad, Abu Ahmad, Abu Jamal, Mohammad Jamal Abdo Ahmed, Muhammad Jamal Abduh, Muhammad Jamal Ahmad Abdu and Riyadh. Listed on: 05/11/2013 Last Updated: 05/11/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12884.

52. AL-KAWARI, Abd Al-Latif Abdallah Salih Muhammad

DOB: 28/09/1973. a.k.a: (1) AL-KAWARI, Abd-al-Latif, Abdallah (2) AL-KAWARI, Abd-al- Latif, Abdallah, Salih (3) AL-KAWWARI, Abd-al-Latif, Abdallah (4) AL-KUWARI, Abd-al- Latif, Abdallah, Salih (5) AL-KAWARI, Abu Ali Nationality: Qatari Passport Details: Qatari passport number (a) (1) 01020802 (Qatari) (b) (2) 00754833 (Qatari). Issued 20/05/2007 (c) (3) 00490327 (Qatari). Issued 28/07/2001 National Identification no:



Qatari identity card no. 27363400684 (Qatari identity card) Address: Al-Laqtah, Qatar. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.380. Listed on: 01/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13278.

53. AL-KUBAYSI, Umar Mahmud Irhayyim

DOB: (1) 16/06/1967. (2) 01/01/1967. POB: Al-Qaim, Al-Anbar Province, Iraq a.k.a: (1) AL-FAYYADH, Omar, Mahmood, Irhayyim (2) AL-KOBAISI, Omar, Mahmood, Irhayyim, Al-Fayyadh (3) AL-KUBAYSI, Umar (4) AL-KUBAYSI, Umar, Mahmud, Rahim (5) AL- QUBAYSI, Umar, Mahmud, Rahim (6) ARHAYM, Umar, Mahmud (7) ARHAYM, Umar, Mahmud, Al-Kubaysi (8) IRHAYYIM, Omar, Mahmood (9) RAHIM, Umar, Mahmud Nationality: Iraqi Passport Details: Iraq number A4059346 (Iraq). Issued on 29 May 2013 issued in Baghdad, Iraq. (Expires on 27 May 2021) National Identification no: (a) (1) Iraq national identification card 00405771 (Iraq national identity card). Issued on 20 May 2013, issued in Iraq (b) (2) Iraq Certificate of Iraqi Nationality 540763 (certificate of Iraqi nationality). Issued on 13 February 1984 Address: Al-Qaim. Al-Anbar Province, Iraq. Position: Director of Al-Kawthar Money Exchange (QDe.157) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.412. Gender: male. Financial facilitator for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Director of Al-Kawthar Money Exchange (QDe 157). Physical description: hair colour black, height 175cm. Speaks Arabic. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 07/03/2018 Last Updated: 09/03/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13616.

54. AL-LOUBIRI, Habib Ben Ahmed

DOB: 17/11/1961. POB: Manzal Tmim, Nabul, Tunisia a.k.a: AL-LUBIRI, Al-Habib, Ben, Ahmad, Ben al-Tayib Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: M788439 (Tunisian). Issued on 20 October 2001. Expired on 19 October 2006 National Identification no: (1) Italian Fiscal Code LBR HBB 61S17 Z352F (Italian fiscal code) (2) 01817002 Address: Salam Marnaq, Ben Arous District, Sidi Mesoud, Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.177 QI.A.177.04. Mother's name is Fatima al-Galasi. Listed on: 28/06/2004 Last Updated: 03/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8421.

55. AL-MAAROUFI, Tarek Ben Habib Ben Al-Toumi

DOB: 23/11/1965. POB: Ghardimaou, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AL DJOUNDOUBI, Abou Ismail (2) EL JENDOUBI, Abou Ismail (3) ISMAIL, Abu Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: E590976 (Tunisian). Issued on 19 June 1987. Expired on 18 June 1992 Address: Rue Leon Theodore No 107/1, 1090 Jette, Brussels, Belgium. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.074 QI.A.74.02. Also referred to as Abu Ismail. Belgian nationality withdrawn on 26 January 2009. In detention in Nivelles, Belgium as at October 2010. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7255.

56. AL-MANSUR, Salim Mustafa Muhammad

DOB: (1) 20/02/1962. (2) --/--/1959. POB: (a) (1) Baghdad, Iraq (b) (2) Tel Afar, Nineveh Province, Iraq (1) Iraq (2) Iraq a.k.a: (1) AL-IFRI, Saleem (2) AL-IFRI, Salim, Mustafa, Muhammad, Mansur (3) AL-SHAKLAR, Hajji, Salim (4) MANSUR, Salim (5) MUSTAFA, Salim, Mansur Nationality: Iraqi Passport Details: Iraq number A6489694 (Iraq). Issued on 2 September 2013. (Expires 31 August 2021 National Identification no: (a) Iraq identification card (1) 00813602 (Iraq identity card). Issued on 18 September 2011 (b) Iraq certificate of Iraqi Nationality (2) 300397 (certificate of Iraqi nationality). Issued on 25 June 2013 Other Information: UN Ref QDi.411. Finance 'emir' for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Previous addresses: (a) 17 Tamoz, Mosul, Iraq and (b) Tel Afar - Al Saad, Mosul, Iraq. Physical description: hair colour black, eye colour honey, height 170cm. Speaks Arabic. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing,



in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 07/03/2018 Last Updated: 09/03/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13615.

57. AL-MASLI, Abd-Al-Hamid

DOB: --/--/1976. POB: (1) Darnah (2) Danar, Libya (1) Libya (2) Libya a.k.a: (1) AL- DARNAVI, Hamza (2) AL-DARNAWI, Abu-Hamzah (3) AL-DARNAWI, Hamza (4) AL- DARNAWI, Hamzah (5) AL-MASLI, Abd-al-Hamid, Muhammad, Abd-al-Hamid (6) DARNAVI, Hamza (7) DARNAWI, Abdullah (8) DARNAWI, Hamza (9) DARNAWI, Hamzah (10) DIRNAWI, Hamzah (11) MASLI, Hamid (12) MUSALLI, Abd-al-Hamid Nationality: Libyan Other Information: UN Ref QDi.320 QI.A.320.13. Reportedly located in Waziristan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Pakistan. Also referred to as Hamza al- Darnawi, Hamzah al-Darnawi, Hamza Darnawi, Hamzah Darnawi, Hamzah Dirnawi, Hamza Darnavi, Hamza al-Darnavi, Abdullah Darnawi, and Abu-Hamzah al-Darnawi. Listed on: 06/12/2013 Last Updated: 06/12/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12890.

58. AL-MAZIDIH, Akram Turki Hishan

DOB: (1) --/--/1974. (2) --/--/1975. (3) --/--/1979. a.k.a: AL-HISHAN, Akram, Turki National Identification no: Ration card no. 0075258 (ration card) Address: (1) Jordan. (2) Iraq. (3) Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.276 QI.A.276.10. Mother’s name: Masouma Abd al-Rahman. Also referred to as Abu Jarrah and Abu Akram. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 29/03/2010 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11050.

59. AL-MAZIDIH, Ghazy Fezza Hishan

DOB: (1) --/--/1974. (2) --/--/1975. a.k.a: (1) HISHAN, Ghazy, Fezzaa (2) SHLASH, Mushari, Abd Aziz, Saleh Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic. (2) Iraq. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.277 QI.A.277.10. Also referred to as Abu Faysal and Abu Ghazzy. Listed on: 29/03/2010 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11051.

60. AL-NAJDI, Muhannad

DOB: 19/05/1984. POB: al-Duwadmi, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL-TAJIKI, Ghassan (2) AL- 'UTAYBI, Ali Manahi, 'Ali al-Mahaydali Nationality: Saudi Arabian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.377. Also referred to as Ghassan al-Tajiki. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13315.

61. AL-NU'AYMI, ‘Abd Al-Rahman Bin 'Umayr

DOB: --/--/1954. POB: Doha, Qatar a.k.a: (1) AL NEAIMI, Abdulrahman, Omair (2) AL- NAIMEH, Abdelrahman, Imer, al Jaber (3) AL-NAIMI, A. Rahman (4) ALNAIMI, A. Rahman, Omair J (5) AL-NA'IMI, Abd, al-Rahman, bin, 'Amir (6) AL-NU'AIMI, Abd, al-Rahman (7) AL-NUA'YMI, Abd, al-Rahman (8) AL-NU'AYMI, Abd, al-Rahman, bin, 'Amir (9) AL- NU'AYMI, Abdallah, Muhammad (10) AL-NU'IMI, Abd, al-Rahman, bin, 'Amir Nationality: Qatari Passport Details: Qatari passport no.00868774 (Qatari). Expired: 27.4.2014 National Identification no: Qatari ID no.: 25463401784 (Qatari ID). (Expires on 6.12.2019) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.334. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 22/02/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13131.

62. ALOUCHE, Isam Ali Mohamed

DOB: (1) 21/03/1974. (2) --/--/1972. POB: Baghdad, Iraq a.k.a: THAER, Mansour Nationality: Jordanian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.076 QI.T.76.02. Was Deported from Germany to Jordan in February 2005. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 02/02/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7489.



63. AL-PESHAWARI, Fazeel-A-Tul Shaykh Abu Mohammed Ameen

DOB: (1) --/--/1961. (2) --/--/1967. (3) --/--/1973. POB: Shunkrai village, Sarkani District, Konar Province, Afghanistan a.k.a: (1) AL-BISHAURI, Abu Mohammad, Shaykh, Aminullah (2) AL-PESHAWARI, Shaykh, Abu Mohammed, Ameen (3) AL-PESHAWARI, Shaykh, Aminullah (4) AMINULLAH, Shaykh (5) AMINULLAH, Sheik (6) BISHAWRI, Abu Mohammad, Amin (7) PESHAWARI, Abu Mohammad, Aminullah Nationality: Afghan Address: Ganj District, Peshawar, Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.273 QI.A.273.09. Associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Head of Ganj madrasa, a.k.a. Madrasa Jamia Taleemul Quran wal Hadith, a.k.a. Madrasa Taleemul Quran wal Sunnah, located at the Ganj Gate, Phandu Road, Peshawar, Pakistan. DOB are approximate. Listed on: 30/06/2009 Last Updated: 06/08/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10908.

64. AL-QADULI, ‘Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa

DOB: (1) --/--/1959. (2) --/--/1957. POB: Mosul, Ninawa Province, Iraq a.k.a: (1) ABU- SHUAYB (2) AHMAD, Aliazra, Ra'ad (3) ALA, Abu (4) AL-BAYATI, Abdul, Rahman, Muhammad (5) AL-BAYATI, Tahir, Muhammad, Khalil, Mustafa (6) HASAN, Abu (7) IMAN, Abu (8) IMAN, Hajji (9) MUHAMMAD, Abu (10) MUSTAFA, Umar, Muhammad, Khalil (11) SHAYKHLARI, ‘Abd, al-Rahman, Muhammad, Mustafa (12) ZAYNA, Abu Nationality: Iraqi Position: Senior official of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.339 QI.A.339.14. Senior official of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.114). Also referred to as Abu-Shuayb, Hajji Iman, Abu Iman, Abu Ala, Abu Hasan, Abu Muhammad, and Abu Zayna. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13136.

65. AL-RIMI, Qasim Mohamed Mahdi

DOB: 05/06/1978. POB: Raymah Village, Sanaa Governorate, Yemen a.k.a: (1) 'ABD AL- RIMI, Qasim, Yahya, Mahdi (2) AL-RAMI, Qasim (3) AL-RAYMI, Qasim (4) AL-RAYMI, Qassim (5) AL-RIMI, Qasim (6) AL-SANA'AI, Abu Hurayah (7) MAHDI AL REMI, Qasim, Mohammed, Mahdi (8) MAHDI AL RIMI, Qassim, Mohammad, Mahdi Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: 00344994 (Yemeni). Issued 3 July 1999 in Sanaa (b) 973406 (Yemeni national identification card, issued on 03/07/1996) National Identification no: 973406 (Yemeni national identification card). Issued on 03/07/1996) Address: Yemen. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.282. Interpol Red Notice file for AL RIMI (f/n) Qassim Yahya Mahdi no 2006/6496, Control no A-478/3-2009. Mother's name: Fatima Muthanna Yahya. Also referred to as 'AMMAR Abu and HURAYRAH Abu. Also referred to as Qasim Yahya Mahdi 'Abd al-Rimi, Abu Hurayah al-Sana'ai, Abu 'Ammar, and Abu Hurayrah. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 26/05/2010 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11123.

66. AL-RUMAYSH, Mu'tassim Yahya 'Ali

DOB: 04/01/1973. POB: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: AL-JEDDAWI, Abu-Rayhanah, al- Ansari Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: Passport No: 01055336 (Yemeni passport) National Identification no: Saudi Arabian alien registration no.2054275397 (Saudi Arabian alien registration). Issued on 22.07.1998 Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.369. Also referred to as Rayhanah, Abu-Rayhanah, Handalah and Abu-Rayhanah al-'Ansari al- Jeddawi. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 29.9.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13294.

67. AL-SAHRAOUI, Adnan Abou Walid

DOB: 16/02/1973. POB: Laayoune a.k.a: (1) AL SAHRAWI, Abu Walid (2) AL-SAHRAOUI, Adnan, Abu Walid (3) AL-SAHRAWI, Adnan, Abu Waleed (4) AL-SAHRAWI, Adnan, Abu



Walid (5) OULD EL BACHIR, Lahbib Idrissi, ould Sidi Abdi, ould Said (6) OULD JOUMANI, Lehbib, Ould Ali, Ould Said Address: Menaka, Gao Region, Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.415. Former spokesperson of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Emir of the Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141) group in Mali. Pledged allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 10/08/2018 Last Updated: 15/08/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13706.

68. AL-SHA'ARI, Hasan Al-Salahayn Salih

DOB: --/--/1975. POB: Derna, Libya a.k.a: (1) AL-LIBI, Abu, Habib (2) AL-SHA'IRI, Husayn, al-Salihin, Salih (3) HABIB, Hasan, Abu Nationality: Libyan Passport Details: Libyan passport number 542858 (Libya) National Identification no: Libyan national id no.55252 (Libya national ID). Issued in Derna, Libya. Address: Libya. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.385. Also referred to as Abu Habib al-Libi and Hasan Abu Habib. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13318.

69. AL-SHAMMARI, Hamad Awad Dahi Sarhan

DOB: 31/01/1984. a.k.a: AL-KUWAITI, Abu, Uqlah Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: Kuwaiti passport no. 155454275 (Kuwaiti) National Identification no: Kuwaiti identity no. 284013101406 (Kuwaiti) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.381. Also referred to as Abu Uqlah al-Kuwaiti. Listed on: 01/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13279.

70. AL-SHAWAKH, Ali Musa

DOB: --/--/1973. POB: Sahl Village, Raqqa Province, Syrian Arab Republic a.k.a: (1) AL- AUJAYD, Abdullah, Shuwar (2) AL-HAMUD, 'Ali (3) AL-SAHL, Abu, Luqman (4) AL- SHAWAGH, ‘Ali Musa (5) AL-SHAWAKH, Ali al-Hamoud (6) AL-SHAWAKH, Muhammad 'Ali (7) AL-SHAWWAKH, Ibrahim (8) AL-SURI, Abu , Luqman (9) AWAS, Ali (10) AYYUB, Abu (11) DERWISH, Ali (12) HAMMUD, Ali (13) LUQMAN, Abu Nationality: Syrian Address: Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.384. Also referred to as Abu Luqman, Ali Hammud, Abdullah Shuwar al-Aujayd, Ali Awas, 'Ali Derwish, 'Ali al- Hamud, Abu Luqman al-Sahl, Abu Luqman al-Suri, and Abu Ayyub. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13317.

71. AL-SUBAIY, Khalifa Muhammad Turki

DOB: 01/01/1965. POB: Doha, Qatar a.k.a: (1) AL-QATARI, Abu, Mohammed (2) ALSUBAIE, Khalifa, Mohd, Turki (3) AL-SUBAIE, Khalifa, Mohd, Turki (4) AL-SUBAYI, Khalifa (5) BIN AL-SUAIY, Khalifa, Turki, bin Muhammad Nationality: Qatari Passport Details: 00685868 (Qatari). Issued in Doha on 5 February 2006. Expiring on 4 February 2011. National Identification no: Identity card 26563400140 (Qatari identity card) Address: Doha, Qatar. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.253 QI.A.253.08. Qatar-based terrorist financier and facilitator who has provided financial support to, and acted on behalf of, the senior leadership of Al-Qaida (QDe.004), including moving recruits to Al- Qaida training camps in South Asia. In January 2008, convicted in absentia by the Bahraini High Criminal Court for financing terrorism, undergoing terrorist training, facilitating the travel of others to receive terrorist training abroad, and for membership in a terrorist organization. Arrested in Qatar in March 2008. Served his sentence in Qatar and has been released from detention. Name of mother is Hamdah Ahmad Haidoos. Also referred to as Abu Mohammed al-Qatari and Katrina. Listed on: 16/10/2008 Last Updated: 06/12/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10747.



72. ALVI, Mohammed Masood Azhar

DOB: (1) 10/07/1968. (2) 10/06/1968. POB: Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) AZHAR, Masud (2) ESAH, Wali, Adam (3) ISAH, Wali, Adam Nationality: Pakistan Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.422. Founder of Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). Former leader of Harakat ul-Mujahidin / (HUM) (QDe.008). Also referred to as Masud Azhar, Wali Adam Isah, and Wali Adam Esah. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 02/05/2019 Last Updated: 07/05/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13787.

73. AL-WALID, Mahfouz Ould

DOB: 01/01/1975. POB: Mauritania a.k.a: (1) AL-SHANQITI, Khalid (2) AL-WALID, Mafouz, Walad Nationality: Mauritanian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.015 QI.A.15.01. Also referred to as Abu Hafs the Mauritanian. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 23/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6928.

74. AL-ZAHRANI, Faysal Ahmad Bin Ali

DOB: 19/01/1986. a.k.a: (1) AL-SAUDI, Abu, Sarah (2) ALZAHRANI, Faisal, Ahmed, Ali (3) ZAHRANI, Abu, Sara Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport Details: Saudi Arabian passport no. K142736 (Saudi Arabian). Issued 14 July 2011 in Al-Khafji, Saudi Arabia) b) Saudi Arabian passport no. (2) G579315 (Saudi Arabian) Address: Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.392. Was the lead oil and gas division official of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), for Al Barakah Governorate, Syrian Arab Republic, as of May 2015. Also referred to as Abu Sarah al- Saudi and Abu Sara Zahrani. Listed on: 21/04/2016 Last Updated: 26/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13351.

75. AL-ZAWAHIRI, Aiman Muhammed Rabi

Title: Dr DOB: 19/06/1951. POB: Giza, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABU MOHAMMED, Nur, Al Deen (2) AL DOCTOR, Abdul Qader, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Moez (3) AL ZAWAHARI, Ayman (4) AL- ZAWAHARI, Ayman (5) AYMAN, Al Zawahiri (6) AYMAN, Dhawahri (7) AYMAN, Eddaouahiri (8) MUAZ, Al Zawahry, Aiman, Mohamed, Rabi, Abdel (9) RABI, Al Zawahry, Aiman, Mohamed (10) RABIE, Al Zawahry, Aiman, Mohamed (11) ROBI, Al Zawahry, Aiman, Mohamed (12) SALIM, Ahmad, Fuad (13) SALIM, Ahmed, Fuad Nationality: Egyptian Passport Details: (1) 1084010 (Egyptian) (2) 19820215 Position: Leader of Al- Qaida (QDe.004) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.006 QI.A.6.01. a) Leader of Al-Qaida, (b) Former operational and military leader of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Was a close associate of Usama Bin Laden (deceased). (c) Believed to be in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Also referred to as Abu Fatma and Abu Mohammed. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 18/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7016.

76. AL-ZINDANI, Abd-Al-Majid Aziz

Title: Sheikh/Shaykh DOB: --/--/1950. POB: Yemen a.k.a: (1) AL-ZANDANI, Sheikh, Abd Al-Meguid (2) AL-ZINDANI, Shaykh, 'Abd Al-Majid (3) AL-ZINDANI, Abdelmajid Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: A005487 (Yemen). Issued on 13 August 1995 Address: PO Box 8096, Sana'a, Yemen. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.156 QI.A.156.04. Listed on: 27/02/2004 Last Updated: 23/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8008.

77. AMMARI, Saifi

DOB: (1) 01/01/1968. (2) 24/04/1968. POB: (1) Kef Rih (2) Guelma, (1)- Algeria (2) Algeria a.k.a: (1) ABU HAIDRA, Abdul, Rasak, ammane (2) HAIDARA, Abou (3) ZAIMECHE, Abderrezak (4) ABDALARAK (5) EL OURASSI Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria.



Other Information: UN Ref QDi.152 QI.A.152.03. Also referred to as El Para (combat name), Abdalarak, Abderrezak Le Para and El Ourassi. In detention in Algeria since October 2004. Former member of the GSPC, listed as The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Combat names: Abderrezak le Para and El Para. Listed on: 05/12/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7890.

78. ANGGIH TAMTOMO, Muhammad Bahrum Naim

DOB: 06/09/1983. POB: (a) (1) Surakarta (b) (2) Pekalongan, (1) Indonesia (2) Indonesia a.k.a: (1) AISYAH, Abu (2) NAIM, Bahrun (3) RAYAN, Abu (4) RAYYAN, Abu (5) TAMTOMO, Anggih Nationality: Indonesian Address: (1) Aleppo, Syrian Arab Republic. (2) Raqqa, Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.404. Syrian- based Indonesian national who has served in a variety of roles supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Also referred to as Abu Rayyan, Abu Rayan, and Abu Aisyah. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13515.

79. ANSHORI, Abdullah

DOB: --/--/1958. POB: Pacitan, East Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABU FATHI (2) ABU FATIH (3) THOYIB, Ibnu (4) TOYIB, Ibnu Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.216 QI.A.216.06 Listed on: 26/04/2006 Last Updated: 26/04/2006 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8834.

80. ARIF, Said

DOB: (1) 25/06/1964. (2) 05/12/1965. POB: Oran, Algeria a.k.a: (1) AL-JAZAIRI, Abdallah (2) ARIF, Said, Mohamed (3) CHABANI, Slimane (4) GHARIB, Omar (5) ABDERAHMANE (6) SOULEIMAN Nationality: Algerian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.323. A veteran member of the 'Chechen Network' (not listed) and other terrorist groups. He was Convicted of his role and membership in the 'Chechen Noetwork' in France in 2006. Joined Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14) in October 2013. Also known as: Abderahmane and Souleiman. Listed on: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13089.

