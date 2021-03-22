Gene therapy innovation hubs launched

The FINANCIAL -- MRC, LifeArc and BBSRC create £18m network of gene therapy hubs to advance promising research into new treatments for patients.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) and LifeArc, with support from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), announce today three major investments to create a national network of cutting-edge gene therapy innovation hubs according to UKRI.

£18m of funding will support the creation of the three dedicated facilities to advance the clinical development of new genetic treatments. It will have the potential to transform care for millions of patients including those with rare and life-threatening genetic diseases.

The hubs will be located at:

Kings College London

NHS Blood and Transplant, Bristol

University of Sheffield.

Huge potential for patients

These innovation hubs will enable academic-led clinical trials of novel gene therapies to take place, helping the most innovative research to reach patients.

As UKRI notes, Gene therapies offer huge potential as treatments for a wide range of conditions, and the UK has a world-class genetics research base. However, to date, academics have found it difficult to get access to the:

clinical materials

facilities

expertise required to progress gene therapy research into clinical trials.

These hubs will unlock development pathways for these new treatments by offering access to good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities for:

clinical trial materials

essential translational support

regulatory advice.

The hubs will operate as a coordinated network, sharing technical skills and resources to enable innovative gene therapy research.

Improve the UK’s position

The innovation hubs will manufacture commonly used vectors including both lentivirus and adeno-associated virus (AAV) that are needed for genetic therapy trials.

These hubs will position the UK for significant bioprocessing innovation work with the potential to radically increase yields and reduce productivity barriers in future years.

The network will also design and share commercially ready platforms, using common cell-lines, plasmids and reagents to:

reduce costs

facilitate simplified licensing agreements

streamline regulatory reviews.

A key aim is to smooth the transition between small-scale supply for early clinical trials through to larger-scale manufacture for patient trials, and beyond.

Cross-network coordination

The creation and ongoing operation of the hub network will be overseen by a cross-network coordination committee to:

promote sharing of knowledge and capabilities

engage with the academic community

foster interactions with commercial organisations to facilitate the onward the development of new genetic medicines.

Dr Melanie Lee, CEO of LifeArc, said: Recent innovations in gene therapies hold enormous potential for treating conditions such as rare diseases, but often promising ideas – particularly in academia – are not making it through to patients. Through our collaboration, we aim to meet the need for researchers to have access to the essential facilities and translational advice to progress promising research.

Professor Fiona Watt, MRC’s Executive Chair said: Support for innovative advanced therapies has been a long-standing priority for MRC, and so we are delighted to announce this unique partnership with LifeArc. The new network of innovation hubs for gene therapies will build on the UK’s great strengths in this area. They will provide targeted investment in vital infrastructure to accelerate academic research programmes down the path to patient benefit, supporting the delivery of a new wave of genetic medicines.

Dr Lee Beniston, BBSRC’s Associate Director for Industry Partnerships and Collaborative R&D, noted: Gene therapies have outstanding clinical potential, but their development is critically dependent on the manufacture of the underpinning viral vector delivery technology. Over a number of years, BBSRC has made significant investments to help support bioprocess research and development. We are therefore delighted to be investing in this network of hubs, which will harness the UK’s excellence in bioprocess innovation to tackle key challenges in viral vector manufacturing.

You can read more about this initiative on the LifeArc website.

About the centres

The University of Sheffield Gene Therapy Innovation Manufacturing Centre (GTIMC)

Sheffield’s GTIMC, led by Professor Mimoun Azzouz, builds on a strong history of translational gene therapy research at the University of Sheffield and partners.

The centre includes a new state of the art modular GMP manufacturing facility, located at the University of Sheffield’s Innovation District. It will support gene therapy projects emerging from UK universities.

The facility will utilise highly efficient processes to generate clinical grade AAVs and provide all the necessary:

quality assurance

regulatory certification

governance.

The facility will provide clinical grade material for human trials at Advanced Therapies Treatment Centres and NHS trusts within the GTIMC and the national network.

The GTIMC will deliver translational and regulatory support alongside an extensive training and skills programme to:

enable upskilling

address shortage of skills in GMP manufacturing.

NHS Blood and Transplant Gene Therapy Hub

The NHSBT Gene Therapy Hub will be hosted within a new, state of the art, 1,000m2 facility for the production of gene therapies under GMP.

It will be funded jointly by NHSBT and the Department of Health and Social Care and under construction at the NHSBT Filton Blood Centre (Bristol).

Due to be operational by the end of 2021, the new hub will support early phase academic-led gene therapy trials and facilitate the provision of cost effective viral vectors and plasmid DNA to stimulate the UK’s gene therapy sector.

The hub, led by Dr Jon Smythe and Dr Paul Lloyd-Evans, will provide viral vector manufacturing, training and support services for academic-led groups seeking:

Adeno Associated Viral (AAV)

Lentiviral (LV) vectors

plasmid DNA at GMP and research-grade qualities.

It will also support academic-led teams in the translation of their research to the clinic and work with the other hubs to develop, optimise and deliver a comprehensive training package.

This will generate a highly skilled workforce, serving both the academic and commercial gene therapy communities.

The King’s College London/Royal Free/UCL Gene Therapy Hub

The King’s College London/Royal Free/UCL Hub will provide a comprehensive capability for clinical grade viral vector manufacturing.

This will include both AAV and lentivirus production for early phase trials, alongside substantial programmes in process innovation, knowledge transfer, and training to address critical skills shortages.

In partnership with the network of innovation hubs, our vision is to ensure that the UK capitalises on its outstanding academic medical research to deliver novel gene therapies to patients.

This will provide transformative treatments for currently intractable conditions and generate a vibrant economic landscape.