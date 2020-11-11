Mike Pompeo to Visit Tbilisi Next Week

The FINANCIAL -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Tbilisi on Nov 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said on facebook. His visit follows a new agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia that must end the war and transfer majority of Karabakh territory to Azerbaijan. Russia becomes the main military power in South Caucasus by deploying additional militants, so-called peacekeepers. But Azerbaijan says agreement allows Turkey to send their troops to Karabakh as well. It looks like Pompeo's visit is linked to the new reality in Sauth Caucasus followed by the victory of Azerbaijan.

"I welcome visit of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Tbilisi", Minister Zalkanian posted on facebook. He said Pompeo will meet PR Gakharia and the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and the spiritual leader of the Georgian Orthodox Church. Minister said security issues will be one of the main topics of the upcoming discussion. "His visit proves that US supports integrity of Georgia", Zalkanian said in facebook post.



"This visit is reiteration of all time high status of United Statesstrategic partnership. In the framework of the visit we will discuss the geopolitical situation in the region as well as our coop in defense & security", Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia twited.



"Looking forward to my upcoming travel to Europe and the Middle East to meet with counterparts on a range of important issues, including countering Iran’s malign behavior, the opportunities presented by the Abraham Accords, and advancing religious freedom around the world.



Earlier Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan with the deal over Karabakh and welcomed Russia's role in it.

It was reported yesterday, that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory as President-elect, saying at the State Department Tuesday that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," igniting a furor and roiling diplomats.