81. ASELDEROV, Rustam Magomedovich

DOB: 09/03/1981. POB: Iki-Burul Village, Iki-Burulskiy District, Republic of Kalmykia, Russian Federation a.k.a: (1) AL-KADARI, Abu, Muhammad (2) MUHAMMAD, Abu Nationality: Russian Federation Passport Details: Russian Passport number 8208 No. 555627 (Russian). Issued by Leninskiy Office, Directorate of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Dagestan. Position: Directorate of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Dagestan Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.398. Also Known as Muhamadmuhtar. Killed on 3 December 2016 in Makhachkala, the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation. Also referred to as Abu Muhammad, Abu Muhammad Al-Kadari and Muhamadmuhtar. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 16/12/2016 Last Updated: 21/08/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13440.

82. ASHOUR AL-FADHLI, Muhsin Fadhil Ayed

DOB: 24/04/1981. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) ABU SAMIA (2) AL FADHLI, Muhsin, Fadhil, 'Ayyid (3) ASHUR AL FADHLI, Muhsin, Fadil, Ayid, Ashur (4) SAMIYAH, Abu Majid Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: (1) 106261543 (Kuwaiti) (2) 1420529 (Kuwaiti). Issued in Kuwait. Expired on 31 March 2006. Address: Block 4, Street 13, House No 179, Kuwait City, Al-Riqqa area, Kuwait City, Kuwait. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.184 QI.A.184.05. Wanted by the Kuwaiti security authorities and the Saudi security forces.



Fugitive as of July 2008. Listed on: 18/02/2005 Last Updated: 28/07/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8523.

83. ASHRAF, Haji Muhammad

DOB: (1) 01/03/1965. (2) --/--/1955. POB: Faisalabad, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) ASHRAF, Haji, M. (2) MANSHAH, Muhammad, Ashraf (3) MUNSHA, Muhammad, Ashraf Nationality: Pakistani Passport Details: (1) AT0712501 (Pakistani). Issued 12.3.2008. Expired 11.3.2013. (2) A-374184 (Pakistani) National Identification no: (1) 6110125312507 (Pakistan) (2) 24492025390 (Pakistan) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.265 QI.A.265.08. Chief of finance of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). Name of father is Noor Muhammad. Listed on: 12/12/2008 Last Updated: 06/08/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9217.

84. ATABIEV, Islam Seit-Umarovich

DOB: 29/09/1983. POB: Ust-Dzheguta, Republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Russia a.k.a: JIHAD, Abu Nationality: Russian Passport Details: Passport No.: 620169661 (Russian foreign travel passport number) National Identification no: National identification No.: 9103314932 (Russian national passport). Issued on 15 August 2003 by the Department of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation for the Karachayevo- Cherkessia Address: (1) Moscovskiy Microrayon 6, App. 96, Ust-Dzheguta, Republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Russian Federation. (2) Syrian Arab Republic, located in as at August 2015. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.364. Russian national passport number issued on 15.8.2003 by Department of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation for the Republic Karachayevo-Cherkessia. Also referred to as Abu Jihad. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 2.10.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13299.

85. AWEYS, Hassan Dahir

Title: Colonel/Shaykh/Sheikh DOB: --/--/1935. POB: Somalia a.k.a: (1) ALI, Hassan, Dahir, Aweys (2) AWES, Hassan, Dahir (3) AWEYES, Hassen, Dahir (4) AWEYS, Ahmed, Dahir (5) DAHIR, Aweys, Hassan (6) IBRAHIM, Mohammed, Hassan (7) OAIS, Hassan, Tahir (8) UWAYS, Hassan, Tahir Nationality: Somali citizen Address: Somalia. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.042 and SOi.002. Continues to act as a senior political and ideological leader of a variety of armed opposition groups. Reported to be in Eritrea as of November 2007. Active in southern Somalia as of 2012. Between June 2006 and September 2007, served as chairman of the central committee of the Islamic Courts Union. In July 2008 he declared himself chairman of the Alliance for the Re-Liberation of Somalia-Asmara wing. In May 2009 he was named chairman of Hisbul Islam, an alliance of groups opposed to the Transitional Federal Government. UN Ref: QDe.002. Continues to act as a senior political and ideological leader of a variety of armed opopsition groups. Also referred to as Sheikh Aweys, Sheikh Hassan and Sheikh Hassan Dahir Aweys. Listed under both the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Organisations and Somalia regimes. Listed on: 08/11/2001 Last Updated: 09/03/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6995.

86. AYERAS, Ricardo Perez

DOB: 15/09/1973. POB: 24 Paraiso Street, Barangay Poblacion, Mandaluyong City, Philippines a.k.a: (1) AYERAS, Abdul, Kareem (2) AYERAS, Abdul, Karim (3) AYERAS, Ricky (4) MUJIB, Abdul (5) PEREZ, Isaac, Jay, Galang Nationality: Filipino Address: (1) Barangay Mangayao, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Philippines. (2) Barangay Tigib, Ayungon, Negros Oriental, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.248 QI.A.248.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Arrested by the Philippines authorities on 14 March 2011. Also referred to as Jimboy, Ricky Ayeras, Isaac Jay Galang Perez, and



Abdul Mujib. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10668.

87. AZZOUZ, Abd Al-Baset

DOB: 07/02/1966. POB: Doma, Libya a.k.a: (1) AZOUZ, Abdelbassed (2) AZOUZ, Abdul, Baset Nationality: Libyan Passport Details: (1) Libyan passport no.223611 (Libyan) (2) British passport no.C00146605 (British) Address: Libya. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.371. Also referred to as the initials AA (initials). Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13312.

88. BA'ASYIR, Abu Bakar

DOB: 17/08/1938. POB: Jombang, East Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABDUS SAMAD (2) ABDUS SOMAD (3) BAASYIR, Abu Bakar (4) BASHIR, Abu Bakar Nationality: Indonesian Address: Indonesia (imprisoned) Prison. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.217 QI.B.217.06. Listed on: 26/04/2006 Last Updated: 07/12/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8831.

89. BA'ASYIR, Abdul Rosyid Ridho

DOB: 31/01/1974. POB: Sukoharjo, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) BA'AYSIR, Rashid, Rida (2) BASHIR, Abdul, Rosyid, Ridho (3) BASHIR, Rashid, Rida Nationality: Indonesian National Identification no: 1127083101740003 (Indonesian). Under name Abdul Rosyid Ridho Ba’asyir. Address: Podok Pesantren, Al Wayain Ngrandu, Sumber Agung Magetan, East Java, Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.305 QI.B.305.12. Indonesian Identity Card under name Abdul Rosyid Ridho Ba'asyir. Belongs to the leadership of and is involved in recruitment and fundraising for Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133). Associated with Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Father's name is Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217). Brother of Abdul Rahim Ba'aysir (QDi.293). Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12628.

90. BA'AYSIR, Abdul Rahim

DOB: (1) 16/11/1977. (2) 16/11/1974. POB: (1) Solo (2) Sukoharjo, Central Java (1) Indonesia (2) Indonesia a.k.a: (1) BA'ASYIR, 'Abd Al-Rahim (2) BA'ASYIR, Abdul Rachim (3) BA'ASYIR, Abdul Rochim (4) BA'ASYIR, Abdurochim (5) BA'ASYIR, Abdurrahim (6) BA'ASYIR, Abdurrahman (7) BA'ASYIR, Abdurrochim (8) BASHIR, 'Abd Al-Rahim (9) BASHIR, Abdul Rachim (10) BASHIR, Abdul Rahim (11) BASHIR, Abdul Rochim (12) BASHIR, Abdurochim (13) BASHIR, Abdurrahim (14) BASHIR, Abdurrahman (15) BASHIR, Abdurrochim Nationality: Indonesian Address: Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.293 QI.B.293.11. Senior Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) leader. Father's name is Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217). Listed on: 01/08/2011 Last Updated: 01/08/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12020.

91. BAHAJI, Said

DOB: 15/07/1975. POB: Haselunne, Lower Saxony, Germany a.k.a: (1) ABBATTAY, Mohamed (2) AL MAGHRIBI, Abderrahmane (3) AL MAGHRIBI, Zouheir Nationality: (1) German (2) Moroccan Passport Details: (1) Provisional 28642163 (German provisional). Issued by the city of Hamburg (2) 954242 (Moroccan). Issued on 28 June 1995 in Meknas, Morocco. (Expired) National Identification no: BPA 1336597587 (Bundespersonalausweis – German ID) Address: Bunatwiete 23, 21073, Hamburg, Germany Position: Deputy Head of the Media Committee of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) as at April 2010 Other Information: UN Ref QDi.080 QI.B.80.02. Formerly resident at Bunatwiete 23, 21073 Hamburg, Germany. German authorities issued an arrest warrant for him on 21 September 2001. Address is former residence. Believed to be in the



Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Also referred to as Mohamed Abbattay and Abderrahmane Al Maghribi. Listed on: 01/10/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7059.

92. BAHAZIQ, Mahmoud Mohammad Ahmed

DOB: (1) --/--/1943. (2) --/--/1944. (3) 17/08/1943. POB: India a.k.a: (1) AL-AZIZ, Abu Abd (2) AZIZ, Abu Abdul (3) MAHMOUD, Bahaziq (4) SAHIB, Shaykh Nationality: Saudi Arabian National Identification no: Saudi Arabian NI No 4-6032-0048-1 (Saudi Arabian NI) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.266 QI.B.266.08. Financier of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Has served as the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) in Saudi Arabia. Listed on: 12/12/2008 Last Updated: 12/12/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9218.

93. BARKHANOEV, Malik Ruslanovich

DOB: 14/03/1992. POB: Ordzhonikidzevskaya Village, Sunzhenskiy District, Ingushetia, Russian Federation a.k.a: (1) SAIFUDDIN (2) SAIFUDDIN, Al-Ingushi (3) SAIFUDDIN, Ingushi Nationality: Russian Address: Mosul, Iraq. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.405. Joined the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in September 2016. Also referred to as Saifuddin, Saifuddin al-Ingushi, and Saifuddin Ingushi. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13516.

94. BASHIR, Ayyub

Title: (1) Qari (2) Alhaj DOB: (1) --/--/1966. (2) --/--/1964. (3) --/--/1969. (4) --/--/1971. a.k.a: (1) AYUB, Muhammad (2) BASHAR, Ayub Nationality: (1) Uzbek (2) Afghan Address: Mir Ali, North Waziristan Agency, Federal Administered Tribal Areas, Pakistan. Position: Head of finance for Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (QDe.010) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.311. Member of leadership council as of early 2010. Head of finance for Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. Coordinated financial and logistical support for the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan and Pakistan between 2009- 2012. Transferred and delivered funds to Fazal Rahim (QDi.303). Reportedly deceased in an airstrike in Chordar, Kunduz Province of Afghanistan in December 2015. Listed on: 30/10/2012 Last Updated: 24/07/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12808.

95. BASHIR-UD-DIN, Mahmood Sultan

Title: Dr DOB: (1) --/--/1937. (2) --/--/1938. (3) --/--/1939. (4) --/--/1940. (5) --/--/1941. (6) --/--/1942. (7) --/--/1943. (8) --/--/1944. (9) --/--/1945. a.k.a: (1) MAHMOOD, Sultan, Bashiruddin (2) MEHMOOD, Bashir, Uddin (3) MEKMUD, Sultan, Baishiruddin Nationality: Pakistani Address: Street 13, Wazir Akbar Khan, Kabul, Afghanistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.055 QI.B.55.01. Listed on: 24/12/2001 Last Updated: 01/09/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7082.

96. BASSAM AL-HASRI, Bassam Ahmad Al-Hasri

DOB: (1) 01/01/1969. (2) --/--/1971. POB: a) (1) Qalamun, Damascus Province b) (2) Ghutah, Damascus Province c) (3) Tadamon, Rif Dimashq, Syrian Arab Republic a.k.a: (1) AKHLAQ, Abu, Ahmad (2) AL-SHAMI, Abu, Ahmad (3) BASSAM HUSARI, Bassam, Ahmad, Husari Nationality: a) (1) Syrian Arab Republic b) (2) State of Palestine Address: Syrian Arab Republic (southern, as of 2016). Position: Leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) for southern Syrian Arab Republic since July 2016 Other Information: UN Ref QDi.399. Also referred to as Abu Ahmad Akhlaq and Abu Ahmad al-Shami. Location as of July 2016. Leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant for southern Syrian Arab Republic since July 2016. 1971 DOB is approximate. Listed on: 25/02/2017 Last Updated: 25/02/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13446.



97. BATIRASHVILI, Tarkhan Tayumurazovich

DOB: (1) 11/01/1986. (2) --/--/1982. POB: Akhmeta, Villiage Birkiani, Georgia a.k.a: (1) BATIRASHVILI, Tarkhan (2) BATYRASHVILI, Tarkhan, Tayumurazovich Nationality: Georgian Passport Details: Georgian passport no. 09AL14455 (Georgian). Expires 26 June 2019 National Identification no: Georgian id no. 08001007864 (Georgian) Address: Syrian Arab Republic (located in as at December 2014). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.345 QI.B.345.15. As of mid-2014, Syria-based senior military commander and shura council member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115 QE.J.115.04). Also known as (low level a.k.a) (1) Omar SHISHANI (2) Umar SHISHANI (3) Abu Umar AL-SHISHANI (4) Omar AL-SHISHANI (5) Chechen OMAR (6) OMAR THE CHECHEN (7) UMAR THE CHECHEN (8) Abu UMAR (9) Abu HUDHAYFAH (10) OMER THE CHECHEN. Also referred to as Omar Shishani, Umar Shishani, Abu Umar al-Shishani, Omar al-Shishani, Chechen Omar, Omar the Chechen, Omer the Chechen, Umar the Chechen, Abu Umar, and Abu Hudhayfah. Listed on: 03/02/2015 Last Updated: 04/02/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13196.

98. BELKALEM, Mohamed

DOB: 19/12/1969. POB: Hussein Dey, Algiers, Algeria a.k.a: DHER, Abdelali, Abou Nationality: Algerian Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.279 QI.B.279.10. Member of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Convicted in absentia by Algerian tribunal on 28 March 1996. Algerian international arrest warrant no 03/09 of 6 June 2009 issued by the Tribunal of Sidi Mhamed, Algiers, Algeria. Algerian extradition request no 2307/09 of 3 September 2009, presented to Malian authorities. Interpol file no 19231/2009 of 26 June 2009. Control no A-1819/6-2009. Name of father is Ali Belkalem. Name of mother is Fatma Saadoudi. Also referred to as Abdelali Abou Dher and El Harrachi. Listed on: 04/05/2010 Last Updated: 04/05/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11096.

99. BELMOKHTAR, Mokhtar

DOB: 01/06/1972. POB: Ghardaia, Algeria a.k.a: (1) ABOU EL ABASS, Belaouar, Khaled (2) ABOU EL ABASS, Belaouer, Khaled (3) ABOU EL ABASS, Khaled (4) ABOU EL ABBES, Khaled (5) ABOU EL ABES, Belmokhtar, Khaled BELMOKHTAR, Khaled, Abou El Abes (6) ABOU EL ABES, Khaled (7) BELMUKHTAR, Mukhtar (8) KHALED, Abou Abbes (9) OOR, Khaled, Abulabbas, Na Nationality: Algerian Position: Head of Al Mouakaoune Biddam (QDe.139), Al Moulathamoun (QDe.140) and Al Mourabitoun (QDe.141) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.136 QI.B.136.03. Member of the Council of The Organization of Al-Qaida in Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) (AQIM). Active in Northern Mali. Father's name is Mohamed. Mother's name is Zohra Chemkha. Also referred to as Belaoua and Belabour. Head of Al Mouakaoune Biddam, Al Moulathamoun and Al Mourabitoun. Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 30/09/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7881.

100. BEN AL-HAKIM, Boubaker Ben Habib

DOB: 01/08/1983. POB: Paris, France a.k.a: (1) AL MOUKATEL, Abou (2) AL-TUNISI, Abu- Muqatil (3) BOUBAKEUR, El Hakim (4) EL HAKIM, Boubaker (5) EL-HAKIM, Boubakeur (6) MOUQATEL, Abou Nationality: a) (1) French, b) (2) Tunisian Address: Syrian Arab Republic, as of September 2015. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.375. QDi.345 Also referred to as Abou al Moukatel, Abou Mouqatel, Abu-Muqatil al-Tunisi, and El Hakim Boubakeur. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13289.

101. BEN GOUMO, Sofiane



DOB: 26/06/1959. POB: Derna, Libya a.k.a: (1) AL LIBI, Abou, Fares (2) BIN QUMU, Sufyan Nationality: Libyan Address: Libya. Position: Leader of Ansar al Charia Derna (QDe.145) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.355. Leader of Ansar al Charia Derna Also referred to as Abou Fares al Libi. Listed on: 17/09/2015 Last Updated: 17/09/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13275.

102. BEN HASSINE, Seifallah Ben Omar Ben Mohamed

DOB: 08/11/1965. POB: Tunis, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AAYADH, Abou (2) AL-TUNISI, Abu, Ayyad (3) AL-TUNISI, Abu, Iyyadh (4) BEN HASSINE, Saifallah (5) BEN HASSINE, Seifallah, ben Amor (6) BEN HOCINE, Seif, Allah (7) BIN HASSAYN, Sayf, Allah, 'Umar (8) BIN HUSSAYN, Sayf, Allah (9) EL-TOUNSI, Abou, Iyadh (10) IYADH, Abou Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: Tunisia number G557170 (Tunisia). Issued on 16 November 1989. National Identification no: 05054425. Issued in Hammam Lif on 3 May 2011 Address: (1) Libya (possible location as at July 2017). (2) 60 Rue de la Libye Hamman Lif, Ben Arous, Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.333. Also referred to as Abu Iyyadh al-Tunisi, Abou Iyadh el-Tounsi, Abu Ayyad al-Tunisi, Abou Aayadh, and Abou Iyadh. National Identification Card 05054425, issued on 3.5.2011 (issued in Hammam Lif). Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 15/01/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13130.

103. BEN HELAL, Mounir Ben Dhaou Ben Brahim

DOB: 10/05/1983. POB: Ben Guerdane, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AL-TUNISI, Abu, Maryam (2) HELEL, Mounir (3) HILEL, Mounir (4) RAHMAH, Abu Nationality: Tunisian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.386. Also referred to as Mounir Helel, Mounir Hilel, Abu Rahmah, and Abu Maryam al-Tunisi. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13319.

104. BENGHALEM, Salim

DOB: 06/07/1980. POB: Bourg la Reine, France Nationality: French Address: Syrian Arab Republic (as of September 2015). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.388. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13321.

105. BHUTTAVI, Hafiz Abdul Salam

Title: (1) Maulavi (2) Mullah DOB: --/--/1940. POB: Gujranwala, Punjab Province, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) BHATTVI, Abdul, Salaam (2) BHATTVI, Hafiz, Abdul, Salam (3) BHATTVI, Molvi, Abdursalam (4) BHATTWI, Abdul, Salam (5) BHUTVI, Abdul, Salam (6) BHUTVI, Hafiz, Abdussalaam (7) BUDVI, Abdul, Salam (8) BUDVI, Hafiz, Abdusalam Nationality: Pakistani Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.307. QI.B.307.12. Founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and deputy to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12630.

106. BIN LADEN, Hamza Usama Muhammad

DOB: 09/05/1989. POB: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Other Information: UN Ref QDi.421. Son of Usama bin Laden (deceased). Announced by Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri (QDi.006) as an official member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Has called for followers of Al- Qaida to commit terror attacks. Is seen as the most probable successor of al-Zawahiri. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 01/03/2019 Last Updated: 06/03/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13770.

107. BIN MARWAN, Bilal

DOB: --/--/1947. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.009. QI.B.9.01. Senior lieutenant of UBL. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 23/02/2001 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7099.



108. BIN UDIN, Mohamad Rafi

DOB: 03/06/1966. POB: Negri Sembilan, Malaysia a.k.a: (1) AL MALAYZIE, Abu, Una (2) AL MALIZI, Abu, Awn (3) BIN NURDIN, Muhammad, Ratin (4) BIN UDIN, Mhammad Rahim (5) BIN UDIN, Mohd, Radi (6) CIT, Abu , Ayn, Tok (7) RAFIUDDIN, Muhammad (8) RATIN, Muhammad Nationality: (a) (1) Malaysia (b) (2) Indonesia Passport Details: Malaysia number A31142734 (Malaysia) issued on 6 November 2013 (issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia. Expiration date 6 November 2015) National Identification no: Malaysia National Identification Card 660603-05-5267 (Malaysia national identity card) (issued by National Registration Department of Malaysia - issued to Mohd Rafi bin Udin) Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic (location since 2014). (2) 90- 00-04 Flat Sri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (as at 23 April 2010), 56100. (3) B-3B-19 Glenview Villa, Jalan 49 Off Jalan Kuari, Taman Pinggiran Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (as at 30 January 2014). (4) 96-06-06 Flat Sri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (as at 6 April 2007), 56100. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.417. Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Physical description - eye colour: brown, hair colour: brown, complexion: dark. Speaks Malay, English, limited Arabic. Also referred to as Mohd Radi Bin Udin, Abu Awn al Malizi, Muhammad Ratin, Muhammad Rafiuddin, Abu Una al Malayzie, Mhammad Rahim Bin Udin, Abu Ayn Tok Cit, and Muhammad Ratin Bin Nurdin. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 24/08/2018 Last Updated: 28/08/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13709.

109. BINALSHIBH, Ramzi Mohamed Abdullah

DOB: (1) 16/09/1973. (2) 01/05/1972. POB: (1) Gheil Bawazir, Hadramawt (2) Khartoum, (1) Yemen (2) Sudan a.k.a: (1) ABDULLAH, Binalshibh, Ramsi, Mohamed (2) ABDULLAH, Binalshibh, Ramzi, Mohammed (3) ALASSIRI, Ramzi, Mohamed, Abdellah, Omar, Hassan (4) AMAR, 'Umar, Muhammad, 'Abdallah Ba' (5) BAWAZIR, Mohamed, Ali, Abdullah (6) BIN AL SHIBH, Ramzi (7) BINALSHEIDAH, Ramzi, Mohamed, Abdullah (8) BINALSHIB, Ramzi (9) OMAR, Ramzi (10) OMAR, Ramzi, Mohamed, Abdellah (11) ABU UBAYDAH Nationality: (1) Yemeni (2) Sudan Passport Details: 00085243. Issued 17 November 1997 in Sanaa, Yemen Other Information: UN Ref QDi.081 QI.B.81.02. Also referred to as Abu Ubaydah. Arrested in Karachi, Pakistan 30 September 2002. In custody of the USA, as of May 2010. Also referred to as Ramzi Omar. Listed on: 01/10/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7098.

