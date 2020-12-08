2nd International Forum: Responsible Investments in the CIS and Black Sea region

The FINANCIAL -- The issues of sustainable development, as well as environmental and corporate social responsibility are increasingly reflected in the agenda of international businesses and governments as a key input to develop strategies at both, the private and public level. In order to discuss the implementation of such strategies in the CIS and Black Sea regions, as well as the best practices from local players, we are organizing the 2nd International Forum on Responsible Investments, which will take place on the 9th of December 2020!

In the course of our online conference, we will make an overview of the key green and sustainable financial developments in the markets of the CIS and Black Sea regions. In particular, the speakers will address the global and regional regulatory approaches in regard to establishing a well-functioning green financial system. We will also discuss sustainable corporate practices in different industries and how the cope with the rapidly changing environment. Moreover, we will dive into the principles of responsible banking and responsible investments with kea players from the region. Local companies will have a unique opportunity to present their achievements to the European financial society and to build up productive relationships with the non-financial companies and regions from the CIS and Black Sea regional markets.

This year the event will be held in a fully remote online format, in English and Russian language with simultaneous translation.

The stream of the Conference will be organized via YouTube. The participants with a Premium Pass will have the opportunity to ask direct questions and interact with the recognized experts in the field, also, the Premium Pass will let you actively engage in lively discussions via the Zoom chat, Telegram Channel and build an international network of partners involved in the responsible investments.

Session 1 Regulatory view on building a green financial system

8:30-9:30 CET/10:30-11:30 Moscow/13:30-14:30 Astana

Topics for discussion

• Green and sustainable financial markets in the CIS and Black Sea region

• National road maps for sustainable finance

• Regulatory stimulus and market potential for sustainable financial products

• Green taxonomies of emerging markets VS EU Green taxonomy

Matthias Schepp Chairman of the Board of the German-Russian Chamber of Foreign Trade (AHK)

Salome Tvalodze Head of Macrofinancial Modeling and Analysis Division, Financial Stability Department, National Bank of Georgia

Aigul Kussaliyeva Director of Green Finance Intelligence Department, AIFC Green Finance Centre

Viktoria Stepanenko Deputy Director of the Corporate Relations Department, Bank of Russia

Alexey Miroshnichenko Deputy Chairman of VEB.RF

Session 2 Responsible banking

10:00-11:00 CET/12:00-13:00 Moscow/15:00-16:00 Astana

Topics for discussion:

• UN Principles for Responsible Banking

• Signatories of PRB from CIS and Black Sea region

• ESG and responsible banking practices in emerging markets

• TCFD for banks

Maxim Titov Head of ENERPO Research Center, European University at St.Petersburg

Dr. Vasily Vysokov Chairman of the Board of Directors of Center-invest Bank

Alberto G Trani Member of Management Board of Mikro Kapital

Elena Polivanova Chief Risk Officer of HSBC Russia

Oxana Meggle Director, Business Development, Natural Resources / Mining, Metals & Industries Tours Société Générale

Session 3 Sustainable stock exchanges and issuers

11:30-12:30 CET/13:30-14:30 Moscow/16:30-17:30 Astana

Topics for discussion:

• Sustainable stock exchanges from CIS and Black Sea region

• Green and sustainable bonds from the frontier markets

• Green and social bonds pioneers

• Verification of green and social bonds

Valérie Guillaumin Director, Market Practice and Regulatory Policy, International Capital Market Association (ICMA)

Anton Zhigalov Head of sustainability, Moscow Exchange

Sachin Vankalas General Manager of LuxFLAG

Manas Gizhduaniyev Chief Business Officer, AIFC Green Finance Centre

Sean Kidney Co-founder and CEO, Climate Bonds Initiative

Shrey Kohli Director, Head of Debt Capital Markets & Funds, LSEG

Session 4 Responsible investment strategies and practices

13:00-14:00 CET/15:00-16:00 Moscow/18:00-19:00 Astana

Topics for discussion:

• UN PRI signatories from emerging markets

• Central banks’ responsible investments principles and recommendations

• ESG investment funds from CIS and Black Sea region

• ESG investment strategies for frontier markets

Ben Aris Chief Editor, bne IntelliNews

Yuliya Sofronova Head of Nordic, CEE & CIS, Signatory Relations at UN PRI

Karine Hirn Partner, Board chair, Chief Sustainability Officer, East Capital

Andrey Yakushin Head of the Corporate Relations Development Division of the Corporate Relations Department, Bank of Russia

Svetlana Yachevskaya Deputy Chairman of VEB.RF

Roman Serov CEO, RSHB Asset Management

Session 5 Sustainable corporate practices and projects

14:30-15:30 CET/16:30-17:30 Moscow/19:30-20:30 Astana



Topics for discussion:

• Environmental and social responsibility of industrial corporations

• New EU carbon tax – the effect for CIS and Black Sea region

• Corporate ESG reporting

• European green technologies for emerging markets

• The role of local communities and authorities in sustainable development

Alfred Mayr Managing Director, Umweltcluster Bayern

Mikhail Babenko Director of the Green Economy Program of the World Wildlife Fund of Russia

Dmitry Averov Deputy Head of the Administration of the Lipetsk Region

Dmitriy Kolomytsyn Director for Corporate Finance, IR, NLMK Group

Vladimir Tamozhnikov Alternate Executive Director representing the Russian Federation at the World Bank Group (WBG)

Leonid Sidorenko Director - General Industries, Tourism and Transport, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank