Neuralink chip will stream music into your brain

Elon Musk confirmed that Neuralink chip would allow users to directly stream music to their brain. Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) have the potential to help people with a wide range of clinical disorders. The process of having the chip fitted will be similar to Lasik laser eye surgery.Also, other companies are working on high-tech headphones that send vibrations of music through your skull.

Among the most notable creations Elon Musk is known for, Neuralink is not exactly on anyone's radar. However, he recently shared more information about this particular venture and what it will deliver in the coming years. In fact, his new project is currently looking to recruit qualified individuals to aid in its development. In an exchange with a user on Twitter, it was purportedly confirmed that the technology would allow users to directly stream music to their brain, International Business Times reported.

Neuralink Corporation is an American neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk and others, developing implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs). The company's headquarters are in San Francisco. It was started in 2016 and was first publicly reported in March 2017.

The concept of beaming music straight to your brain isn't unique to Neuralink. Other companies are working on high-tech headphones that send vibrations of music through your skull. Musk is looking for people who have worked on similar project to join Neuralink. We don't yet know a lot about how the implants will work but Musk has said their will be a new announcement on August 28, according to The Sun.

Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) hold promise for the restoration of sensory and motor function and the treatment of neurological disorders, but clinical BMIs have not yet been widely adopted, in part because modest channel counts have limited their potential.

Speaking at the 2019 event, Mr Musk said the firm was working on a “sewing machine-like” device that would provide a direct connection between a computer and a chip inserted within the brain. The technology will first be used to help people suffering from brain diseases like Parkinson’s, but the ultimate aim of Neuralink is to allow humans to compete with advanced artificial intelligence, he said. The process of having the chip fitted will be similar to Lasik laser eye surgery, The Independent wrote.

Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) have the potential to help people with a wide range of clinical disorders. For example, researchers have demonstrated human neuroprosthetic control of computer cursors, robotic limbs, and speech synthesizers using no more than 256 electrodes. While these successes suggest that high fidelity information transfer between brains and machines is possible, development of BMI has been critically limited by the inability to record from large numbers of neurons. Noninvasive approaches can record the average of millions of neurons through the skull, but this signal is distorted and nonspecific, is written in a research paper by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's meteoric rise up the Forbes Billionaire List has continued this month, as he's ascended past luminaries such as Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer.

Apart from Neuralink and Tesla, Elon Musk also founded SpaceX - American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars.