110. BOUGHANEMI, Faycal

DOB: 28/10/1966. POB: Tunis, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AL-BUGHANIMI, Faysal (2) BOUGHANMI, Faical Nationality: Tunisian National Identification no: Italian Fiscal Code BGHFCL66R28Z352G (Italian fiscal code) Address: Number 5/B Viale Cambonino 5/B, Cremona, Italy. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.188 QI.B.188.05. In detention in Italy as at June 2009. Listed on: 01/08/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8683.

111. BOULGHITI, Boubekeur

DOB: 13/02/1970. POB: Rouiba, Algiers, Algeria a.k.a: (1) AL DJAZAIRI, Abou, Bakr (2) AL-JAZARI, Yasir (3) AL-JAZIRI, Abou, Yasser (4) AL-JAZIRI, Abu, Bakr (5) BOULGHIT, Boubakeur (6) EL DJAZAIRI, Abou, Yasser Nationality: (1) Algerian (2) Palestinian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.058. Finance chief of the Afghan Support Committee (ASC)



(QDe.069). Al-Qaida (QDe.004) facilitator and communication expert. Believed to be in Algeria as at April 2010. Son of Mohamed and Fatma Aribi. Also referred to as Abu Bakr al-Jaziri, Abou Bakr Al Djazairi, Abou Yasser El Djazairi, Yasir Al-Jazari, and Abou Yasser Al-Jaziri. Listed on: 11/01/2002 Last Updated: 19/02/2020 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6998.

112. BYUTUKAEV, Aslan Avgazarovich

DOB: 22/10/1974. POB: Kitaevka, Novoselitskiy District, Stavropol Region, Russian Federation a.k.a: KHAZMAT, Amir Nationality: Russian Address: Akharkho Street, 11, Katyr Yurt, Achkhoy Martanovskiy District, Republic of Chechnya, Russian Federation. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.396. Also referred to as Abubakar and Amir Khazmat. Listed on: 09/08/2016 Last Updated: 09/08/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13376.

113. CHATAEV, Akhmed Rajapovich

DOB: 104/07/1980. POB: Vedeno Village, Vedenskiy District, Republic of Chechnya, Russian Federation a.k.a: (1) MAYER, David (2) SENE, Elmir (3) SHISHANI, Akhmad Nationality: Russian National Identification no: National identification No.: 9600133195 (Russian national passport number) Issued in Vedensiky District, Republic of Chechnya, Russian Federation by the Department of Internal Affairs Address: (1) b) Iraq, possible alternative location. (2) Syrian Arab Republic, located in as at August 2015. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.365. a) Physical description: eye colour: brown, hair colour: black, build: solid, distinguishing marks: oval face, beard, missing a right hand and left leg. Speaks Russian, Chechen and possibly German and Arabic. b) Also referred to as: Odnorukiy. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 19/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13300.

114. CHAUDHRY, Aamir Ali

DOB: 03/08/1986. a.k.a: (1) CHAUDARY, Aamir, Ali (2) CHAUDRY, Amir, Ali (3) CHOUDRY, Aamir, Ali Nationality: Pakistani Passport Details: BN 4196361 (Pakistani). Issued 28 October 2008. Expires 27 October 2013 National Identification no: 33202-7126636-9 (Pakistani national identity card) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.312 QI.C.312.12. Electronics and explosives expert for Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). Involved in attack planning for TTP. Provided financial and logistical support for TTP and participated in TTP sponsored militant training. Also referred to as Huzaifa. Listed on: 30/10/2012 Last Updated: 30/10/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12809.

115. CHEKKOURI, Yassine

DOB: 06/10/1966. POB: Safi, Morocco Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: F46947 (Moroccan) National Identification no: H-135467 (Moroccan national identity card) Address: 7th Street, No 7, Hay Anas Safi, Morocco. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.070 QI.C.70.02. Mother's name is Feue Hlima Bent Barka and father's name is Abderrahmane Mohammed Ben Azzouz. Deported from Italy to Morocco on 26 February 2004. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7105.

116. CHOUDARY, Anjem

DOB: 18/01/1967. POB: Welling, London, United Kingdom a.k.a: LUQMAN, Abu Nationality: British Passport Details: British Passport number 516384722 (British), issued on 6 May 2013 by Passport Office Glasgow and expires on 6 June 2023 Address: London, United Kingdom. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.419. Pledged allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in July 2014. Imprisoned in the United Kingdom in September 2014 and subsequently released on licence in October 2018 which expires in July 2021. Also referred to as Abu Luqman.



Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 16/10/2018 Last Updated: 18/10/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13714.

117. CHOUKA, Monir

DOB: 30/07/1981. POB: Bonn, Germany Nationality: (1) German (2) Moroccan Passport Details: 5208323009 (German). Issued in Stadt Bonn, Germany on 2 February 2007. Expired on 1 February 2012. National Identification no: 5209530116 (German). Issued in Stadt Bonn, Germany on 21 June 2006. Expired on 20 June 2011 Address: Ungartenstrasse 6, Bonn, Germany (previous), 53229. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.300 QI.C.300.12. Associated with Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (QDe.010). Brother of Yassin Chouka (QDi.301). Arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the German Federal Court of Justice on 5 October 2010. Also referred to as Abu Adam. Listed on: 08/02/2012 Last Updated: 08/02/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12500.

118. CHOUKA, Yassin

DOB: 11/12/1984. POB: Bonn, Germany Nationality: (1) German (2) Moroccan Passport Details: 5204893014 (German). Issued in Stadt Bonn. Germany on 5 October 2000. Expired on 5 October 2005 National Identification no: 5209445304 (German). Issued in Stadt Bonn, Germany on 5 September 2005. Expired on 4 September 2010 Address: Karl-Barth-Strasse 14, Bonn, Germany (previous), 53129. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.301 QI.C.301.12. Associated with Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (QDe.010). Brother of Monir Chouka (QDi.300). Arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the German Federal Court of Justice on 5 October 2010. Also referred to as Abu Ibraheem. Listed on: 08/02/2012 Last Updated: 08/02/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12501.

119. CIISE, Maxamed Cabdullaah

DOB: 08/10/1974. POB: Kismaayo, Somalia a.k.a: (1) CABDULLAAHI, Maxammed (2) CIISE, Cabdullah, Mayamed (3) CIISE, Maxamed, Cabdullaahi Nationality: Somali Address: Somalia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.141 QI.C.141.03. Present in Somalia as of April 2009 following transfer from UK. Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 28/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7866.

120. CRAWFORD, Shane Dominic

DOB: 22/02/1986. POB: Mount Hope, Trinidad and Tobago a.k.a: (1) ASAD (2) ASADULLAH (3) AT-TRINIDADI, Abu, Sa'd Nationality: Trinidad and Tobago Passport Details: a) Trinidad and Tobago number (1) TA959547 (Trinidad and Tobago). Issued on 19 November 2013 by the Immigration Division of Trinidad and Tobago. (Expiration date 18 November 2018) b) Trinidad and Tobago number (2) T1071839 (Trinidad and Tobago), issued on 8 November 2004 by the Immigration Division of Trinidad and Tobago (Expiration date 7 November 2014) National Identification no: A) Trinidad and Tobago National Identification Card (1) 19860222007 (Trinidad and Tobago identity card) Issued on 16 June 2011. (Expiration date 16 June 2016) (b) Trinidad and Tobago Birth Certificate B394445 Issued on 23.1.2007 (c) Trinidad and Tobago Driver's Permit (2) 892124B (Trinidad and Tobago driver’s permit). Issued on 30.8.20 30 August 2007. Expiration date: 30 August 2010. Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic (as at May 2014). (2) 349 Dass Branch Trace, Dass Trace, Enterprise Chaguanas, Trinaidad and Tobago (from birth until 27 November 2013). (3) LP41 Ballisier Road, Smith Field Lands, Wallerfield, County of St. George East, Trinidad and Tobago (alternative location as at September 2011). (4) Reyhanli, Hatay, Turkey (from November 2013 to May 2014). Other Information: EU and UN listed. UN Ref: QDi.410. Trinidad and Tobago Birth



Certificate B394445, issued on 23 Jan 2007. Trinidad and Tobago Driver's Permit 892124B, issued on 30 Aug 2007 (expiration date 30 Aug 2010). English language propagandist for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115). Wanted in Trinidad and Tobago for possession of ammunition and firearms and receiving stolen goods. Trinidad and Tobago birth certificate: B394445 issued on 23 January 2007. Physical description, eye colour: brown, hair colour: dark, complexion: light brown, build: medium, height:174cm, weight: 64kg. Speaks English and Arabic. Also referred to as Asad, Asadullah, and Abu Sa’d at-Trinidadi. Listed on: 21/08/2017 Last Updated: 25/08/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13539.

121. CUSPERT, Denis Mamadou Gerhard

DOB: 18/10/1975. POB: Berlin, Germany a.k.a: AL-ALMANI, Abu Talha Nationality: German National Identification no: 2550439611 (German) national identification number, issued in District Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg of Berlin, Germany, issued on 22.4.2010. Expires on 21.4.2020 Address: Karl-Marx-Str. 210, Berlin, Germany, 12055. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.347 QI.C.347.15. Physical description: eye colour: brown. Hair colour: black. Height: 178cm. Tattoos: BROKEN DREAMS in letters on back and landscape of Africa on right upper arm. Father's name: Richard Luc-Giffard. Mother's name: Sigrid Cuspert. Located at Syria/Turkey area (as at January 2015). European arrest warrant issued by investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice of Germany, dated 14 May 2014 and 5 December 2014. Also referred to as Abu Talha al-Almani. Listed on: 20/02/2015 Last Updated: 20/02/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13227.

122. DALE, Anders Cameroon Ostensvig

DOB: 19/10/1978. POB: Oslo, Norway a.k.a: ABDURRAHMAN, Muslim, Abu Nationality: Norwegian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.331. Physical description. Eye colour: brown. Hair colour: brown. Height: 185cm. Also referred to as Muslim Abu Abdurrahman, Abu Abdurrahman the Moroccan and Abu Abdurrahman the Norwegian. UN REF: QI.D.331.14. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13128.

123. DE VERA, Pio Abogne

DOB: 19/12/1969. POB: Bagac, Bagamanok, Catanduanes, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ART, Tito (2) DE VERA, Ismael Nationality: Filipino Address: Concepcion, Zaragosa, Nueva Ecija, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.245 QI.D.245.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128), Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001) and Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Father's name is Honorio Devera. Mother's name is Fausta Abogne. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Also referred to as Tito Art, Khalid, Ismael, Ismail, Manex, Dave, and Leo. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10665.

124. DEGHDEGH, Ahmed

DOB: 17/01/1967. POB: Anser, Wilaya (province) of Jijel, Algeria a.k.a: (1) ABD EL ILLAH (2) AHMED, Abdellah (3) DIT SAID, Adbellillah, dit Abdellah, Ahmed Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.252 QI.D.252.08. Also known as Abdellillah and Said. Belongs to the leadership and is the finance chief of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Name of mother is Zakia Chebira. Name of father is Lakhdar. Also referred to as Abdellillah and Said. Listed on: 07/07/2008 Last Updated: 06/12/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10693.

125. DELLOSA, Redendo Cain



DOB: 15/05/1972. POB: Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABU ILONGGO (2) ABU MUADZ (3) ALVARADO, Arnulfo (4) BERUSA, Brandon (5) DELLOSA, Habil, Ahmad Nationality: Filipino Address: Ma. Bautista, Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines, 3111. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.246 QI.D.246.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128) and linked to the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001). Father's name is Fernando Rafael Dellosa. Mother's name is Editha Parado Cain. In detention in the Philippines as of January 2010. Also referred to as Dodong, Troy, and Uthman. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10666.

126. DELOS REYES JR, Feliciano Semborio

Title: Ustadz DOB: 04/11/1963. POB: Arco, Lamitan, Basilan, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABDILLAH, Abdul (2) ABDILLAH, Abubakar Nationality: Filipino Address: Philippines Other Information: UN Ref QDi.243 QI.D.243.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Father's name is Feliciano Delos Reyes Sr. Mother's name is Aurea Semborio. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10663.

127. DIABY, Oumar

DOB: 05/08/1975. POB: Dakar, Senegal a.k.a: OMSEN, Oumar Nationality: Senegalese Address: Syrian Arab Republic Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.342. Located in Syria since 2012. Also referred to as Oumar Omsen and 'Omsen'. UN REF: QI.D.342.14. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13139.

128. DJERMANE, Kamel

DOB: 12/10/1965. POB: Oum el Bouaghi, Algeria a.k.a: (1) ABDELJALIL, Abou (2) ADEL (3) BILAL (4) FODHIL Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.167 QI.D.167.04. Also referred to as Adel, Bilal and Fodhil. Former member of the Katibat Tarek Ibn Ziad of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). In detention in Algeria as at April 2010. Listed on: 05/05/2004 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8352.

129. DJOUADI, Yahia

DOB: 01/01/1967. POB: M'Hamid, Wilaya (province) of Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria a.k.a: (1) ALA, Abou (2) AMMAR, Yahia, Abou Nationality: Algerian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.249 QI.D.249.08. Belongs to the leadership of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Located in Northern Mali as of June 2008. Name of mother is Zohra Fares. Name of father is Mohamed. Listed on: 07/07/2008 Last Updated: 07/07/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10690.

130. DROUKDEL, Abdelmalek

DOB: 20/04/1970. POB: Meftah, Wilaya of Blida, Algeria a.k.a: ABDELOUADOUD, Abou Mossaab Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Position: Head of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.232 QI.D.232.07. Head of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb. Father's name is Rabah Droukdel. Mother's name is Z'hour Zdigha. Listed on: 29/08/2007 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9157.

131. DUMONT, Lionel

DOB: 19/01/1971. POB: Roubaix, France a.k.a: (1) ABOU HAMZA (2) ABU HAMZA (3) ANTONIO, Di Karlo (4) ARFAJ, Imam, Ben Yussuf (5) BROUGERE, Jacques (6) HAMZA, Arfauni, Imad, Ben Yousset (7) IMAD, Arfauni (8) RENE, Merlin, Oliver, Christian



Nationality: French Address: France. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.095. In custody in France as of May 2004. Sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in France in 2007. Also referred to as Bilal, Brugere, Dimon, Hamza, Koumkal, Kumkal, Merlin, and Tinet. Listed on: 27/06/2003 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7797.

132. DWIKARNA, Agus

DOB: 11/08/1964. POB: Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia Nationality: Indonesian National Identification no: Indonesian travel document number XD253038 (Indonesian travel document) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.111 QI.D.111.03. Physical description: height 165cm. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 09/09/2003 Last Updated: 29/05/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7842.

133. EL ALFI, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah

DOB: 06/06/1963. POB: Gharbia, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABU MARIAM (2) AL-MASRI, Abu Mohamed Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.019 QI.E.19.01. Afghanistan. Also referred to as Abu Mariam, Abu Mohamed Al-Masri, and Saleh. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 02/06/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6917.

134. EL HABHAB, Redouane

DOB: 20/12/1969. POB: Casablanca, Morocco a.k.a: ABDELRAHMAN Nationality: (1) German (2) Moroccan Passport Details: 1005552350 (German). Issued on 27 March 2001 by Municipality of Kiel, Germany. Expired on 26 March 2011. National Identification no: Federal ID card no 1007850441 (German federal identity card). Issued on 27 March 2001 by Municipality of Kiel, Germany. Expired on 26 March 2011 Address: Iltisstrasse 58, Kiel, Germany (previous address), 24143. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.262 QI.E.262.08. Also referred to as Abdelrahman. Released from custody in Germany in April 2012 Listed on: 14/11/2008 Last Updated: 06/12/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10753.

135. EL KHAYARI, Brahim

DOB: 07/05/1992. POB: Nimes, France Nationality: French Other Information: EU listing only. Listed on: 18/02/2019 Last Updated: 18/02/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13769.

136. EL MOTASSADEQ, Mounir

DOB: 03/04/1974. POB: Marrakesch, Morocco a.k.a: EL MOUTASSADEQ, Mounir Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: H 236483 (Moroccan) National Identification no: E-491591 (Moroccan national identity card) Address: Germany (in prison). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.082 QI.E.82.02. Arrested on 28 November 2001 and found guilty in Germany of being an accessory to murder and of membership in a terrorist organisation and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on 8 January 2007. Father's name is Brahim Brik. Mother's name is Habiba Abbes. Listed on: 01/10/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7124.

137. EL SAYED, Abd El Kader Mahmoud Mohamed

DOB: 26/12/1962. POB: Egypt a.k.a: (1) EL SAYED, Abdel Khader, Mahmoud, Mohamed (2) ES SAYED, Kader Nationality: Egyptian National Identification no: Italian Fiscal Code SSYBLK62T26Z336L (Italian fiscal code) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.065 QI.E.65.02. Sentenced to 8 years imprisonment in Italy on 2 February 2004. Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities. Listed on: 24/04/2002 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7128.



138. EL SHEIKH, Elshafee

DOB: 16/07/1988. POB: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland a.k.a: (1) EL-SHEIKH, Alshafee (2) ELSHEIKH, El Shafee Nationality: British Passport Details: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 801121547 (United Kingdom). Issued on 16 June 2009 (issued by UK Passport Office with expiry date of 16 June 2019, cancelled in December 2014.) Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.409. Foreign terrorist fighter with Islamic Strate in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in the Syrian Arab Republic. Member of ISIL cell known as 'The Beatles'. Physical description - eye colour: dark brown. Hair colour: black. Complexion: dark. Distinguishing marks: beard. Mother's name: Maha Elgizouli. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13513.

139. ELSSEID, Sami Ben Khamis Ben Saleh

DOB: 10/02/1968. POB: Menzel Jemil Bizerte, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) EL MOUHAJER, Omar Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: (1) K929139 (Tunisian). Issued on 14 February 1995. Expired on 13 February 2000. (2) 00319547 (Tunisian) Issued on 8 December 1994. National Identification no: Italian Fiscal Code SSDSBN68B10Z352F (Italian fiscal code) Address: Ibn Al-Haythman Street, No 6, Manubah, Tunis, Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.064 QI.E.64.02. His Mother's name is Beya Al-Saidani. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 2 June 2008. Imprisoned in Tunisia in August 2014. Also referred to as Saber. Listed on: 24/04/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7091.

140. ERDOGAN, Emrah

DOB: 02/02/1988. POB: Karliova, Turkey a.k.a: (1) AL KUDY, Salahaddin (2) AL KURDY, Ismatullah (3) ALDIN, Salah (4) AL-KURDY, Imraan (5) AL-KURDY, Salahaddin (6) EL KURDY, Salahaddin (7) HASSAN, Imran, Ibn Nationality: German Passport Details National Identification no: Passport no. BPA C700RKL8R4 (German). Issued on 18 February 2010. Expires on 17 February 2016 Address: Werl Prison, Germany. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.362. Physical description: eye colour brown, hair colour brown, body build strong, weight 92kg, height 176cm, birthmark on right back. Mother's name is Emine Erdogan. Father's name is Sait Erdogan. Detained in Werl Prison, Germany since May 2015. Also referred to as Salahaddin Al Kudy, Ismatullah Al Kurdy, Salah Aldin, Imraan Al-Kurdy, Salahaddin Al-Kurdy, Salahaddin El Kurdy, Imran Ibn Hassan, Imraan, Imran, Sulaiman, Ismatollah, and Ismatullah. Listed on: 07/12/2015 Last Updated: 07/12/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13307.

141. ESSABAR, Zakarya

DOB: 03/04/1977. POB: Essaouria, Morocco a.k.a: ESSABAR, Zakariya Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: (1) M 271351 (Moroccan). Issued on 24 October 2000 by the Embassy of Morocco in Berlin (2) K-348486 (Moroccan) National Identification no: (1) E-189935 (Moroccan) (2) G-0343089 (Moroccan national identity card) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.083 QI.E.83.02. Father's name is Mohamed ben Ahmed. Mother's name is Sfia bent Toubali. Listed on: 01/10/2002 Last Updated: 23/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7131.

142. FAZLULLAH, Maulana

Title: Maulana DOB: --/--/1974 POB: Kuza Bandai village, Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Province, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) FAZLULLAH, Mullah (2) HAYAT, Fazal Address: Afghanistan/Pakistan border region. Position: Commander of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) since 7 November 2013 Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.352. Commander of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since 7.11.2013. Also known as Also



referred to as Mullah Radio. Listed on: 13/04/2015 Last Updated: 13/04/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13246.

143. FEBRIWANSYAH, Tuah

DOB: 18/02/1968. POB: Jakarta, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) BIN ARIF-HASRUDIN, Tuah, Febriwansyah (2) FACHRI, Muhammad (3) FACHRIA, Muhammad (4) FACHRY, Muhammad (5) FEBRIWANSYAH, Tuwah Nationality: Indonesia National Identification no: 09.5004.180268.0074 (Indonesia national identity card) Address: Jalan Baru LUK, No.1, RT 05/07, Kelurahan, Bhakti Jaya, Setu Sub District, Pamulang District, Tangerang Selatan, Banten Province, Indonesia. Position: Leader of an Indonesia-based organization that has publicly sworn allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.393. Leader of an Indonesia-based organization that has publicly sworn allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) (QDe.115). Provided support to ISIL in the areas of recruitment, fundraising, and travel. Detained in Indonesia by Indonesian authorities as of 21 March 2015 and charged with terrorism offenses. Listed on: 21/04/2016 Last Updated: 26/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13352.

144. GASMI, Salah Eddine

DOB: 13/04/1971. POB: Zeribet El Oued, Wilaya (province) of Biskra, Algeria a.k.a: (1) SALAH, Abou, Mohamed Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.251 QI.G.251.08. Name of mother is Yamina Soltane. Name of father is Abdelaziz. Also referred to as Bounouadher. Listed on: 07/07/2008 Last Updated: 03/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10692.

145. GAZIEV, Tarkhan Ismailovich

DOB: 11/11/1965. POB: Itum-Kale, Itum-Kalinskiy District, Republic of Chechnya, Russia a.k.a: (1) AB-BILAL (2) ABU-NASER (3) ASIM, Abu (4) BILALAL, Abu (5) GAZIEV, Husan, Isaevich (6) GAZIEV, Tarkhan, Isaevich (7) ODUEV, Ramzan (8) SULIMOV, Umar (9) YASIR, Abu Nationality: Russian Address: (1) Iraq (possible alternative location as at August 2015). (2) Syrian Arab Republic (located in as at August 2015). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.366. Also referred to as Abu Bilal, Abu Yasir, Abu Asim, Ab-Bilal, Abu-Naser, Wainakh, Sever and Husan. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i):2.10.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 14/09/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13301.

146. GHAILANI, Ahmed Khalfan

DOB: (1) 01/08/1970. (2) 13/04/1974. (3) 14/04/1974. (4) 14/03/1974. POB: Zanzibar, Tanzania a.k.a: (1) ABU BAKR (2) ABU KHABAR (3) AHMAD, Abu Bakr (4) AHMED, A (5) AHMED, Abubakar (6) AHMED, Abubakar, K (7) AHMED, Abubakar, Khalfan (8) AHMED, Abubakary, K (9) AHMED, Ahmed, Khalfan (10) AL TANZANI, Ahmad (11) ALI, Ahmed, Khalfan (12) AL-KINI, Haytham (13) GHAILANI, Abubakary, Khalfan, Ahmed (14) GHAILANI, Ahmed (15) GHILANI, Ahmad, Khalafan (16) HUSSEIN, Mahafudh, Abubakar, Ahmed, Abdallah (17) KHALFAN, Ahmed (18) MOHAMMED, Shariff, Omar Nationality: Tanzania Address: United States of America. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.028 QI.G.28.01. Apprehended in July 2004 and in custody for trial in the USA as at October 2010. Also referred to as A Ahmed, Ahmad Al Tanzani, Abu Bakr, Abu Khabar, Ahmed the Tanzanian, Foopie and Fupi. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 08/11/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6925.

147. GHALIB, Abdullah Al-Zaidi



DOB: (1) --/--/1975. (2) --/--/1970. POB: Raqqah Region, Marib Governorate, Yemen a.k.a: (1) GHALIB, Abdallah, Ali, al-Zaydi (2) GHALIB, Abdallah, al-Zaydi (3) GHALIB, al Zaydi Nationality: Yemeni Other Information: UN Ref QDi.401. A leader of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129) in Marib Governate, Yemen since 2015. Also referred to as Ghalib al Zaydi. Listed on: 25/02/2017 Last Updated: 06/04/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13448.

148. GHEDEIR, Amor Mohamed

DOB: (1) 12/12/1965. (2) --/--/1958. POB: (1) Deb-Deb, Amenas, Wilaya (province) of Illizi, (2) Touggourt, Wilaya (province) of Ouargla, (1) Algeria (2) Algeria a.k.a: (1) ABDELLAH, Abou (2) ADEL, Youcef (3) HAMMADOU, Abid (4) ZEID, Abdelhamid, Abou Nationality: Algerian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.250 QI.H.250.08. Name of mother is Benarouba Bachira. Name of father is Mabrouk. Reportedly deceased as of 24 February 2013. 1958 DOB is approximate. Listed on: 07/07/2008 Last Updated: 09/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10691.

149. GUCHAEV, Zaurbek Salimovich

DOB: 07/09/1975. POB: Chegem-1 Village, Chegemskiy District, Republic of Kabardino- Balkaria, Russia a.k.a: (1) AZIZ, Abdul Nationality: Russian Passport Details: Passport No.: 622641887 (Russian foreign travel passport number) National Identification no: National identification No.: 8304661431 (Russian national passport number) Address: (1) Iraq, possible alternative location as at August 2015. (2) Syrian Arab Republic, located in as at August 2015. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.367. Also referred to as Abdul Aziz, Bach, Fackih, Vostochniy, Muslim and Aziz. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 2.10.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13302.

150. GUIAVARCH, Kevin Jordan Axel

DOB: 12/03/1993. POB: Paris, France Nationality: French Passport Details: Passport No: France number 12CP63882.3FRA (France). Issued on 31.7.2012. (Valid until 30.7.2022). National identification No: France national identity card 070275Q007873 (France national identity card). Issued on 16.2.2007. (Valid until 15.2.2017). Address: (1) Turkey (from June 2016 to January 2017). (2) Syrian Arab Republic (between 2012 and 2016). (3) France (in detention since January 2017). (4) Grenoble, France (from 1993 to 2012). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.341. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 04/09/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13138.

151. GUNAWAN, Gun Gun Rusman

DOB: 06/07/1977. POB: Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABD AL-HADI (2) ABDUL HADI (3) ABDUL KARIM (4) GUNAWAN, Rusman (5) BUKHORI (6) BUKHORY Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.218 QI.G.218.06. Also referred to as Bukhori and Bukhory. Brother of Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087). Listed on: 26/04/2006 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8832.

152. HAMDAN, Salim Ahmad Salim

DOB: --/--/1965. POB: (1) Al-Mukalla (2) Al-Mukala, (1) Yemen (2) Yemen a.k.a: (1) AL JADAWI, Saqar (2) AL-JADDAWI, Saqr (3) ALJAWADI, Saqar (4) HAMDAN, Salem, Ahmed, Salem Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: 00385937 (Yemeni) Address: (1) Yemen (since November 2008). (2) Shari Tunis, Sana'a, Yemen (previous address). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.003 QI.H.3.01. Driver and private bodyguard to Usama bin Laden (deceased) from 1996 to 2001. Transferred from US custody to Yemen in



November 2008. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 10/02/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6997.

153. HAMDI, Adel Ben Al-Azhar Ben Youssef

DOB: 14/07/1970. POB: Tunis, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) BEN SOLTANE, Adel, Ben Al-Azhar, Ben Youssef Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: M408665 (Tunisian). Issued on 4 October 2000. Expired on 3 October 2005 National Identification no: (1) Italian Fiscal Code BNSDLA70L14Z352B (Italian fiscal code) (2) W334061 (Tunisian national identity number) issued on 9 March 2011 Address: Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.068 QI.B.68.02. Serving a 12 year prison sentence in Tunisia for membership in a terrorist organisation abroad as at January 2010. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 28 February 2004. Arrested in Tunisia 2013. Legally changed family name from Ben Soltane to Hamdi in 2014. Also referred to as Zakariya. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7092.

154. HAPILON, Isnilon Totoni

DOB: (1) 18/03/1966. (2) 10/03/1967. POB: Bulanza, Lantawan, Basilan, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABU MUSAB (2) HAPILUN, Isnilon (3) HAPILUN, Isnilun (4) ISNILON, Tuan Nationality: Filipino Address: (1) Basilan (previous location until 2016), Philippines. (2) Lanao del Sur (location since 2016), Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.204. Physical description: eye colour: brown, hair colour: brown, height: 5 feet 6 inches – (168cm), weight: 120 pounds (54 kg), build: slim, complexion: light-skinned, – has facial birthmarks. Also referred to as Abu Musab and Salahudin. Interpol-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5950661 Listed on: 07/12/2005 Last Updated: 11/10/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8787.

155. HAQ, Abdul

DOB: 10/10/1971. POB: Hetian Area, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China a.k.a: (1) 'ABD AL-HAQ, ‘Abd (2) AXIMU, Memetiming (3) HAKE, Abudu (4) HEQ, Abdul (5) IMAN, Maimaiti (6) JUNDULLAH, Abdul, Heq (7) KHALIQ, Muhammad, Ahmed (8) MAIMAITI, Maimaitiming (9) MAIMAITI, Maiumaitimin (10) MEMETI, Memetiming (11) MUHELISI (12) QEKEMAN, Memetiming (13) QERMAN (14) SAIFUDING (15) SAIMAITI, Abdul Nationality: Chinese National Identification no: 653225197110100533 (Chinese) Address: Afghanistan (as at July 2016). Position: Overall leader and commander of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (QDe.008). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.268. Overall leader and commander of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (QDe.008). Involved in fundraising and recruitment for this organisation the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement. Previously located in Pakistan as at April 2009. Also referred to as Maimaiti Iman, Muhelisi, Qerman, and Saifuding. Listed on: 17/04/2009 Last Updated: 20/02/2020 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10834.

156. HAUCHARD, Maxime

DOB: 17/03/1992. POB: Saint Aubin les Elbeuf, Normandy, France a.k.a: AL FARANSI, Abou, Abdallah Nationality: French Passport Details: No: 101127200129 (French national identity card issued by the Sous-Prefecture of Bernay, France and expires 04/11/2020) National Identification No: 101127200129 (French national identity card). Issued by the Sous-Prefecture of Bernay, France. Expires 04/11/2020. Address: Syrian Arab Republic, as of September 2015. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.378. Also referred to as Abou Abdallah al Faransi. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13291.

157. HIJAZI, Raed Muhammad Hasan Muhammad



DOB: 30/12/1968. POB: California, United States of America a.k.a: (1) AL-AMRIKI, Abu- Ahmad (2) AL-HAWEN, Abu-Ahmad (3) AL-MAGHRIBI, Rashid (4) AL-SHAHID, Abu- Ahmad (5) HIJAZI, Raed, M (6) HIJAZI, Ri'ad, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Nationality: (a) (1) Jordanian (b) (2) American National Identification no: (1) US Social Security no 548-91-5411 (US social security) (2) Jordanian National no 9681029476 (Jordanian) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.029. Also referred to as The American and The Moroccan. In custody in Jordan as at Mar 2010. Father's name is Mohammad Hijazi. Mother's name is Sakina. Also referred to as Rashid Al-Maghribi (The Moroccan), Abu- Ahmad Al-Amriki (The American), Abu-Ahmad Al-Hawen, and Abu-Ahmad Al-Shahid. Photo available for inclusion in the Interpol-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 27/03/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6974.

158. HUSSAIN, Omar Ali

DOB: 21/03/1987. POB: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom a.k.a: AL BRITANI, Abu-Sa'id Nationality: British Passport Details: British passport no.205939411 (British) (Issued 21.07.2004. Expired 21.04.2015) Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic, as of January 2014. (2) United Kingdom, previous address. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.359. a) Physical description: eye colour: brown, hair colour: brown/black. b) Also referred to as Abu-Sa’id Al Britani. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 28.9.2015. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13287.

159. HUSSEIN, Mohammad Tahir Hammid

Title: Imam DOB: 01/11/1975. POB: Poshok, Iraq a.k.a: AL KURDI, Abdelhamid Nationality: Iraqi Address: Sulaymaniya, Iraq. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.144 QI.H.144.03. Mother’s name: Attia Mohiuddin Taha Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 07/01/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7867.

160. IBRAHIM, Mostafa Kamel Mostafa

DOB: 15/04/1958. POB: Alexandria, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABU HAMZA (2) AL-MASRI, Abu Hamza (3) AL-MISRI, Abu Hamza (4) EAMAN, Adam, Ramsey (5) MOSTAFA, Mostafa, Kamel (6) MUSTAFA, Mustafa, Kamel (7) MUSTAPHA, Kamel, Mustapha (8) MUSTAPHA, Mustapha, Kamel Nationality: British Address: United States of America. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.067 QI.I.67.02. In detention in the United States of America as at Oct 2012. Also known as Also referred to as Abu Hamza Al-Masri, Abu Hamza, and Abu Hamza Al-Misri. Listed on: 19/04/2002 Last Updated: 22/08/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6930.

161. IBRAHIM, Muhammad Sholeh

DOB: --/09/1958. POB: Demak, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) IBRAHIM, Mohammad, Sholeh (2) IBRAHIM, Muh, Sholeh (3) IBRAHIM, Muhammad, Soleh (4) IBRAHIM, Sholeh (5) IBROHIM, Muhammad, Sholeh Nationality: Indonesia Position: Has served as the Acting emir of Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133) since 2014 and has supported Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.395. He previously was responsible for the JAT Solo office’s planning and strategy. Additionally, Ibrahim was involved in the planning for a 2010 JAT paramilitary recruit registration and took part in JAT paramilitary training in 2008. Listed on: 21/04/2016 Last Updated: 26/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13354.

162. IMAMOVIC, Nusret



DOB: (1) 26/09/1971. (2) 26/09/1977. POB: Miljanovci, Kalesija Municipality, Bosnia a.k.a: IMAMOVIC, Nusret, Sulejman Nationality: Bosnia and Herzegovina Passport Details: Bosnia and Herzegovina passport number (1) 349054 (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (2) 3490054 (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Address: Syrian Arab Republic (as of September 2015). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.374. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 09/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13314.

163. IQBAL, Zafar

DOB: 04/10/1953. POB: Masjid al-Qadesia, 4 Lake Road, Lahore, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) CHAUDHRY, Zafar, Iqbal (2) IQBAL, Malik, Zafar (3) IQBAL, Muhammad, Zafar (4) IQBAL, Zaffer (5) SHAHBAZ, Malik, Zafar, Iqbal (6) SHEHBAZ, Malik, Zafar, Iqbal Nationality: Pakistani Passport Details: DG5149481 (Pakistan). Issued 22.8.2006. Expired on 21.8.2011. Passport booklet number A2815665. National Identification no: (1) 35202- 4135948-7 (2) 29553654234 Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.308 QI.I.308.12. Senior leader and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) (QDe.118). As of 2010 in charge of LeT/JUD finance department, director of education dept and president of medical wing. Also referred to as Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry and Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. Other title: Professor. Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12631.

164. ISAMUDDIN, Nurjaman Riduan

DOB: 04/04/1964. POB: Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) BIN ENDING, Hambali (2) HAMBALI, Hambali, Ending (3) ISOMUDDIN, Nurjaman, Riduan (4) NURJAMAN, Encep (5) RIDUAN, Isamuddin (6) RIDWAN, Isamudin (7) HAMBALI (8) NURJMAN Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.087 QI.I.87.03. Senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Brother of Gun Gun Rusman Gunawan (QDi.218). In custody of the USA as of July 2007. Also referred to as Hambali and Nurjaman. Listed on: 24/01/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7156.

165. ISMAILOV, Shamil Magomedovich

DOB: 30/04/1973. 29/10/1980 POB: Astrakhan, Russia a.k.a: (1) ALIEV, Shamil, Magomedovich (2) HANIFA, Abu Nationality: Russian Passport Details: Passport Number: 514448632 (Russian foreign travel passport number). Issued on 8.9.2010 in Alexandria, Egypt by Consulate General of the Russian Federation) National Identification no: National identification No.: 1200075689 (Russian national passport). number Issued on 15 December 2000 by Russian Federation Address: (1) Iraq, possible alternative location as at August 2015. (2) Syrian Arab Republic (located in as at August 2015). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.368. a) Physical description: eye colour: brown, hair colour: black, build: slim, height 175-180cm. Distinguishing marks: long face, speech defect. Also referred to as Abu Hanifa. b) Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i):2.10.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13303.

166. IYAD KHALIL, Iyad Nazmi Salih Khalil

DOB: --/--/1974. POB: Syrian Arab Republic a.k.a: (1) AYYAD KHALIL, Ayyad, Nazmi, Salih, Khalil (2) EYAD KHALIL, Eyad, Nazmi, Saleh, Khalil (3) IYAD, al-Toubasi (4) IYAD, al- Tubasi Nationality: Jordanian Passport Details: a) Jordan (1) 654781 (Jordan). (Approximately issued in 2009) b) Jordan (2) 286062 (Jordan) (Issued on 5 April 1999 at Zarqa, Jordan. Expired on 4 April 2004) Address: Syrian Arab Republic (coastal area, as of April 2016) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.400. Address is Coastal area as of April 2016. Leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) for the coastal



area of the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2016. Also known as Also referred to as Iyad al-Toubasi, Iyad al-Tubasi, Abu al-Darda', Abu-Julaybib al-Urduni and Abu-Julaybib Listed on: 25/02/2017 Last Updated: 25/02/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13447.

167. JONES, Sally-Anne Frances

DOB: 17/11/1968. POB: Greenwich, Greater London, United Kingdom a.k.a: (1) AL- BRITANI, Umm, Hussain (2) HUSSAIN, Sakinah Nationality: British Passport Details: British passport no.519408086 (British) (issued 23.09.2013 expires 23.09.2023) Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic, as of 2013. (2) United Kingdom (previous location until 2013) address. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.360. a) Sex: female. b) Husband's name is: Junaid Hussain. Also referred to as Umm Hussain al-Britani and Sakinah Hussain. c) Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 28.9.2015. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13288.

168. JUAYTHINI, Husayn

DOB: 03/05/1977. POB: Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) ALJEITHNI, Hussein, Mohammed, Hussein (2) AL-JUAITNI, Abu Muath (3) AL- JUAYTHINI, Husayn, Muhamad, Husayn (4) AL-JUAYTHINI, Husayn, Muhammad (5) AL- JUAYTHINI, Husayn, Muhammad, Husayn (6) JUAYTHINI, Husayn, Muhammad, Husayn Nationality: Palestinian Passport Details: Palestinian Passport no.: 0363464 (Palestinian) Issued by Palestinian Authority) Address: Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.394. Link between Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299), and armed groups in Gaza. Was using money to build an ISIL presence in Gaza. Also referred to as Abu Muath al-Juaitni. Listed on: 21/04/2016 Last Updated: 26/04/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13353.

169. JULKIPLI, Salim Y Salamuddin

DOB: 20/06/1967. POB: Tulay, Jolo Sulu, Philippines a.k.a: (1) SALI, Kipli (2) SALIM, Julkipli Nationality: Filipino Other Information: UN Ref QDi.114 QI.J.114.03. In detention in the Philippines as at May 2011. Listed on: 12/09/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7854.

170. KAMMOUN, Mehdi Ben Mohamed Ben Mohamed

DOB: 03/04/1968. POB: Tunis, Tunisia Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: M307707 (Tunisian). Issued on 12 April 2000. Expired on 11 April 2005 National Identification no: Italian Fiscal Code KMMMHD68D03Z352N (Italian fiscal code) Address: Via Masina No 7, Milan, Italy. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.072 QI.K.72.02. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 22 July 2005. Serving an 8 year prison term in Tunisia for membership of a terrorist organisation abroad as at January 2010. Also referred to as Salmane. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7220.

171. KAR, Mevlut

DOB: 25/12/1978. POB: Ludwigshafen, Germany a.k.a: (1) AL TURKI, Obeidah (2) ALMANCI, Abdurrahman (3) EL-TURKI, Abu Obejd (4) EL-TURKI, Abu Udejf (5) KAR, Mevluet (6) KYOSEV, Al Turki (7) YUSOV, Yanal Nationality: Turkish Passport Details: TR-M842033 (Turkish). Issued in Mainz, Germany by the Turkish Consulate General on 2 May 2002. Expired on 24 July 2007 Address: Gungoren Merkez Mahallesi Toros Sokak 6/5, Istanbul, Turkey (previous as at August 2009). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.302 QI.K.302.12. Also referred to as Abu Obaidah and Al-Turki. Associated with Islamic Jihad Group (QDe.119). Arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the German



Federal Court of Justice on 17 August 2009. Also referred to as Abu Obaidah, Obeidah Al Turki, Al-Turki, Al Turki Kyosev, Yanal Yusov, Abu Udejf el-Turki, Abu Obejd el-Turki, and Abdurrahman Almanci. Listed on: 08/02/2012 Last Updated: 08/02/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12502.

172. KARIM, Mohammed Yusip

DOB: 11/10/1978. POB: Indonesia a.k.a: (1) AL INDUNISI, Abu, Walid (2) ELMA, Zidni (3) FAIZ, Abdullah (4) FAIZ, Kholid (5) FAIZ, Mohamad, Yusuf, Karim, Saifullah (6) FAIZ, Mohammad, Saifuddin, Mohammad, Yusuf, Faiz (7) FAIZ, Mohammad, Yusef, Karim (8) FAIZ, Saifudin (9) FAIZ, Ustadz (10) FATUROHMAN, Fauz (11) KHALID, Kembar (12) SAIFUDIN, Muh (13) SYAIFUDIN, Udtadz Nationality: Indonesia Address: Syrian Arab Republic (location since 2015). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.416. Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Physical description: hair colour: black, build: slight. Speaks Indonesian, Arabic and Mindanao dialect. Also referred to as Abu Walid al Indunisi, Zidni Elma, Udtadz Syaifudin, Mohammad Yusef Karim Faiz, Muh Saifudin, Kembar Khalid, Mohamad Yusuf Karim Saifullah Faiz, Mohammad Saifuddin Mohammad Yusuf Faiz, Ustadz Faiz, Saifudin Faiz, Kholid Faiz, Abdullah Faiz, and Fauz Faturohman. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 24/08/2018 Last Updated: 28/08/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13708.

173. KASKAR, Dawood Ibrahim

Title: Sheikh DOB: 26/12/1955. POB: Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India a.k.a: (1) ABDUL AZIZ, Abdul Hamid (2) ABDUL REHMAN, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail (3) ABDUL, Shaikh, Ismail (4) ANIS, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd (5) BHAI, Bada (6) BHAI, Dawood (7) BHAI, Iqbal (8) DILIP, Aziz (9) EBRAHIM, Dawood (10) FAROOQI, Sheikh (11) HASAN, Kaskar, Dawood (12) HASSAN, Dawood (13) IBRAHIM, Anis (14) IBRAHIM, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh (15) KASKAR, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim (16) KASKAR, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon (17) KASKAR, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim (18) MEMON, Dawood, Ibrahim (19) SABRI, Dawood (20) SAHAB, Haji (21) SETH, Bada Nationality: Indian Passport Details: (1) A-333602 (Indian) issued on 4 June 1985 in Bombay, India. (subsequently Revoked by the Government of India) (2) M110522 (Indian) issued on 13 November 1978 in Bombay (3) R841697 (Indian) issued on 26 November 1981 in Bombay (4) F823692 (Indian) (Jeddah) issued by CGI in Jeddah on 2 September 1989 (5) A501801 (Indian) (Bombay) issued on 26 July 1985 (6) K560098 (Indian) (Bombay) Issued on 30 July 1975 (7) V57865 (Bombay) issued on 3 October 1983 (8) P537849 (Bombay) issued on 30 July 1979 (9) A717288 (Misuse) issued on 18 August 1985 in Dubai (10) G866537 (Pakistan) (Misuse) issued on 12 August 1991 in Rawalpindi (11) C-267185. Issued in July 1996 in Karachi (12) H- 123259. Issued in July 2001 in Rawalpindi (13) G-869537. Issued in Rawalpindi (14) KC- 285901 Address: (1) House No 37, 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan. (2) Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area). (3) White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.135 QI.K.135.03. Passport no. A-333602 has been revoked by the Government of India. Father's name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar. Mother's name is Amina Bi. Wife's name is Mehjabeen Shaikh. Also referred to as Ibrahim Shaikh Mohd Anis, Shaikh Ismail Abdul, Hizrat, Sheikh Farooqi, Bada Seth, Bada Bhai, Iqbal Bhai, Mucchad, and Haji Sahab. Listed on: 07/11/2003 Last Updated: 30/08/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7863.

174. KHALIMOV, Gulmurod

DOB: (1) 14/05/1975. (2) --/--/1975. POB: (1) Varzob area (2) Dushanbe, (1) Tajikistan (2) Tajikistan Nationality: Tajikistan Address: Syrian Arab Republic as of September 2015.



Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.372. 1975 DOB is approximate. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13313.

175. KHAN, Mustafa Hajji Muhammad

DOB: (1) --/08/1977. (2) --/09/1977. (3) --/--/1976. POB: (1) Al-Madinah (2) Sangrar, Sindh Province, (1) Saudi Arabia (2) Pakistan a.k.a: (1) AL-MADANI, Abu Gharib (2) GHUL, Hassan (3) GUL, Hasan (4) GUL, Hassan (5) MAHMUD, Khalid (6) MUHAMMAD, Mustafa (7) SHAHJI, Ahmad Nationality: (1) Pakistani (2) Saudi Arabian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.306 QI.K.306.12. Also known as Abu-Shaima and Abu-Shayma. Al-Qaida (QDe.004) facilitator, courier and operative. As of 2010 facilitated activities for senior Pakistan based Al-Qaida operatives. Also referred to as Ahmad Shahji, Mustafa Muhammad, Abu Gharib al-Madani, Abu-Shaima, and Abu-Shayma. Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12629.

176. KHATTAB, Anas Hasan

Title: Amir DOB: 07/04/1986. POB: Damascus, Syria a.k.a: (1) AL-KHAYAT, Samir, Ahmed (2) HADUD, Abu-Ahmed (3) HAMZAH, Abu Nationality: Syrian Other Information: Also referred to as 'Hani'. UN Ref: QDi.336 QI.A.336.14. Administrative amir of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Also referred to as Hani, Abu Hamzah, and Abu-Ahmad Hadud. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 31/10/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13133.

177. KIRAM, Muhammed Reza Lahaman

DOB: 03/03/1990. POB: Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines a.k.a: (1) AL FILIPINI, Abu, Abdul, Rahman (2) RAHMAN, Abdul (3) RAHMAN, Abtol Nationality: Philippines Passport Details: (1) Philippines number XX3966391 (Philippines), issued on 25 February. 2015 (issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs of Philippines, expiration date 24 February 2020) (2) Philippines number EC3524065 (Philippines) Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic (location since 2015). (2) 96 IlangIlang, Sarmiento Subdivision, Panabo, Davao City, Eastern Mindanao, Philippines (previous address). (3) Brgy Recodo, Zamboanga City, Western Mindanao, Philippines (previous address). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.418. Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Physical description: height: 156cm, weight: 60kg (as at September 2016), eye colour: black, hair colour: black, build: medium, high cheekbones. Speaks Tagalog, English and Arabic. Also referred to as Abdul Rahman, Abu Abdul Rahman al Filipini, and Abtol Rahman. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 24/08/2018 Last Updated: 28/08/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13710.

178. KONIG, Emilie Edwige

DOB: 09/12/1984. POB: Ploemeur, France a.k.a: KONIG, Emilie, Samra Nationality: French Passport Details: Passport No: (a) 05AT521433 (French) passport number. Issued on 30/11/2005 by the sous-prefecture of police of Lorient, France), (b) 050456101445 (French national identity card, issued on 19/05/2005 by the sous-prefecture of police of Lorient, France) (c) 0205561020089 (French identity card number, issued on 30/05/2002 under name Emilie Edwige Konig). National Identification no: (1) 050456101445 (French national identity card). Issued on 19/05/2005 by the sous-prefecture of police of Lorient, France (2) 0205561020089 (French identity card). Issued on 30 May 2002 under name Emilie Edwige Konig. Address: Syria (since 2013) Other Information: Located in Syria since 2013. UN Ref: QDi.340. Also referred to as Emilie Samra Konig. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13137.



179. KOTEY, Alexanda Amon

DOB: 13/12/1983. POB: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland a.k.a: (1) KOTE, Alexanda (2) KOTEY, Alexe Nationality: British Passport Details: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 094477324 (United Kingdom) issued on 5 March 2005 Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.408. Foreign terrorist fighter with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in the Syrian Arab Republic. Member of ISIL cell known as 'The Beatles'. Physical description - eye colour dark brown, hair colour black, complexion dark, distinguishing marks beard. Ethnic background: Ghanaian Cypriot. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13511.

180. LAABOUDI, Morad

DOB: 26/02/1993. POB: Morocco a.k.a: (1) AL-MAGHRIBI, Abu, Ismail (2) ISMAIL, Abu Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: Moroccan passport number UZ6430184 (Moroccan) National Identification no: Moroccan national identity no. CD595054 (Moroccan) Address: Turkey. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.383. Also referred to as Abu Ismail al-Maghribi and Abu Ismail. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13316.

181. LAAGOUB, Abdelkader

DOB: 23/04/1966. POB: Casablanca, Morocco Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: D-379312 (Moroccan) National Identification no: (1) Italian Fiscal Code LGBBLK66D23Z330U (Italian fiscal code) (2) DE-473900 (Moroccan) Address: Number 4, Via Europa, Paderno Ponchielli, Cremona, Italy. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.190 QI.L.190.05. Father's name is Mamoune Mohamed. Mother's name is Fatna Ahmed. Also referred to as Rachid. Listed on: 01/08/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8685.

182. LAHBOUS, Mohamed

DOB: --/--/1978. POB: Mali a.k.a: (1) ENNOUINI, Mohamed (2) HASSAN (3) HOCINE Nationality: Malian Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.319 QI.L.319.13. Member of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO). Also referred to as Hassan and Hocine. Reportedly deceased as of 14 February 2018. Listed on: 05/11/2013 Last Updated: 09/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12886.

183. LAKHAL, Mohamed

DOB: (1) 05/02/1969. (2) 05/02/1970. POB: (1) Tripoli (2) Tunis, (1) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (2) Tunisia a.k.a: (1) ABU ABDA, Mohamed (2) AOUANI, Mohamed (3) AWANI, Mohamed, Ben Belgacem (4) BEN HANI, Al-As'ad (5) BEN HENI, Lased Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: W374031, Tunisian national identity number issued on 11 April 2011. National Identification no: W374031 (Tunisian national identity number). Issued on 11 April 2011. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.062 QI.B.62.02. Professor of Chemistry. Deported from Italy to Tunisia on 27 August 2006. Legally changed family name from Aouani to Lakhal in 2014. Also referred to as Mohamed Abu Abda and Abu Obeida. Listed on: 24/04/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7087.

184. LAKHVI, Zaki-Ur-Rehman

DOB: 30/12/1960. POB: Okara, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) ARSHAD, Abu Waheed, Irshad, Ahmad (2) LAKVI, Zaki, Ur-Rehman (3) LAKVI, Zakir, Rehman (4) REHMAN, Zakir (5) UR-REHMAN, Kaki Nationality: Pakistani National Identification no: 61101-9618232-1 (Pakistani NI



No) Address: (1) Barahkoh, P.O. DO, Tehsil and District Islamabad, Pakistan (location as at May 2008). (2) Chak No. 18/IL, Rinala Khurd, Tehsil Rinala Khurd, District Okara, Pakistan (previous location). Position: Chief of operations of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.264 QI.L.264.08. Chief of operations of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Also known as Also referred to as Chachajee. Listed on: 12/12/2008 Last Updated: 12/12/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9216.

185. LAVILLA JR, Ruben Pestano

Title: Sheik DOB: 04/10/1972. POB: Sitio Banga Maiti, Barangay, Tranghawan, Lambunao, Iloilo, Philippines a.k.a: (1) DE LAVILLA, Mike (2) LABELLA, Omar (3) LAVILLA, Mile, D (4) LAVILLA, Omar (5) LAVILLA, Ramo (6) LAVILLA, Reuben (7) LAVILLA, Reymund (8) MUDDARIS, Abdullah (9) OMAR, Ali Nationality: Filipino Passport Details: (1) MM611523 (Filipino) (2004) (2) EE947317 (Filipino) (2000-2001) (3) P421967 (Filipino) (1995-1997) Address: 10th Avenue, Caloocan City, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.247. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Also referred to as Omar, So, Eso, and Junjun. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1522921 Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 21/05/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10667.

186. MABANZA, Myrna Ajijul

DOB: 11/07/1991. a.k.a: (1) MABANZA, Myrna, Adijul (2) MABANZA, Myrna, Ajilul Nationality: Filipino National Identification no: a) Voter ID (1) 73320881AG1191MAM20000 (Voter ID) b) Student ID (2) 200801087 (Student ID) c) Other ID 140000900032 Address: (1) Basilan Province, Philippines. (2) Daina, Saudi Arabia. (3) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (4) Zamboanga City, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.413. Gender: female. Facilitator for the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 19/06/2018 Last Updated: 22/06/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13677.

187. MAHMOOD, Aqsa

DOB: 11/05/1994. POB: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom a.k.a: LAYTH, Umm Nationality: British Passport Details: British passport no.720134834 (British) (Issued 27.06.2012. Expires 27.06.2022 Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic, as of November 2013. (2) United Kingdom, previous address. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.356. a) Sex: female. b) Also referred to as Umm Layth. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 28.9.2015. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13285.

188. MARGOSHVILI, Murad Iraklievich

DOB: 15/01/1970. POB: Grozny, Chechen Republic, Russian Federation a.k.a: (1) AL- SHISHANI, Abu-Muslim (2) MADAYEV, Lova (3) MADAYEV, Murad, Adkmedovich (4) MARGOSHVILI, Zurab, Iraklievich Nationality: (a) (1) Russian (b) (2) Georgia Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.406. Low quality A.K.A. (a) Muslim (b) Lava (c) John (d) George (e) Arthur (f) Sedoy. Associated with Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al- Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Also referred to as Muslim, Lava, John, George, Arthur, and Sedoy. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13517.

189. MAYCHOU, Ali



DOB: 25/05/1983. POB: Taza, Morocco a.k.a: (1) AL MAGHREBI, Abderahmane (2) LE MAROCAIN, Abderrahmane (3) SANHAJI, Abou, Abderahmane Nationality: Moroccan Passport Details: Morocco passport number: V06359364 (Morocco) National Identification no: Morocco identity card AB704306 (Morocco identity card) Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.423. Member of Al Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014), Ansar Eddine (QDe.135), and Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) (QDe.159). Physical description: height: 185cm, weight: 80kg. Also referred to as Abou Abderahmane Sanhaji. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 15/08/2019 Last Updated: 21/08/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13789.

190. MEHSUD, Noor Wali

Title: Mufti DOB: 26/06/1978. POB: Gurguray, Pakistan a.k.a: ASIM, Abu, Mansoor Nationality: Pakistan Position: Leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.427. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 17/07/2020 Last Updated: 23/07/2020 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13901.

191. MOKLIS, Yunos Umpara

DOB: 07/07/1966. POB: Lanao del Sur, Philippines a.k.a: (1) YUNOS, Mukhlis (2) YUNOS, Muklis (3) YUNOS, Saifulla, Moklis (4) YUNOS, Saifullah, Mukhlis Nationality: Filipino Address: Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.126 QI.Y.126.03. Sentenced to life without parole in the Philippines on 23 January 2009 for his involvement in the bombings of 30 December 2000 in Manila, the Philippines. Also referred to as Hadji Onos. Listed on: 05/09/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7835.

192. MOSTAFA, Mohamed Amin

DOB: 11/10/1975. POB: Kirkuk, Iraq Nationality: Iraqi Address: Via della Martinella 132, Parma, Italy (Domicile). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.147 QI.M.147.03. Under administrative control measure in Italy scheduled to expire on 15 January 2012. Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 31/10/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7868.

193. MOUSTFA, Djamel

DOB: (1) 22/08/1973. (2) 26/08/1973. (3) 25/09/1973. (4) 26/09/1973. (5) 28/09/1973. (6) 31/12/1979. (7) 10/06/1982. POB: (1) Tiaret (2) Maskara (3) Mahdia (4) Mascara (5) Algiers (6) Mehdia, Tiaret province (7) -, (1) to (6) Algeria (7) Morocco a.k.a: (1) BARKANI, Ali (2) BELKASAM, Kalad (3) DJAMEL, Mostafa (4) DJAMEL, Mostefa (5) DJAMEL, Mustafa (6) KALAD, Balkasam (7) KALAD, Bekasam (8) KALAD, Belkasam (9) MOSTAFA, Damel (10) MOSTAFA, Djamal (11) MOSTAFA, Djamel (12) MOSTEFA, Djamel (13) MOUSTFA, Fjamel (14) MUSTAFA, Djamel Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. National Identification No: (1) 20645897 (counterfeit Danish driving licence). Made out to Ali Barkani, DOB: 22/08/1973, Morocco. (2) Algerian birth certificate. Issued for Djamel Mostefa, born on 25 September 1973 in Mehdia, Tiaret province, Algeria Other Information: UN Ref QDi.129 QI.M.129.03. Algerian birth certificate, issued for Djamel Mostefa, born on 25 Sept 1973 in Mehdia, Tiaret province, Algeria. Counterfeit Danish driving licence no 20645897, made out to Ali Barkani, born on 22 Aug 1973 in Morocco. Father's name is Djelalli Moustfa. Mother's name is Kadeja Mansore. Associated with Ismail Abdallah Sbaitan Shalabi, Mohamed Abu Dhess and Aschraf Al-Dagma. Deported from Germany to Algeria in September 2007. Also referred to as Mustafa. Listed on: 29/09/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7860.

194. MUBARAK AL-BATHALI, Mubarak Mushakhas Sanad



DOB: 01/10/1961. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) AL-BADHALI, Mubarak, Mishkhis, Sanad (2) AL- BATHALI, Mubarak (3) AL-BATHALI, Mubarak, Mishkhas, Sanad (4) AL-BATHALI, Mubarak, Mishkhis, Sanad (5) AL-BAZALI, Mubarak, Mishkhas, Sanad (6) AL-BTHALY, Mobarak, Meshkhas, Sanad Nationality: Kuwaiti Passport Details: (1) 101856740 (Kuwaiti). Issued on 12 May 2005. Expired on 11 May 2007 (2) 002955916 (Kuwaiti) National Identification no: 261122400761 (Kuwaiti) Address: Al-Salibekhat area, Kuwait (residence as at March 2009). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.238 QI.A.238.08. Also referred to as Abu Abdulrahaim. Listed on: 18/01/2008 Last Updated: 10/02/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9226.

195. MUJAHID, Mohammed Yahya

DOB: 12/03/1961. POB: Lahore, Punjab Province, Pakistan a.k.a: AZIZ, Mohammad, Yahya Nationality: Pakistani National Identification no: 35404-1577309-9 (Pakistani) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.272 Q.I.M.272.09. Associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). In detention as at June 2009. Listed on: 30/06/2009 Last Updated: 30/06/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10907.

196. MUNANDAR, Aris

DOB: (1) --/--/1962. (2) --/--/1963. (3) --/--/1964. (4) --/--/1965. (5) --/--/1966. (6) --/--/1967. (7) --/--/1968. (8) 01/01/1971. POB: Sambi, Boyolali, Java, Indonesia Nationality: Indonesian (as at December 2003) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.119 QI.M.119.03. At large as at December 2003. Listed on: 09/09/2003 Last Updated: 20/01/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7840.

197. MURAD, Abdul Hakim

DOB: 11/04/1968. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) AHMED, Saeed (2) AKMAN, Saeed (3) MURAD, Abdul, Hakim, al Hashim (4) MURAD, Abdul, Hakim, Ali, al-Hashem (5) MURAD, Abdul, Hakim, Ali, Hashim (6) MURAD, Abdul, Hakim, Hasim Nationality: Pakistani Passport Details: (1) 665334 (Pakistani). Issued in Kuwait (2) 917739 (Pakistani). Issued in Pakistan on 8 August 1991. Expired on 7 August 1996 Other Information: UN Ref QDi.120 QI.M.120.03. Mother's name is Aminah Ahmad Sher al-Baloushi. In custody of the USA. Listed on: 09/09/2003 Last Updated: 17/06/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7843.

198. MUSTAFA BAKRI, Ali Sayyid Muhamed

DOB: 18/04/1966. POB: Beni-Suef, Egypt a.k.a: (1) AL-MASRI, Abd Al-Aziz (2) SALIM, Ali Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.196 QI.M.196.05. Member of the Shura Council of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Listed on: 10/10/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8719.

199. MUTHANA, Nasser Ahmed

DOB: 29/04/1994. POB: Heath, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom a.k.a: (1) MUTHANA, Abdul (2) MUTHANA, Abu (3) MUTHANA, Abu, Al-Yemeni (4) MUTHANA, Nasir (5) MUTHANNA, Abu Nationality: British Passport Details: British passport no.210804241 (British). (Issued 27.07.2010. Expires 27.07.2020 Address: (1) Syrian Arab Republic, as of November 2013. (2) United Kingdom, previous address. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.358. a) Physical description: hair colour: brown/black. Also referred to as Abdul Muthana, Abu Muthana, Abu Al-Yemeni Muthana, and Abu Muthanna. b) Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 28.9.2015. Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13286.

200. MUTHANA, Aseel



DOB: 22/11/1996. POB: Cardiff, United Kingdom Nationality: British Passport Details: Passport No.: 516088643 (British). passport Issued on 7.1.2014. Expires on 7.1.2024) Address: Syrian Arab Republic, as of February 2014. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.357. Physical description: hair colour: brown/black. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 30.9.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13297.

201. NAIL, Tayeb

DOB: (1) --/--/1972. (2) --/--/1976. POB: Faidh El Batma, Djelfa, Algeria a.k.a: (1) ALI, Mohamed, Ould, Ahmed, Ould (2) MOHAMED, Djaafar, Abou (3) MOUHADJIR, Abou Nationality: Algerian Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.280 QI.N.280.10. Member of The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Convicted in absentia by Algerian tribunal on 28 March 1996. Algerian international arrest warrant no 04/09 of 6 June 2009 issued by the Tribunal of Sidi Mhamed, Algiers, Algeria. Algerian extradition request no 2307/09 of 3 September 2009, presented to Malian authorities. Interpol file no 19230/2009 of 26 June 2009. Control no A-1818/6-2009. Name of father was Benazouz Nail. Name of mother is Belkheiri Oum El Kheir. 1972 DOB is approximate. Listed on: 04/05/2010 Last Updated: 04/05/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11097.

202. NAYIF AL-QAYSI, Nayif Salih Salim Al-Qaysi

DOB: --/--/1983. POB: Al Baydah Governorate, Yemen a.k.a: (1) NAIF, al-Ghaysi (2) NAIF AL QAISI, Naif, Saleh, Salem, al Qaisi Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: Yemen 04796738 (Yemen) Address: (1) Al-Baydah Governate, Yemen. (2) Sana'a, Yemen (previous location). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.402. Senior official and a financial supporter of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsular (AQAP) (QDe.129). Also referred to as Nayif al-Ghaysi. Listed on: 25/02/2017 Last Updated: 25/02/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13449.

203. OULD EL AMAR, Abderrahmane

DOB: (1) --/--/1977. (2) --/--/1978. (3) --/--/1979. (4) --/--/1980. (5) --/--/1981. (6) --/--/1982. POB: Tabankort, Mali a.k.a: (1) EL TILEMSI, Ahmed (2) LOUKBEITI, Abderrahmane, Ould el Amar, Ould Sidahmed (3) OULD AMAR, Ahmad Nationality: Malian Address: (1) Tabankort, Mali. (2) In Khalil, Mali. (3) Gao, Mali. (4) Al Moustarat, Mali. Position: Leader of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.314 QI.O.314.13. Leader of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO). Member of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Arrested in April 2005 in Mauritania, escaped from Nouakchott jail on 26 April 2006. Re-arrested in September 2008 in Mali and released on 15 April 2009. Associated with Mokhtar Belmokhtar. Father’s name is Leewemere. Listed on: 04/03/2013 Last Updated: 04/03/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12860.

204. OULD MOHAMED EL KHAIRY, Hamada

DOB: --/--/1970. POB: Nouakchott, Mauritania a.k.a: (1) EL KHAIRY, Hamad (2) KHEIROU, Ould (3) OULD MOHAMED EL KHAIRY, Hamada, Ould Mohamed, Lemine Nationality: (1) Mauritanian (2) Malian Passport Details: A1447120 (Malian). Expired 19 October 2011. Address: Gao, Mali. Position: Leader of the Mouvement pour l'Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l'Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.315 QI.O.315.13 Also referred to as Abou QumQum. Leader of the Mouvement pour l'Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l'Ouest (MUJAO). Provided logistical support to the Sahelian group Al Moulathamine, linked with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). International arrest warrant issued by Mauritania. Mother's name



is Tijal Bint Mohamed Dadda. Also referred to as Abou QumQum. Listed on: 04/03/2013 Last Updated: 04/03/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12859.

205. OULD MUHAMMAD SALIM, Abd Al-Rahman Ould Muhammad Al-Husayn

Title: Sheikh / Shaykh DOB: --/--/1981. POB: Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL-MAURITANI, Younis (2) AL-MAURITANI, Sheikh, Yunis (3) KHADER, Abdel (4) OULD ABDEL GHADER, El Hadj (5) OULD ABDEL JELIL, Youssef (6) OULD MOHAMED SALEM, Abdarrahmane, ould Mohamed el Houcein (7) SALEM, Mohamed (8) SOULEIMANE, Abou Nationality: Mauritanian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.298 QI.O.298.11. Pakistan-based senior Al- Qaida (QDe.004) leader also associated with The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Wanted by Mauritanian authorities. Also referred to as Shaykh Yunis the Mauritanian, Salih the Mauritanian, Mohamed Salem, Youssef Ould Abdel Jelil, El Hadj Ould Abdel Ghader, Abdel Khader, Abou Souleimane, and Chingheity. DOB is approximate. Listed on: 28/09/2011 Last Updated: 28/09/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12148.

206. OUNI HARZI, Ali Ben Taher Ben Faleh

DOB: 09/03/1986. POB: Ariana, Tunisia a.k.a: ZOUBAIR, Abou Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: W342058 (Tunisian) passport. Issued on 14.3.2011. Expires on 13.3.2016). National Identification no: 08705184 (Tunisian national identity card) number, issued on 24.2.2011) Address: (1) 18 Mediterranean Street, Ariana, Tunisia. (2) Syrian Arab Republic (as at March 2015) (3) Iraq (possibly as at March 2015) Other Information: UN Ref. QDi.353. Located as at Mar. 2015, Syrian Arab Republic, possible alternative location as at Mar. 2015, Iraq. Eye colour: brown. Height: 171cm. Father's name is Taher Ouni Harzi. Mother's name is Borkana Bedairia. Reportedly killed in an airstrike in Mosul, Iraq, in June 2015. Also referred to as Abou Zoubair. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 21/04/2015 Last Updated: 21/09/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13247.

207. OUNI HARZI, Tarak Ben Taher Ben Faleh

DOB: 03/05/1982. POB: Tunis, Tunisia a.k.a: AL TOUNISI, Abou, Omar Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: Z050399 (Tunisian) passport, issued on 9.12.2003, expired on 8.12.2008). National Identification no: 04711809 (Tunisian national identity card) number. Issued on 13.11.2003). Address: (1) 18 Mediterranean Street, Ariana, Tunisia. 2) Syrian Arab Republic (as at March 2015) (3) Iraq (possibly as at March 2015) (4) Libya (previous location) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.354. Located as at March 2015, Syrian Arab Republic. Possible alternative location as at March 2015, Iraq. Previously located in Libya. Previous occupation: worker. Eye colour: brown, height: 172cm. Father's name is Taher Ouni Harzi, mother's name is Borkana Bedairia. Reportedly killed in Syria in June 2015. Also referred to as Abou Omar Al Tounisi. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 21/04/2015 Last Updated: 21/09/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13248.

208. PAREJA, Dinno Amor Rosalejos

DOB: 19/07/1981. POB: Cebu City, Philippines a.k.a: (1) PAREJA, Johnny (2) PAREJA, Khalil Nationality: Filipino Address: Atimonana, Quezon Province, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.242 QI.P.242.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Father's name is Amorsolo Jarabata Pareja. Mother's name is Leonila Cambaya Rosalejos. Also referred to as Mohammad, Akhmad, Mighty, and Rash. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10662.

209. PATEK, Umar



DOB: (1) 20/07/1966 (2) 20/07/1970 POB: Central Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ARSALAN, Mike (2) BIN ZEIN, Hisyam (3) JAFAR, Anis, Alawi (4) PATEK, Omar Nationality: Indonesian Address: Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.294 QI.P.294.11. Also referred to as Pa'tek, Pak Taek, Umar Kecil, Al Abu Syekh Al Zacky and Umangis Mike. Listed on: 01/08/2011 Last Updated: 02/10/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12021.

210. PERSHADA, Angga Dimas

Title: Secretary General DOB: 04/03/1985. POB: Jakarta, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) PERSADA, Angga, Dimas (2) PERSADHA, Angga, Dimas (3) PRASONDHA, Angga, Dimas Nationality: Indonesian Passport Details: Indonesian passport number W344982 (Indonesian). (Issued under name Angga Dimas Peshada) Position: Leader of Hilal Ahmar Society Indonesia (HASI) (QDe.147) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.348. Title: Secretary General (as at mid 2014), Member of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). and leader of Hilal Ahmar Society Indonesia (HASI) (QDe.147). Listed on: 21/03/2015 Last Updated: 23/03/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13242.

211. QASMANI, Arif

DOB: --/--/1944. POB: Pakistan a.k.a: (1) BABA, Memon (2) BABA, Qasmani (3) JI, Baba (4) QASMANI, Mohammad, Arif (5) QASMANI, Muhammad, Arif (6) QASMANI, Muhammad, 'Arif (7) UMER, Arif Nationality: Pakistani Address: House No 136, KDA Scheme No 1, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi, Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.271 QI.Q.271.09. Associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and Al-Qaida (QDe.004). In detention as at June 2009. DOB is approximate. Listed on: 30/06/2009 Last Updated: 30/06/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10906.

212. RADI El AYASHI, Radi Abd El Samie Abou El Yazid El Ayashi

DOB: 02/01/1972. POB: El Gharbia Governorate, Egypt Nationality: Egypt Address: Via Cilea 40, Milan, Italy (Domicile). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.142. Also referred to as Mera’i. Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 05/04/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7865.

213. RAHIM, Fazal

DOB: (1) 05/01/1974. (2) --/--/1977. (3) --/--/1975. (4) 24/01/1973. POB: Kabul, Afghanistan a.k.a: (1) RAHIM, Fazel (2) RAHIM, Fazil (3) RAHMAN, Fazil Nationality: Afghan Passport Details: R512768 (Afghan) Address: (1) A2, City Computer Plaza, Shar- e-Now, Kabul, Afghanistan (previous address). (2) Microrayan 3rd, Apt. 45, block 21, Kabul, Afghanistan (previous address). (3) Afghanistan/Pakistan border region (previous address). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.303 QI.R.303.12. Was a financial facilitator for the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (QDe.010) and Al-Qaida (QDe.004). In custody in Pakistan as of late 2010. Father's name is Fazal Ahmad. Previously in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border region (previous address). Listed on: 14/03/2012 Last Updated: 14/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12555.

214. ABDUR REHMAN, Abdur

DOB: 03/10/1965. POB: Mirpur Khas, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) AL-SINDHI, Abdul, Rehman (2) AL-SINDHI, Abdur, Rahman (3) ABDUR RAHMAN, Abdur (4) ABDUL REHMAN, Abdul (5) SINDHI, Abdul, Rehman (6) SINDHI, Abdullah (7) SINDHI, Abdur, Rehman (8) SINDHI, Abdurahman (9) ABD UR-REHMAN, Abd (10) YAMIN, Abdur, Rehman, Muhammad Nationality: Pakistani Passport Details: CV9157521 (Pakistan) Issued 8.9.2008, expires on 7.9.2013 National Identification no: 44103-5251752-5 (Pakistan) Address: Karachi, Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.309 QI.A.309.12. Has provided facilitation and financial services to Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Associated with Harakatul Jihad Islami (QDe.130), Jaish-I-Mohammed (QDe.019) and Al-Akhtar Trust International (QDe.121).



Also referred to as Abdur Rehman Muhammad Yamin. Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12632.

215. REMADNA, Abdelhalim Hafed Abdelfattah

DOB: 02/04/1966. POB: Biskra, Algeria a.k.a: REMADNA, Abdelhalim Nationality: Algerian Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.075 QI.R.75.02. Deported from Italy to Algeria on 12 August 2006. Also referred to as Jalloul. Listed on: 05/09/2002 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7416.

216. RIFKI, Taufik

DOB: 19/08/1974. POB: Dacusuman Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABU OBAIDA (2) ABU OBAIDAH (3) ABU OBAYDA (4) ABU OBEIDA (5) ABU UBAIDAH (6) AMI IRAQ (7) AMI IRZA (8) AMI KUSOMAN (9) AMMY ERZA (10) AMMY IZZA (11) AMY ERJA (12) IZZA KUSOMAN (13) REFKE, Taufek (14) RIFQI, Taufik (15) RIFQI, Tawfiq (16) YACUB, Eric (17) OBAIDAH Nationality: Indonesian Address: Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.219 QI.R.219.06. Also referred to as Obaidah. In detention in the Philippines as at May 2011. Listed on: 26/04/2006 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8833.

217. ROCHMAN, Oman

Title: Ustadz DOB: 05/01/1972. POB: Sumedang, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABDULROHMAN, Oman (2) ABDURAHMAN, Aman (3) ABDURRACHMAN, Aman (4) ABDURRAHMAN, Aman (5) ABDURRAHMAN, Oman (6) AL-ARKHABILIY, Abu, Sulaiman, Aman, Abdurrahman (7) RAHMAN, Aman, Abdul (8) RAHMAN, Oman Nationality: Indonesia Address: Pasir Putih Prison, Nusa Kambangan Island, Indonesia. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDi.407. De facto leader for all Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) supporters in Indonesia, despite his incarceration in Indonesia since December 2010. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13518.

218. ROUINE, Al-Azhar Ben Khalifa Ben Ahmed

DOB: 20/11/1975. POB: Sfax, Tunisia Nationality: Tunisian Passport Details: P182583 (Tunisian). Issued on 13 September 2003. Expired on 12 September 2007 National Identification no: 05258253 Address: No 2, 89th Street, Zehrouni, Tunis, Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.150 QI.R.150.03. Referred to as Lazhar and Salmane. Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities as at July 2008. Under administrative control measure in Tunisia as at 2010. Also referred to as Lazhar and Salmane. Listed on: 18/11/2003 Last Updated: 03/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7875.

219. RUSDAN, Abu

DOB: 16/08/1960. POB: Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) RUSDJAN (2) RUSJAN (3) RUSYDAN (4) THORIQ, Abu Other Information: UN Ref QDi.186 QI.R.186.05. Also referred to as Rusdjan, Rusjan, Rusydan, Abu Thoriq, Thoriquddin, Thoriquiddin, Thoriquidin and Toriquddin. Listed on: 18/05/2005 Last Updated: 02/06/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8635.

220. SAAL, Fared

DOB: 18/02/1989. POB: Bonn, Germany a.k.a: (1) ALMANI, Abu, Luqmaan, Al (2) LUGMAAN, Abu Nationality: (1) Germany (b) (2) Algeria National Identification no: German Nat ID number 5802098444 (German) issued in Bonn, Germany (on 15 April 2010, expired on 14 April 2016) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.403. UN and EU listing. German foreign terrorist fighter for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-



Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Physical description: eye colour borwn brown, hair colour black, height 178cm, weight 80kg. European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the German Federal Supreme Court on 13 August 2014. Also referred to as Abu Luqmaan Al Almani and Abu Lugmaan. Listed on: 19/06/2017 Last Updated: 21/06/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13490.

221. SAAM KHAN, Amin Muhammad Ul Haq

Title: Dr DOB: --/--/1960. POB: Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan a.k.a: (1) AL-HAQ, Amin (2) AMIN, Muhammad (3) UL-HAQ, Amin Nationality: Afghan Other Information: UN Ref QDi.002 QI.A.2.01. Security coordinator for Usama bin Laden. Repatriated to Afghanistan in February 2006. Also referred to as Dr Amin and Dr Amin Ul-Haq. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6944.

222. SADIQ AL-AHDAL, Mohammad Hamdi Mohammad

DOB: 19/11/1971. POB: Medina, Saudi Arabia a.k.a: (1) AL-AHDAL, Mohamed, Mohamed, Abdullah (2) AL-AHDAL, Muhammad, Muhammad, Abdullah (3) AL-HAMATI, Muhammad (4) AL-MAKKI, Abu Asim Nationality: Yemeni Passport Details: 541939 (Yemeni). Issued in Al-Hudaydah, Yemen on 31 July 2000 under name (Muhammad Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ahdal) National Identification no: Identity card 216040 (Yemeni identity card) Address: Jamal Street, Al-Dahima alley, Al-Hudaydah, Yemen. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.020 QI.A.20.01. Responsible for the finances of Al- Qa’ida (QDe.004) in Yemen. Accused of involvement in the attack on the USS Cole in 2000. Arrested in Yemen in November 2003. Sentenced to 3 years and 1 month of imprisonment by the specialised criminal court of first instance in Yemen. Released on 25 December 2006 after the completion of his sentence. Also referred to as Abu Asim Al-Makki and Ahmed. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 10/02/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6973.

223. SAEED, Hafiz Muhammad

DOB: 05/06/1950. POB: Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan a.k.a: (1) JI, Hafiz (2) MUHAMMAD, Hafiz (3) SAEED, Hafez, Mohammad (4) SAEED, Hafiz (5) SAEED, Muhammad (6) SAHIB, Hafiz, Mohammad (7) SAYED, Mohammad (8) SAYEED, Hafiz, Mohammad (9) SAYID, Hafiz, Mohammad (10) SYEED, Tata, Mohammad Nationality: Pakistani National Identification no: 3520025509842-7 (Pakistani) Address: House No 116E, Mohalla Johar, Lahore, Tehsil, Lahore City, Lahore District, Pakistan (location as at May 2008). Position: Leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.263 QI.S.263.08. Leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Also referred to as Hafiz Ji. Listed on: 12/12/2008 Last Updated: 20/07/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 9215.

224. SAHIRON, Radulan

DOB: (1) --/--/1955. (2) --/--/1952. POB: Kaunayan, Patikul, Jolo Island, Philippines a.k.a: (1) SAHIRON, Radullan (2) SAHIRUN, Radulan (3) SAJIRUN, Radulan Nationality: Filipino Address: Sulu region, Philippines (reported location). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.208 QI.S.208.05. Physical description: eye colour: black, hair colour: grey, height: 5 feet 6 inches, 168cm, weight: 140 pounds, 64kg, build: slight, right arm is amputated above his elbow. Also referred to as Commander Putol. 1952 DOB is approximate. Listed on: 07/12/2005 Last Updated: 02/10/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8788.

225. SAHRAOUI, Nessim Ben Romdhane

DOB: 03/08/1973. POB: Bizerta, Tunisia a.k.a: (1) AL-SAHRAWI, Nasim (2) DASS Nationality: Tunisian Address: Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.222



QI.S.222.06. Also referred to as Dass. In detention in Tunisia as at June 2009. Listed on: 04/08/2006 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8918.

226. SALEH, Mohammed Abdel-Halim Hemaida

DOB: (1) 22/09/1988. (2) 22/09/1989. POB: Alexandria, Egypt a.k.a: (1) BALUCHISTAN, Faris (2) HUMAYDAH, Muhammad, Abd-al-Halim (3) SALEH, Muhammad, Hameida Nationality: Egyptian Address: Egypt. Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.387. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13320.

227. SANTOS, Hilarion Del Rosario

Title: Amir DOB: 12/03/1966. POB: 686 A Mabini Street, Sangandaan, Caloocan City, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABU HAMSA (2) ISLAM, Ahmed (3) SANTOS III, Hilarion (4) SANTOS III, Hilarion, Del Rosario (5) SANTOS, Abu Abdullah (6) SANTOS, Ahmad, Islam (7) SANTOS, Akmad (8) SANTOS, Faisal Nationality: Filipino Passport Details: AA780554 (Filipino) Address: 50, Purdue Street, Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines. Position: Founder and leader of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.244 QI.S.244.08. In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Also referred to as Lakay, Aki, Aqi, and Abu Hamsa. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 02/10/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10664.

228. SANTOSO, Wiji Joko

DOB: 14/07/1975. POB: Rembang, Jawa Tengah,, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) SANTOSO, Wijijoko Nationality: Indonesian Passport Details: Indonesian passport number A2823222 (Indonesia). Issued on 28 May 2012 (Expires 28 May 2017. Issued under name Wiji Joko Santoso, born 14 July 1975 in Rembang, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.350. Head of the foreign affairs division and key outreach player of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Associated with Hilal Ahmar Society Indonesia (HASI) (QDe.147). Also referred to as Abu Seif al-Jawi and Abu Seif. Listed on: 21/03/2015 Last Updated: 23/03/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13244.

229. SHIHATA, Tharwat Salah

DOB: 29/06/1960. POB: Egypt a.k.a: (1) ABDALLAH, Tarwat, Salah (2) ALI, Tharwat, Salah, Shihata (3) THIRWAT, Salah, Shihata (4) THIRWAT, Shahata Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.017 QI.A.17.01. Listed on: 06/12/2001 Last Updated: 20/01/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6899.

230. SIREGAR, Parlindungan

DOB: (1) 25/04/1957. (2) 25/04/1967. POB: Indonesia a.k.a: (1) SIREGAR, Parlin (2) SIREGAR, Saleh, Parlindungan Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.122 QI.S.122.03. Listed on: 05/09/2003 Last Updated: 01/09/2010 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7838.

231. SUKIRNO, Bambang

DOB: 05/04/1975. POB: Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ZAHRA, Abu (2) ZAHRA, Pak Passport Details: Indonesian passport number A2062513 (Indonesian) Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.349. A senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) who has held leadership positions in Hilal Ahmar Society Indonesia (HASI) (QDe.147). Listed on: 21/03/2015 Last Updated: 23/03/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13243.

232. SUMARSONO, Aris

DOB: --/--/1963. POB: Gebang village, Masaran, Sragen, Central Java, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) SUNARSO, Arif (2) SUNARSO, Aris (3) ZULKARNAEN (4) ZULKARNAEN, Ustad, Daud



(5) ZULKARNAIN (6) ZULKARNAN (7) ZULKARNIN Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.187 QI.Z.187.05. Also referred to as Murshid. Listed on: 18/05/2005 Last Updated: 29/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8636.

233. SYAWAL, Yassin

DOB: 03/09/1962. POB: Makassar, Indonesia a.k.a: (1) ABU SETA YASIN, Salim (2) MOCHTAR, Yasin, Mahmud (3) MUAMAR, Abu (4) MUBAROK, Muhamad (5) SYAWAL, Muhammad (6) SYWAL, Yassin (7) YASIN, Abdul, Hadi Nationality: Indonesian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.123 QI.S.123.03. At large as at December 2003. Also referred to as Abu Seta, Mahmud, Abu Muamar, and Mubarok. Listed on: 05/09/2003 Last Updated: 09/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7834.

234. TANTOUSH, Ibrahim Ali Abu Bakr

DOB: 02/02/1966. POB: al Aziziyya, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya a.k.a: (1) ABU BAKR, Ibrahim, Ali, Muhammad (2) RAHMAN, Abdul (3) TANTOUCHE, Ibrahim, Abubaker (4) TANTOUSH, Ibrahim, Abubaker (5) SABRI, Abdel Ilah (6) AL-MUHSI, ‘Abd (7) AL-MUHSIN, Abd (8) AL- RAHMAN, ‘Abd (9) ANAS, Abu Nationality: Libyan Passport Details: (a) (1) 203037 (Libyan) issued in Tripoli. (b) (2) Libyan passport number 347834 (Libyan), issued under name Ibrahim Ali Tantoush, expired on 21 February 2014 (3) 434021161 (South African). Related to alias Abdel Ilah Sabri. Confiscated. National Identification no: 6910275240086 (South African). Related to alias Abdel Ilah Sabri. Confiscated. Address: Tripoli, Libya (as at February 2014). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.057 QI.T.57.02. Associated with Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069), Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (RIHS) (QDe.070) and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011). Also referred to as Abu-Libi. Also referred to as Abdel Ilah Sabri (false identity related to fraudulent South African identification number 6910275240086 linked to South African passport number 434021161, both documents have been confiscated), Abd Al-Muhsi, Abd Al- Muhsin, Abd Al-Rahman, Abu Anas. Photograph and fingerprints available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UNSC Special Notice. Date of designation referred to in Article 2a (4) (b): 11.1.2002. Listed on: 11/01/2002 Last Updated: 18/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6927.

235. TRINIDAD, Angelo Ramirez

DOB: 20/03/1978. POB: Gattaran, Cagayan Province, Philippines a.k.a: (1) ABU KHALIL (2) KHALIL, Abdul (3) TRINIDAD, Calib (4) TRINIDAD, Kalib Nationality: Filipino Address: 3111 Ma. Bautista, Punta, Santa Ana, Manila, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.241 QI.T.241.08. Member of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128) and associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001) and the Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Distinguishing marks include scars on both legs. Also referred to as Abdul Khalil, Abdukahlil, Abu Khalil, and Anis. Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10661.

236. TUFAIL, Mohammed

DOB: 05/05/1930. a.k.a: (1) TUFAIL, S., M. (2) TUFFAIL, Sheik, Mohammed Nationality: Pakistani Other Information: UN Ref QDi.056 QI.T.56.01. Served as a director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068). Listed on: 24/12/2001 Last Updated: 07/02/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7517.

237. UMAROV, Doku Khamatovich

DOB: (1) 12/05/1964. (2) 13/04/1964. (3) 13/04/1965. (4) --/--/1955. POB: Kharsenoy Village, Shatoyskiy (Sovetskiy) District, Chechenskaya Respublika, Russian Federation a.k.a: (1) BUTAYEV (BUTAEV), Lom-ali (2) UMAROV, Dokka (3) BUTAEV, Lom-ali



Nationality: (1) Russian (2) USSR (until 1991) Passport Details: 96 03 464086 (Russian), Russian passport, issued on 01/06/2003 Address: Russian Federation (as at November 2010) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.290 QI.U.290.11. Physical description: 180cm tall, dark hair, between 7 to 9cm long scar on face, part of tongue is missing, has a speech defect. Resides in the Russian Federation as at Nov 2010. International arrest warrant issued in the year 2000. Reportedly deceased as of April 2014. Interpol Special Notice contains biometric information. Listed on: 17/03/2011 Last Updated: 20/01/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11688.

238. UTHMAN, Omar Mahmoud

DOB: (1) 30/12/1960. (2) 13/12/1960. POB: Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) ABU ISMAIL (2) ABU UMAR, Abu Omar (3) AL-FILISTINI, Abu Qatada (4) OTHMAN, Omar, Mohammed (5) TAKFIRI, Abu Umr (6) UMAR, Abu Umar (7) UTHMAN, Al-Samman (8) UTHMAN, Umar Nationality: Jordanian Address: (1) Jordan (since July 2013). Other Information: UN Ref QDi.031 QI.M.31.01. Associated with Al-Qaida- related groups in the UK and other countries. Convicted in absentia in Jordan for involvement in terrorist acts in 1998. Previous address was United Kingdom between 1993 and July 2013. Also referred to as Abu Qatada Al-Filistini, Abu Umr Takfiri, Abu Omar Abu Umar, Abu Umar Umar, and Abu Ismail. Listed on: 17/10/2001 Last Updated: 31/07/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6932.

239. 'UTHMAN 'ABD AL-SALAM, Ashraf Muhammad Yusuf

DOB: --/--/1984. POB: Iraq a.k.a: (1) 'ABD AL-SALAM, Ashraf, Muhammad, Yusuf Yusif (2) 'ABD-AL-SALAM, Ashraf, Muhammad, Yusuf (3) ‘UTHMAN ‘ABD-AL-SALAM, Ashraf, Muhammad, Yusif Nationality: Jordanian Passport Details: Jordanian passport numbers (1) K048787 (Jordanian) (2) 486298 (Jordanian) National Identification no: Qatar national id no. 28440000526 (Qatar) Address: Syrian Arab Republic (located in as at December 2014). Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.343 QI.U.343.15. A member of Al- Qaida (QDe.004 QE.A.4.01) as of 2012 and a fighter in the Syrian Arab Republic since early 2014. Provided financial, material, and technological support for Al-Qaida, Al- Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14) and Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115 QE.J.115.04). Also referred to as Khattab and Ibn al-Khattab. Listed on: 03/02/2015 Last Updated: 04/02/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13194.

240. 'UTHMAN 'ABD AL-SALAM, 'Abd Al-Malik Muhammad Yusuf

DOB: 13/07/1989. a.k.a: (1) 'ABD-AL-SALAM, 'Abd al-Malik, Muhammad, Yusuif (2) ASHRAF, Muhammad, 'Abd al-Salam Nationality: Jordanian Passport Details: Jordanian passport no. K475336 (Jordanian) issued on 31 August 2009 and Expired on 30 August 2014 National Identification no: Qatar national id no. 28940000602 (Qatar) Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.346 QI.U.346.15. Facilitator who provides financial, material, and technological support for Al-Qaida (QDe.004 QE.A.4.01) and Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137 QE.A.137.14). Also referred to as 'Umar al-Qatari and 'Umar al-Tayyar. Listed on: 03/02/2015 Last Updated: 04/02/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13197.

241. VAKHITOV, Ayrat Nasimovich

DOB: 27/03/1977. POB: Naberezhnye Chelny, Republic of Tartarstan, Russian Federation a.k.a: BULGARSKIY, Salman Nationality: Russian Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.397. May use a fake passport of a Syrian or Iraqi citizen. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 09/08/2016 Last Updated: 09/08/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13377.



242. YASIN, Abdul Rahman

DOB: 10/04/1960. POB: Bloomington, Indiana, United States of America a.k.a: (1) TAHA, Abdul, Rahman, S (2) TAHER, Abdul, Rahman, S (3) YASIN, Abdul, Rahman, Said (4) YASIN, Aboud Nationality: United States of America Passport Details: (1) 27082171 (United States of America). Issued 21 June 1992 in Amman, Jordan (2) MO887925 (Iraq) National Identification no: SSN 156-92-9858 (United States of America) Other Information: UN Ref QDi.037 QI.Y.37.01. Abdul Rahman Yasin is in Iraq. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 06/03/2008 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7478.

243. YILMAZ, Adem

DOB: 04/11/1978. POB: Bayburt, Turkey Nationality: Turkish Passport Details: TR-P 614 166 (Turkish). Issued by the Turkish Consulate General in Frankfurt/M on 22 March 2006. Expired on 15 September 2009 Address: (1) Germany (in prison since September 2007). (2) Sudliche Ringstrasse 133, Langen, Germany (previous address), 63225. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.261 QI.Y.261.08. Associated with Islamic Jihad Union, also known as the Islamic Jihad Group (QDe.119). Associated with Fritz Martin Gelowicz (QDi.259) and Daniel Martin Schneider. In detention in Germany as of June 2010. Also referred to as Talha. Listed on: 29/10/2008 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10752.

244. YUSIF, Hani Al-Sayyid Al-Sebai

DOB: (1) 01/03/1961. (2) 16/06/1960. POB: Qaylubiyah, Egypt a.k.a: (1) AL SIBA'I, Hani, al-Sayyid (2) AL-SABAI, Hani, al-Sayyid (3) AL-SEBAI, Hani, Yousef (4) EL SABAAY, Hani, al-Sayyid (5) EL SEBAI, Hani, al-Sayyid (6) YOUSEFF, Hany (7) YOUSSEF, Hani (8) YOUSSEF, Hany, Elsayed (9) YUSEF, Hani (10) YUSEF, Hani, El Sayyed, Elsebai (11) AKRAM, Abu (12) KARIM, Abu (13) TUSNIN, Abu (14) EL-SABABT Nationality: Egyptian Address: London, United Kingdom. Other Information: UN Ref QDi.198 QI.A.198.05. Also referred to a Abu Akram, Abu Karim, Abu Tusnin and El-Sababt. Father's name is Mohamed Elsayed Elsebai. Listed on: 10/10/2005 Last Updated: 08/02/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8720.

245. ZIDANE, Mohammed Salahaldin Abd El Halim

DOB: (1) 11/04/1963. (2) 11/04/1960. POB: Monufia Governorate, Egypt a.k.a: (1) ADL, Sayf-Al (2) AL ADEL, Seif (3) AL-'ADIL, Saif (4) AL-MADANI, Ibrahim (5) MAKKAWI, Muhamad, Ibrahim Nationality: Egyptian Other Information: UN Ref QDi.001. Responsible for Usama bin Laden’s (deceased) security. Hair: dark. Eyes: dark. Also referred to as Ibrahim al-Madani, Saif Al-'Adil, and Seif al Adel. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 09/04/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7424.

246. ZIMIN AL-FADHIL, Abd Al-Aziz Aday Zimin

DOB: 27/08/1981. POB: Kuwait a.k.a: (1) FADHLI AL-FADHALI, Abdalaziz, Ad'ai, Samin (2) SAMIN AL-FADHL, Abd, al-Aziz, Udai, Samin (3) SAMIN AL-FADHLI, Abd, al-Aziz, Udai, Samin (4) ZIMIN AL-FADHLI, Abd, al-Aziz, Adhay, Zimin National Identification no: 281082701081 Other Information: UN Ref: QDi.379. Listed on: 01/10/2015 Last Updated: 01/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13277.

247. ZOGHBI, Merai Abdefattah Khalil

DOB: (1) 04/06/1960. (2) 13/11/1960. (3) 11/08/1960. (4) 04/04/1969. (5) 04/04/1960. (6) 14/01/1968. POB: (1) Bengasi, Libya (2) Bendasi (3) - Libya, (4) - , (1-3) Morocco (2) Libya (4) Morocco a.k.a: (1) BEN ILA, Larzg (2) DI SINGAPORE, F'raji (3) EL BESIR, Muhammed (4) FARAJ, Lazrag (5) FATTAH, Zoghbai, Merai, Abdul (6) IL LIBICO, F'raji (7) LEBACHIR, Mohamed (8) ZGBYE, Meri, Albdelfattah (9) ZOGHBAI, Meraj Nationality:



Libyan Other Information: UN Ref QDi.223. Member of Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (QDe.011). Son of Wanisa Abdessalam. Also referred to as Farag, Fredj, and F’rajj di Singapore. Listed on: 04/08/2006 Last Updated: 27/03/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8920.

Entities

1. ABDALLAH AZZAM BRIGADES (AAB)

a.k.a: (1) AAB (2) Aabdullah Azzam Brigades (3) Yusuf al-'Uyayri Battalions of the Abdallah Brigades (4) Ziyad al-Jarrah Battalions of the Abdallah Azzam Brigades Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.144 QE.A.144.14. Operates in Lebanon, Syria and the Arabian Peninsula. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13141.

2. ABU SAYYAF GROUP

a.k.a: Al Harakat Al Islamiyya Address: Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.001 QE.A.1.01. Associated with Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) (QDe.092). Current leader is Radulan Sahiron (QDi.208). Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6935.

3. AFGHAN SUPPORT COMMITTEE (ASC)

a.k.a: (1) Ahya ul Turas (2) Jamiat Ayat-ur-Rhas al Islamiac (3) Jamiat Ihya ul Turath al Islamia (4) Lajnat ul Masa Eidatul Afghania Address: (1) Cheprahar Hadda, Mia Omar Sabaqah School, Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (2) G.T. Road (probably Grand Trunk Road), near Pushtoon Garhi Pabbi, Peshawar, Pakistan (Headquarters). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.069 QE.A.69.02. Abu Bakr al-Jaziri (QDi.208) served as finance chief of ASC. Associated with the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (QDe.070). Listed on: 11/01/2002 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6940.

4. AL FURQAN

a.k.a: (1) Association for Citizens Rights and Resistance to Lies (2) Association for Education, Cultural, and to Create Society -Sirat (3) Association for Education, Culture and Building Society-Sirat (4) Association of Citizens for the Support of Truth and Suppression of Lies (5) Citizens' Association for Support and Prevention of lies - Furqan (6) Dzemijetul Furkan (7) Dzem'ijjetul Furqan (8) Dzemilijati Furkan (9) In Siratel (10) Istikamet (11) Sirat Address: (1) 30a Put Mladih Muslimana (ex Pavla Lukaca Street), 71 000 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (2) 42 Muhameda Hadzijahica, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (3) 70 and 53 Strosmajerova Street, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (4) 72 ul. Strossmajerova, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (5) Zlatnih Ljiljana Street, Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.107 QE.A.107.04. Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a citizens’ association under the name of Citizens’ Association for Support and Prevention of Lies – Furqan on 26 September 1997. Ceased its work by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Federation (decision no 03-054-286/97 dated 8 November 2002). No longer in existence as at December 2008. Listed on: 14/05/2004 Last Updated: 26/03/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8360.

5. AL MOUAKAOUNE BIDDAM

a.k.a: (1) Ceux Qui Signent avec le Sang (2) Les Signataires par le Sang (3) Those Who Sign in Blood Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.139 QE.M.139.14. Listed on: 16/06/2014 Last Updated: 16/06/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12983.



6. AL MOULATHAMOUN

a.k.a: (1) Les Enturbannes (2) The Veiled Address: (1) Niger. (2) Mali. (3) Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.140 QE.M.140.14. Active in the Sahel/Sahara. Listed on: 16/06/2014 Last Updated: 16/06/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12984.

7. AL MOURABITOUN

a.k.a: (1) Les Sentinelles (2) The Sentinels Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.141 QE.M.141.14. Active in the Sahel/Sahara. Listed on: 16/06/2014 Last Updated: 16/06/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12985.

8. AL RASHID TRUST

a.k.a: (1) Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan (2) Al Ameen Trust (3) Al Amin Trust (4) Al Amin Welfare Trust (5) Al Madina Trust (6) Al Rasheed Trust (7) Al-Ameen Trust (8) Al-Madina Trust (9) Al-Rasheed Trust (10) Al-Rashid Trust Address: (1) 302b-40, Good Earth Court, Opposite Pia Planitarium, Block 13a, Gulshan-I-Iqbal, Karachi, Pakistan. (2) 605 Landmark Plaza, 11 Chundrigar Road, Opposite Jang Building, Karachi, Pakistan. (3) 617 Clifton Center, Block 5, 6th Floor, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan. (4) Jamia Maajid, Sulalman Park, Melgium Pura, Lahore, Pakistan. (5) Jamia Masjid, Sulaiman Park, Begum Pura, Lahore, Pakistan. (6) Kitab Ghar, Darul Ifta Wal Irshad, Nazimabad No 4, Karachi, Pakistan. (7) Kitas Ghar, Nazimabad 4, Dahgel-Iftah, Karachi, Pakistan. (8) Office Dha'rbi- M'unin, Top Floor, Dr. Dawa Khan Dental Clinic Surgeon, Main Baxae, Mingora, Swat, Pakistan. (9) Office Dha'rbi-M'unin, Rm No 3, Moti Plaza, Near Liaquat Bagh, Muree Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (10) Office Dha'rbi-M'unin, Opposite Khyber Bank, Abbottabad Road, Mansehra, Pakistan. (11) Office Dha'rbi-M'unin ZR Brothers, Katcherry Road, Chowk Yadgaar, Peshawar, Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.005 QE.A.5.01. Headquarters are in Pakistan. Operations in Afghanistan, Herat Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar Sherif. Also operations in Kosovo, Chechnya. Involved in the financing of Al-Qaida and the Taliban. Founded by Mufti Ahmad Ledahyanoy. Associated with Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). Banned in Pakistan since October 2001. Despite the closure of its offices in Pakistan in February 2007, it has continued its activities. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6968.

9. AL-AKHTAR TRUST INTERNATIONAL

a.k.a: (1) Akhtarabad Medical Camp (2) Al Akhtar Trust (3) Al-Akhtar Medical Centre (4) Azmat Pakistan Trust (5) Azmat-e-Pakistan Trust (6) Pakistan Relief Foundation (7) Pakistani Relief Foundation Address: (1) Spin Boldak, Afghanistan. (2) Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 12, Karachi, Pakistan. (3) ST-1/A, Gulsahn-e-Iqbal, Block 2, Karachi, Pakistan, 25300. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.121 QE.A.121.05. Regional offices in Pakistan - Bahawalpur, Bawalnagar, Gilgit, Islamabad, Mirpus Khas, Tando-Jan-Muhammad. Akhtarabad Medical Camp is in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan. Registered by members of Jaish-i-Mohammad (QDe.019). Associated with Harakut ul-Mujahidin (HUM) (QDe.008), Laskar I Jhanghvi (LJ) (QDe.096) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 19/08/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8703.

10. AL-HARAMAIN (AFGHANISTAN BRANCH)

Address: Afghanistan (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.110 QE.A.110.04 Listed on: 12/07/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8428.

11. AL-HARAMAIN (ALBANIA BRANCH)



Address: Irfan Tomini Street, No 58, Tirana, Albania (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.111 QE.A.111.04 Listed on: 12/07/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8429.

12. AL-HARAMAIN (BANGLADESH)

Address: House 1, Road 1, S-6, Uttara, Dhaka, Bangladesh (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.112 QE.A.112.04 Listed on: 12/07/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8431.

13. AL-HARAMAIN (ETHIOPIA BRANCH)

Address: Woreda District 24 Kebele Section 13, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.113 QE.A.113.04 Listed on: 12/07/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8430.

14. AL-HARAMAIN (THE NETHERLANDS BRANCH)

a.k.a: Stichting Al Haramain Humanitarian Aid Address: Jan Hanzenstraat 114, Amsterdam, Netherlands (at time of listing), 1053SV. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.114 QE.A.114.04. Founder, former leader and former chairman of board of directors is Aqeel Abdulaziz Aqeel al-Aqeel. Listed on: 12/07/2004 Last Updated: 20/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8424.

15. AL-HARAMAIN AND AL MASJED AL-AQSA CHARITY FOUNDATION

a.k.a: (1) Al Haramain Al Masjed Al Aqsa (2) Al Harammein Al Masjed Al-Aqsa Charity Foundation (3) Al-Haramayn Al Masjid Al Aqsa (4) Al-Haramayn and Al Masjid Al Aqsa Charitable Foundation Address: (1) Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (2) 14 Bihacka Street, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (3) 2A Hasiba Brankovica, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Branch). (4) 64 Potur Mahala Street, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.109 QE.A.109.04. Used to be officially registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina under registry no 24. Ceased its work by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Federation (decision on cessation of operation no 03-05-2-203/04). No longer in existence as at December 2008. Its premises and humanitarian activities were transferred under Government supervision to a new entity called Sretna Buducnost. Listed on: 30/06/2004 Last Updated: 26/03/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8361.

16. AL-HARAMAIN FOUNDATION (INDONESIA)

a.k.a: Yayasan Al-Manahil-Indonesia Address: Jalan Laut Sulawesi Blok DII/4, Kavling Angkatan Laut Duren Sawit, Jakarta Timur, Indonesia, 13440 (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.103 QE.A.103.04. Telephone: 021 86611265 and 021 86611266. Fax: 021 8620174 Listed on: 29/01/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7998.

17. AL-HARAMAIN FOUNDATION (PAKISTAN)

Address: House #279, Nazimuddin Road, F-10/1, Islamabad, Pakistan (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.104 QE.A.104.04 Listed on: 29/01/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7999.

18. AL-HARAMAIN FOUNDATION (UNION OF THE COMOROS)

Address: B/P 1652 Moroni, Union of the Comoros (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.116 QE.A.116.04 Listed on: 29/09/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8438.



19. AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION

a.k.a: (1) Vazir (2) Vezir Address: (1) Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (2) 64 Poturmahala, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.071. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/5566495 Listed on: 11/03/2002 Last Updated: 21/05/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6991.

20. AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION (SOMALIA)

Address: Somalia. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.072 QE.A.72.02. Listed on: 11/03/2002 Last Updated: 18/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6990.

21. AL-HARAMAYN FOUNDATION (KENYA)

Address: (1) Nairobi, Kenya (at time of listing). (2) Garissa, Kenya (at time of listing). (3) Dadaab, Kenya (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.105 QE.A.105.04 Listed on: 29/01/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8000.

22. AL-HARAMAYN FOUNDATION (TANZANIA)

Address: (1) Tanga (at time of listing). (2) Singida (at time of listing). (3) PO Box 3616, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.106 QE.A.106.04 Listed on: 29/01/2004 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8001.

23. AL-ITIHAAD AL-ISLAMIYA (AIAI)

Other Information: UN Ref QDe.002 QE.A.2.01. Reported to have operated in Somalia and Ethiopia and to have merged with Harakat Al-Shabaab Al-Mujaahidiin (Al-Shabaab), which was accepted as an affiliate of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) by Aiman Muhammed Rabi al- Zawahiri (QDe.006) in February 2012. Leadership included Hassan Abdullah Hersi Al- Turki and Hassan Dahir Aweys (QDi.042). AIAI has received funds through the Al- Haramain Islamic Foundation (Somalia) (QDe.072). Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 27/03/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6996.

24. AL-KAWTHAR MONEY EXCHANGE

a.k.a: (1) Al Kawthar Co. (2) Al Kawthar Company (3) Al-Kawthar Hawala Address: Al- Qaim, Al Ambar Province, Iraq. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.157. Money exchange business and owned by Umar Mahmud Irhayyim al-Kubaysi (QDi.412) as of mid-2016. Facilitated financial transactions on behalf of companies associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.155). Established in 2000 under license number 202, issued on 17 May 2000 and since withdrawn. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 07/03/2018 Last Updated: 09/03/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13617.

25. AL-QAIDA

a.k.a: (1) Al Qaeda (2) Al Qa'ida (3) Islamic Army (4) Islamic Salvation Foundation (5) 'The 'Base' (6) The Group for the Preservation of the Holy Sites (7) The Islamic Army for the Liberation of Holy Places (8) The World Islamic Front for Jihad Against Jews and Crusaders (9) Usama Bin Laden Network (10) Usama Bin Laden Organisation Other Information: UN Ref QDe.004 QE.A.4.01. Formerly listed as Al Qa'ida/Islamic Army. Listed on: 23/02/2001 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6965.

26. AL-QAIDA IN IRAQ

a.k.a: (1) Al-Qaida of Jihad in the Land of the Two Rivers (2) al-Tawhid (3) al-Zarqawi network (4) AQI (5) ISI (6) Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (7) Islamic State of Iraq (8)



Jama'at Al-Tawhid Wa'al-Jihad (9) JTJ (10) Qaida of the Jihad in the Land of the Two Rivers (11) Tanzeem Qa'idat al Jihad/Bilad al Raafidaini (12) Tanzim Qa'idat Al-Jihad fi Bilad al-Rafidayn (13) The Monotheism and Jihad Group (14) The Organization Base of Jihad/Country of the Two Rivers (15) The Organization Base of Jihad/Mesopotamia (16) The Organization of Jihad's Base in the Country of the Two Rivers Other Information: UN Ref QDe.115 QE.J.115.04. Listed on: 18/10/2004 Last Updated: 16/06/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8441.

27. AL-QAIDA IN THE ARABIAN PENINSULA (AQAP)

a.k.a: (1) Al-Qaida in the South Arabian Peninsula (2) Al-Qaida in Yemen (AQY) (3) Al- Qaida of Jihad Organization in the Arabian Peninsula (4) Al-Qaida Organization in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (5) Ansar al-Shari'a (AAS) (6) Tanzim Qa'idat al-Jihad fi Jazirat al-Arab Other Information: UN Ref QDe.129. AQAP is a regional affiliate of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and an armed group operating primarily in Arabian Peninsula. Location: - Yemen or Alternative location - Saudi Arabia (2004-2006). Listed on: 20/01/2010 Last Updated: 01/07/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11044.

28. ANSAR AL CHARIA BENGHAZI

a.k.a: (1) Ansar al Sharia (2) Ansar Al Charia (3) Ansar al-Charia (4) Ansar al-Charia Benghazi (5) Ansar Al-Sharia (6) Ansar al-Sharia Benghazi (7) Katibat Ansar al-Charia (8) Ansar al Charia in Libya (ASL) Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.146 QE.A.146.14. Also referred to as Ansar al Charia in Libya (ASL). Operates in Benghazi, Libya. Support network in Tunisia. Listed on: 29/11/2014 Last Updated: 02/12/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13188.

29. ANSAR AL CHARIA DERNA

a.k.a: (1) Ansar al-Charia Derna (2) Ansar al-Sharia Derna (3) Ansar al-Sharia (4) Ansar al Sharia (5) Ansar al Charia Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.145 QE.A.145.14. Operates in Derna and Jebel Akhdar, in Libya. Support network in Tunisia. Also referred to as Ansar AL-SHARIA, Ansar AL SHARIA and Ansar AL CHARIA. Listed on: 29/11/2014 Last Updated: 02/12/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13169.

30. ANSAR AL-ISLAM

a.k.a: (1) Ansar al-Sunna (2) Ansar al-Sunna Army (3) Devotees of Islam (4) Followers of Islam in Kurdistan (5) Jaish Ansar al-Sunna (6) Jund al-Islam (7) Kurdish Taliban (8) Kurdistan Supporters of Islam (9) Soldiers of God (10) Soldiers of Islam (11) Supporters of Islam in Kurdistan Other Information: UN Ref QDe.098 QE.A.98.03. The founder is Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad (QDi.226). Associated with Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Located and primarily active in northern Iraq but maintains a presence in western and central Iraq. Listed on: 24/02/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7021.

31. ANSAR AL-SHARI'A IN TUNISIA (AAS-T)

a.k.a: (1) AAS-T (2) Al-Qayrawan Media Foundation (3) Ansar al-Sharia (4) Ansar al-Sharia in Tunisia (5) Ansar al-Shari'ah (6) Ansar al-Shari'ah in Tunisia (7) Supporters of Islamic Law Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.143 QE.A.143.14. Leader is Seifallah ben Hassine (QDi.333). Operates in Tunisia. Listed on: 09/10/2014 Last Updated: 17/10/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13140.

32. ANSAR EDDINE

a.k.a: Ansar Dine Address: Mali. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.135 QE.A.135.13. Was founded in December 2011 by Iyad ag Ghali (QDi.316). Linked to the Organization of Al- Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad



en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Associated with Abdelmalek Droukdel (QDi.232). Listed on: 27/03/2013 Last Updated: 27/03/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12866.

33. ANSARUL MUSLIMINA FI BILADIS SUDAN

a.k.a: (1) Ansaru (2) Jama'atu Ansaril Mislimina fi Biladis Sudan (JAMBS) (3) Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis-Sudan (JAMBS) (4) Jamma'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladis- Sudan (JAMBS) (5) Vanguard for the Protection of Muslims in Black Africa (6) Vanguards for the Protection of Muslims in Black Africa Address: Nigeria Africa. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.142 QE.A.142.14. Terrorist and paramilitary group established in 2012 and operating in Nigeria. Listed on: 08/07/2014 Last Updated: 08/07/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13007.

34. ARMED ISLAMIC GROUP

a.k.a: (1) Al Jamm'ah Al-Islamiah Al-Musallah (2) GIA (3) Groupe Islamique Arme Address: Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.006 QE.A.6.01. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6963.

35. ASBAT AL-ANSAR

Address: Ein el-Hilweh camp, Lebanon. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.007 QE.A.7.01. Active in northern Iraq. Associated with Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7031.

36. BENEVOLENCE INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

a.k.a: (1) Al-Bir Al-Dawalia (2) BIF (3) BIF-USA (4) Mezhdunarodnyj Blagotvoritel'nyl Blagotvoritel’nyj Fond Address: (1) Yemen. (2) Gaza Strip. (3) Bangladesh. (4) 20-24 Branford Place, Suite 705, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America (former location), 67102. (5) 8820 Mobile Avenue, IA, Oak Lawn, Illinois, United States of America, 60453. (6) 9838 S. Roberts Road, Suite 1W, Palos Hills, Illinois, United States of America (former location), 60465. (7) PO Box 1937, Khartoum, Sudan. (8) PO Box 548, Worth, Illinois, United States of America, 60482. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.093 QE.B.93.02. Employer ID no (USA) 36-3823186. Name of the Foundation in the Netherlands is Stichting Benevolence International Nederland (BIN). Corrigendum of 15.12.2012 applies. Listed on: 21/11/2002 Last Updated: 17/12/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6961.

37. EASTERN TURKISTAN ISLAMIC MOVEMENT (ETIM)

a.k.a: (1) Djamaat Turkistan (2) Islamic Party of Turkestan (3) The Eastern Turkistan Islamic Party (4) The Eastern Turkistan Islamic Party of Allah Other Information: UN Ref QDe.088 QE.E.88.02. Active in China, South Asia and Central Asia. Listed on: 12/09/2002 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7122.

38. EGYPTIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD

a.k.a: (1) Al-Jihad (2) Egyptian Al-Jihad (3) Egyptian Islamic Movement (4) Jihad Group (5) New Jihad Other Information: UN Ref QDe.003 QE.A.3.01. Co-founded by Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri, who was also its military leader. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7000.

39. EMARAT KAVKAZ

Other Information: UN Ref QDe.131 QE.E.131.11. Mainly active in the Russian Federation, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Led by Doku Khamatovich Umarov. Listed on: 11/08/2011 Last Updated: 11/08/2011 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12031.



40. GLOBAL RELIEF FOUNDATION (GRF)

Address: (1) 9935 South 76th Avenue, Unit 1, Bridgeview, Illinois, United States of America, 60455. (2) PO Box 1406, Bridgeview, Illinois, United States of America, 60455. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.091 QE.G.91.02. Other foreign locations are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, India, Iraq, West Bank and Gaza, Somalia and Syrian Arab Republic. Federal Employer ID no: USA) 36-3804626 (USA). Listed on: 22/10/2002 Last Updated: 01/04/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7141.

41.HANIFA MONEY EXCHANGE OFFICE (BRANCH LOCATED IN ALBU KAMAL, SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC)

a.k.a: (1) Hanifa Exchange (2) Hanifa Money Exchange Office (3) Hanifah Currency Exchange (4) Hanifah Exchange Company (5) Hanifeh Exchange (6) Hunaifa Office Address: Albu Kamal, (Al-Bukamal), Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDe.153. Money exchange business in Albu Kamal (Al-Bukamal), Syrian Arab Republic, facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Used exclusively for ISIL-related transactions. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13514.

42. HARAKAT SHAM AL-ISLAM

a.k.a: (1) Haraket Sham al-Islam (2) Sham al- Islam (3) Sham al-Islam Movement Address: Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.149. Listed on: 07/03/2016 Last Updated: 07/03/2016 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13323.

43. HARAKAT UL-MUJAHIDIN (HUM)

a.k.a: (1) Al-Faran (2) Al-Hadid (3) Al-Hadith (4) Harakat Ul-Ansar (5) Harakat Ul- Mujahideen (6) HUA Address: Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.008 QE.H.8.01. Associated with Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019), Laskhar i Jhangvi (LJ) (QDe.096) and Laskar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). Active in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 6987.

44. HARAKAT-UL JIHAD ISLAMI

a.k.a: (1) Harakat ul Jihad-e-Islami (2) Harakat-ul-Ansar (HUA) (3) Harkat-al-Jihad-ul Islami (4) Harkat-ul-Jehad-al-Islami (5) Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (6) HUJI (7) Movement of Islamic Holy War (8) HUA Other Information: UN Ref QDe.130 QE.H.130.10. Was Established in Afghanistan in 1980. In 1993, merged with Harakat ul-Mujahidin (QDe.008) to form Harakat ul-Ansar. In 1997, split and resumed using its former name. Operations are in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 06/09/2010 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 11270.

45. HILAL AHMAR SOCIETY INDONESIA (HASI)

a.k.a: (1) Indonesia Hilal Ahmar Society for Syria (2) Yayasan Hilal Ahmar Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.147. : Ostensibly humanitarian wing of Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Operates in Lampung, Jakarta, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Solo, Surabaya and Makassar, Indonesia. Has been recruiting, funding and facilitating travel of foreign terrorist fighters to Syria. Not affiliated with the humanitarian group International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Listed on: 21/03/2015 Last Updated: 23/03/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13241.

46. ISLAMIC ARMY OF ADEN



Other Information: UN Ref QDe.009 QE.I.9.01. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 10/10/2001 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7205.

47. ISLAMIC INTERNATIONAL BRIGADE (IIB)

a.k.a: (1) International Battalion (2) Islamic Peacekeeping Battalion (3) Islamic Peacekeeping International Brigade (4) The International Brigade (5) The Islamic Peacekeeping Army (6) The Islamic Peacekeeping Brigade Other Information: UN Ref QDe.099 QE.I.99.03. Linked to the Riyadus-Salikhin Reconnaissance and Sabotage Battalion of Chechen Martyrs (RSRSBCM) (QDe.100) and the Special Purpose Islamic Regiment (SPIR) (QDe.101). Listed on: 04/03/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7202.

48. ISLAMIC JIHAD GROUP

a.k.a: (1) al-Djihad al-Islami (2) Dzhamaat Modzhakhedov (3) Islamic Jihad Group of Uzbekistan (4) Islamic Jihad Union (5) Jama'at al-Jihad (6) Jamaat Mojahedin (7) Jamiat al-Jihad al-Islami (8) Jamiyat (9) Kazakh Jama'at (10) Libyan Society (11) Zamaat Modzhakhedov Tsentralnoy Asii Other Information: UN Ref QDe.119 QE.I.119.05. Founded and led by Najmiddin Kamolitdinovich Jalolov (deceased) and Suhayl Fatilloevich Buranov (deceased). Associated with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (QDe.010) and Emarat Kavkaz (QDe.131). Active in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area, Central Asia, South Asia region and some European States. Listed on: 06/06/2005 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8652.

49. ISLAMIC MOVEMENT OF UZBEKISTAN

a.k.a: IMU Other Information: UN Ref QDe.010 QE.I.10.01. Associated with the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (QDe.088), Islamic Jihad Group (QDe.119) and Emarat Kavkaz (QDe.131). Active in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area, northern Afghanistan and Central Asia. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7199.

50. ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT - KHORASAN (ISIL-K)

a.k.a: (1) ISIL Khorasan (2) ISIL's South Asia Branch (3) ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (4) Islamic State's Khorasan Province (5) South Asian Chapter of ISIL Other Information: UN Ref QDe.161. Formed on 10 January 2015 by a former Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) commander. Established by former Taliban faction commanders who swore an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115)). Has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 15/05/2019 Last Updated: 17/05/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13788.

51. ISLAMIC STATE IN IRAQ AND THE LEVANT - LIBYA

a.k.a: (1) Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Libya (2) Wilayat Al-Tarablus (3) Wilayat Barqa (4) Wilayat Fezzan (5) Wilayat Tarablus (6) Wilayat Tripolitania Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.165 QDi.165. Formed in November 2014 upon announcement by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali Al-Badri Al-Samarrai (QDi.299). Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with the Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 05/03/2020 Last Updated: 11/03/2020 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13831.

52. JAISH-I-MOHAMMED



a.k.a: Army of Mohammed Address: Pakistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.019 QE.J.19.01. Based in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad, Pakistan. Associated with Harakat ul- Mujahidin (HUM) (QDe.008), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118), Al-Akhtar Trust International (QDe.121) and Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (QDe.130). Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7029.

53. JAMA'A NUSRAT UL-ISLAM WA AL-MUSLIMIN (JNIM)

Other Information: UN Ref QDe.159. Associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004), the Organisation of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014), Ansar Eddine (QDe.135) and Al-Mourabitoun (QDe.141). Operations in Mali and Burkina Faso. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)] Listed on: 05/10/2018 Last Updated: 09/10/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13712.

54. JAMA'ATU AHLIS SUNNA LIDDA'AWATI WAL-JIHAD

a.k.a: (1) Boko Haram (2) Jama'atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda'awati Wal Jihad (3) Western Education is a Sin Address: Nigeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.138 QE.B.138.14. Affiliate of Al-Qaida (QDe.004) and the Organisation of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) (QDe.014). Associated with Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis-Sudan (Ansaru). The leader is Abubakar Shekau. Listed on: 29/05/2014 Last Updated: 29/05/2014 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12982.

55. JAMAAT-UL-AHRAR (JUA)

a.k.a: (1) Ahrar-ul-Hind (2) Jamaat-e-Ahrar (3) Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan Jamaat ul Ahrar Address: (1) Lalpura, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan (since June 2015). (2) Mohmand Agency, Pakistan (as at August 2014). Other Information: UN and EU listing. UN ref QDe.152. Splinter group of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (QDe.132). Associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Formed in August 2014 in Mohmand Agency, Pakistan. Operates from Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan and Pakistan-Afghanistan border region. Listed on: 07/07/2017 Last Updated: 12/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13491.

56. JAM'YAH TA'AWUN AL-ISLAMIA

a.k.a: (1) Jam'iyat Al Ta'awun Al Islamiyya (2) JIT (3) Society of Islamic Cooperation Address: Kandahar City, Afghanistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.020 QE.J.20.01. Founded by Usama Mohammad Awad bin Laden in 2001. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7212.

57. JAYSH KHALID IBN AL WALEED

a.k.a: (1) Harakat al-Muthanna al-Islamia (2) Khalid ibn al-Walid Army (3) Liwa Shuhada al-Yarmouk Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDe.155. Joined the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in May 2015. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13510.

58. JEMAAH ISLAMIYAH

a.k.a: (1) Jamaah Islamiyah (2) Jama'ah Islamiyah (3) Jemaah Islamiah (4) Jemaah Islamiya (5) Jema'ah Islamiyah Other Information: UN Ref QDe.092 QE.J.92.02. Operates in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group. Listed on: 25/10/2002 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7208.

59. JEMMAH ANSHORUT TAUHID (JAT)



a.k.a: (1) Jamaah Ansharut Tauhid (2) Jama'ah Ansharut Tauhid (3) Jemaah Anshorut Tauhid (4) Jemmah Ansharut Tauhid (5) Jem'mah Ansharut Tauhid (6) Laskar 99 Address: JI. Semenromo number 58, 04/XV Ngruki, Cemani, Grogol, Sukoharjo, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.133. Founded and led by Abu Bakar Ba'asyir (QDi.217). Established on 27 July 2008 in Solo, Indonesia. Associated with Jemmah Islamiya (JI) (QDe.092). Website: http:/ansharuttauhid.com. A group affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), that has perpetrated attacks in Indonesia. Telephone: 0271-2167285. Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Listed on: 23/03/2012 Last Updated: 24/07/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12553.

60. JUND AL AQSA

a.k.a: (1) Sarayat Al Quds (2) Soldiers of Aqsa (3) The Soldiers of Aqsa Address: (1) Hama Governate, Syrian Arab Republic. (2) Idib Governate, Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDe.156. Associated with the Al Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13509.

61. JUND AL-KHILAFAH IN ALGERIA (JAK-A)

a.k.a: (1) Jund al Khalifa (2) Jund al-Khalifa fi Ard al- Jazayer (3) Jund al-Khilafah fi Ard al-Jaza'ir (4) Soldiers of the Caliphate in Algeria (5) Soldiers of the Caliphate in the Land of Algeria (6) Soldiers of the Caliphate of Algeria Address: Kabylie region, Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.151. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 29.9.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 09/10/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13305.

62. KHATIBA IMAM AL-BUKHARIE (KIB)

a.k.a: Khataib Al-Imam Al-Bukhari Address: (1) Afghanistan/Pakistan border area (previous location). (2) Idib, Aleppo and Khama, Syrian Arab Republic (operation zone). (3) Khan-Shaykhun, Syrian Arab Republic, (53km south of Idib, location as at March 2018). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.158. Associated with Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Committed terrorist attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic. Since 2016, redeployed to Northern Afghanistan to project attacks against Central Asia countries. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 03/04/2018 Last Updated: 06/04/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13624.

63. LASHKAR I JHANGVI (LJ)

Other Information: UN Ref QDe.096 QE.L.96.03. Based primarily in Pakistan's Punjab region and in the city of Karachi. Active in Pakistan although banned as at 2010. Listed on: 03/02/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7242.

64. LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA

a.k.a: (1) al Mansooreen (2) al Mansoorian (3) Army of the Pure (4) Army of the Pure and Righteous (5) Army of the Righteous (6) Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) (7) Jama,at al-Dawa (8) Jama,at-i-Dawat (9) Jama,at-ud-Da,awa (10) Jama,at-ud-Da,awah (11) Jamaat ud-Daawa (12) Jamaat ul-Dawah (13) Jamaati-ud-Dawa (14) Jamaat-ud-Dawa (15) Jamaat-ul-Dawa (16) Jamaiat-ud-Dawa (17) JUD (18) Lashkar e Tayyaba (19) Lashkar-e-Toiba (20) Lashkar-i-Taiba (21) LET (22) Paasban-e-Ahle-Hadis (23) Paasban-e- Kashmir (24) Paasban-i-Ahle-Hadith (25) Pasban-e-Ahle-Hadith (26) Pasban-e-Kashmir (27) Pashan-e-Ahle Hadis Other Information: UN Ref QDe.118 QE.L.118.05. Associated



with Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263), leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Listed on: 02/05/2005 Last Updated: 23/03/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7241.

65. LIBYAN ISLAMIC FIGHTING GROUP

a.k.a: LIFG Address: Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.011 QE.L.11.01. Members in Afghanistan merged with Al-Qaida (QDe.004) in November 2007. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7249.

66. MAKHTAB AL-KHIDAMAT

a.k.a: (1) Al Kifah (2) MAK Other Information: UN Ref QDe.012 QE.M.12.01. Absorbed into Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7263.

67. MOROCCAN ISLAMIC COMBATANT GROUP

a.k.a: (1) GICM (2) Groupe Islamique Combattant Marocain Address: Morocco. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.089 QE.M.89.02. Associated with the Organization of Al- Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Listed on: 11/10/2002 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7149.

68. MOUVEMENT POUR L’UNIFICATION ET LE JIHAD EN AFRIQUE DE L’OUEST (MUJAO) Address: (1) Mali. (2) Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.134 QE.M.134.12. Associated with The Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) and Mokhtar Belmokhtar (QDi.136). Active in the Sahel/Sahara region. Listed on: 12/12/2012 Last Updated: 12/12/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12829.

69. MUHAMMAD JAMAL NETWORK (MJN)

a.k.a: (1) Abu Ahmed Group (2) Al-Qaida in Egypt (AQE) (3) Jamal Network (4) Muhammad Jamal Group Address: (1) Mali. (2) Libya. (3) Egypt. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.136 QE.M.136.13. Multiple terrorist training camps in Egypt and Libya. Reportedly acquiring weapons, conducting training and establishing terrorist groups in the Sinai, Egypt. Training suicide bombers, foreign fighters and planning terrorist attacks in Egypt, Libya and elsewhere as of September 2013. MJN members were reported to be involved in the attack on the United States Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on 11 September 2012. Listed on: 05/11/2013 Last Updated: 05/11/2013 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12885.

70. MUJAHIDIN INDONESIAN TIMUR (MIT)

a.k.a: (1) East Indonesia Mujahideen (2) Mujahidin Indonesia Barat (MIB) (3) Mujahidin Indonesia Timor (4) Mujahidin of Eastern Indonesia (5) Mujahidin of Western Indonesia Address: Indonesia. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.150. Operates in Java and Sulawesi, Indonesia and also active in Indonesia's eastern provinces. Date of designation referred to in Article 7d(2)(i): 29.9.2015 Listed on: 09/10/2015 Last Updated: 06/04/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13304.

71. RABITA TRUST

Address: (1) Room 9a, 2nd Floor, Wahdat Road, Education Town, Lahore, Pakistan. (2) Wares Colony, Lahore, Pakistan (at time of listing). Other Information: UN Ref QDe.021 QE.R.21.01. Wa'el Hamza Abd al-Fatah Julaidan served as its Director General. Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 12/10/2001 Last Updated: 16/04/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7407.

72. RAJAH SOLAIMAN MOVEMENT



a.k.a: (1) Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement (2) Rajah Solaiman Revolutionary Movement Address: (1) Barangay Mal-Ong, Anda, Pangasinan Province, Philippines. (2) Number 50, Purdue Street, Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines. (3) Sitio Dueg, Barangay Maasin, San Clemente, Tarlac Province, Philippines. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.128. Founded and headed by Hilarion Del Rosario Santos III (QDi.244). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/5235583 Listed on: 11/06/2008 Last Updated: 21/05/2018 02/10/2020 Group ID: 10669.

73. REVIVAL OF ISLAMIC HERITAGE SOCIETY

a.k.a: (1) Al-Furqan Foundation Welfare Trust (2) Al-Furqan Welfare Foundation (3) Jamia Ihya ul Turath (4) Jamiat Ihia Al-Turath Al-Islamiya (5) Revival of Islamic Society Heritage on the African Continent (6) RIHS Address: (1) Pakistan. (2) Afghanistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.070 QE.R.70.02. Only the Pakistan and Afghanistan offices are designated. Associated with Abu Bakr al-Jaziri (QDi.058) and Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069). Listed on: 11/01/2002 Last Updated: 18/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7210.

74.RIYADUS-SALIKHIN RECONNAISSANCE AND SABOTAGE BATTALION OF CHECHEN MARTYRS (RSRSBCM)

a.k.a: (1) Firqat al-Takhrib wa al-Istitla al-Askariyah li Shuhada Riyadh al-Salihin (2) Riyadh-as-Saliheen (3) Riyadus-Salikhin Reconnaissance and Sabotage Battalion (4) Riyadus-Salikhin Reconnaissance and Sabotage Battalion of Shahids (Martyrs) (5) The Sabotage and Military Surveillance Group of the Riyadh al-Salihin Martyrs Other Information: UN Ref QDe.100 QE.R.100.03. Associated with the Islamic International Brigade (IIB) (QDe.099), the Special Purpose Islamic Regiment (SPIR) (QDe.101) and Emarat Kavkaz (QDe.131). Listed on: 04/03/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7138.

75. SELESELAT AL-THAHAB

a.k.a: (1) Al Silsilah al Dhahaba (2) Selselat al Thahab For Money Exchange (3) Silsalat al Dhab (4) Silsilah Money Exchange Company (5) Silsilat Money Exchange Company (6) Silsilet al Thahab Address: (1) Al-Abbas Street, Karbala, Iraq. (2) Al-Kadhumi Complex, Al-Harthia, Baghdad, Iraq. Other Information: EU and UN. UN Ref QDe.154. Money exchange business facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), as of April 2016. Listed on: 24/07/2017 Last Updated: 27/07/2017 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13512.

76. SPECIAL PURPOSE ISLAMIC REGIMENT (SPIR)

a.k.a: (1) Islamic Regiment of Special Meaning (2) The al-Jihad-Fisi-Sabililah Special Islamic Regiment (3) The Islamic Special Purpose Regiment Other Information: UN Ref QDe.101 QE.S.101.03. Linked to the Islamic International Brigade (IIB) (QDe.099) and the Riyadus-Salikhin Reconnaissance and Sabotage Battalion of Chechen Martyrs (RSRSBCM) (QDe.100). Listed on: 04/03/2003 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7466.

77. TAIBAH INTERNATIONAL - BOSNIA OFFICES

a.k.a: (1) Al Taibah, Intl. (2) Taibah International Aid Agency (3) Taibah International Aid Association (4) Taibah International Aide Association Address: (1) 26 Tabhanska Street, Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (2) 3 Velika Cilna Ulica, Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (3) 6 Avde Smajlovica Street, Novo Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.108 QE.T.108.04. In 2002-2004, used premises of the Culture Home in Hadzici, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Officially registered in Bosnia and



Herzegovina as a branch of Taibah International Aid Association under registry no 7. Ceased its work by decision by the Ministry of Justice of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Federation (decision on cessation of operation no 03-05-2-70/03). Listed on: 14/05/2004 Last Updated: 26/03/2009 02/10/2020 Group ID: 8362.

78. TARIQ GIDAR GROUP (TGG)

a.k.a: (1) Commander Tariq Afridi Group (2) Tariq Afridi Group (3) Tariq Geedar Group (4) Tariq Gidar Afridi Group (5) Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan Geedar Group (6) Tehrik-e- Taliban-Tariq Gidar Group (7) The Asian Tigers (8) TTP Geedar Group (9) TTP-Tariq Gidar Group Address: Afghanistan/Pakistan border region. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.160. Splinter group of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). The group was formed in Darra Adam Khel, Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), Pakistan, in 2007. [UN Listing (formerly temporary listing, in accordance with Policing and Crime Act 2017)]. Listed on: 25/03/2019 Last Updated: 28/03/2019 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13786.

79. TEHRIK-E TALIBAN PAKISTAN (TTP)

a.k.a: (1) Pakistani Taliban (2) Tehreek-e-Taliban (3) Tehrik-e-Taliban (4) Tehrik-I-Taliban Pakistan Other Information: UN Ref QDe.132 QE.T.132.11. Tehrik-e Taliban Based in the tribal areas along the Afghanistan/Pakistan border. Formed in 2007, its leader is Maulana Fazlullah (QDi.352). Listed on: 11/08/2011 Last Updated: 18/05/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 12032.

80. THE ARMY OF EMIGRANTS AND SUPPORTERS

a.k.a: (1) Army of Emigrants and Supporters Organization (2) Battalion of Emigrants and Ansar (3) Jaysh al-Muhajirin wal-Ansar (JAMWA) (4) Battalion of Emigrants and Supporters Address: Jabal Turkuman area, Lattakia Governorate, Syrian Arab Republic. Other Information: UN Ref: QDe.148. Established by foreign terrorist fighters in 2013. Location: Syrian Arab Republic. Affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, who are themselves listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) and Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Listed on: 14/08/2015 Last Updated: 14/08/2015 02/10/2020 Group ID: 13270.

81. THE ORGANIZATION OF AL-QAIDA IN THE ISLAMIC MAGHREB

a.k.a: (1) Al Qaida au Maghreb islamique (AQMI) (2) AQIM (3) Le Groupe Salafiste pour La Predication et le Combat (GSPC) (4) Salafist Group For Call and Combat Address: (1) Tunisia. (2) Niger. (3) Morocco. (4) Mauritania. (5) Mali. (6) Algeria. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.014 QE.T.14.01. Headed by Abdelmalik Droukdel (QDi.232). Zone of operation includes Algeria and parts of Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia and Morocco. Listed on: 10/10/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7247.

82. TUNISIAN COMBATANT GROUP

a.k.a: (1) GICT (2) Groupe Combattant Tunisien (3) Groupe Islamiste Combattant Tunisien Address: Tunisia. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.090 QE.T.90.02. Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Listed on: 11/10/2002 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7148.

83. UMMAH TAMEER E-NAU (UTN)

Address: (1) Pakistan. (2) Street 13, Wazir Akbar Khan, Kabul, Afghanistan. Other Information: UN Ref QDe.068 QE.U.68.01. Its directors include Mahmood Sultan Bashir- Ud-Din (QDi.055), Majeed Abdul Chaudhry (QDi.054) and Mohammed Tufail (QDi.056). Banned in Pakistan. Listed on: 24/12/2001 Last Updated: 19/01/2012 02/10/2020 Group ID: 7530.



HM Treasury 02/10/2020