New textile factory in Georgia will create 3000 jobs

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartli Textile, which is a subsidiary of the Adjara Textile. Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, as well as the members of the Government and the representatives of the Business attended the ceremony held in Rustavi. 'Made in Georgia' will be printed on labels on the inside of the uniforms of Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund and these uniforms will be sewn in a new factory. According to the Prime Minister, the Government's top priority today is to minimize the impact of the crisis on the economy and business and, more importantly, to create new jobs despite the crisis.

Natia Turnava highlighted the importance of the project and the investment, which will contribute to strengthening of Georgia’s export potential, therefore, the Government is actively supporting such projects. “It is important that as a result of the activities of the Adjara Textile, many countries got to know Georgia. The company has been cooperating with the world-famous brands for years, and we can say that many excellent, world-famous sportsmen wear uniforms sewn in Georgia,” – the Minister noted.

The Kartli Textile Ltd was given a plot of land and structures on it for a symbolic price of 1 GEL by the state for the purpose of construction / arrangement of a garment factory in Rustavi. The company will invest 20 million GEL to build a garment factory. 10 million GEL is a loan taken within the framework of the Enterprise Georgia program. 3000 people will be employed at the factory and 90% of the employees shall be women.

According to Giorgi Gakharia, it is of critical importance that after this factory is commissioned, 3,000 new jobs will be created in 4 months. That is a serious achievement for the region and the city.

"Back when I was Business Ombudsman, Adjara Textile was taking its first steps and our cooperation was quite dynamic. After Adjara, there was another in Poti and then in Kobuleti, and now we have a 4th factory, all of which are, in fact, in the vanguard of Georgia's light industry. We all need to understand that we must work this way, sector by sector. This enterprise will manufacture goods for export." Giorgi Gakharia emphasized.

'Made in Georgia' will be printed on labels on the inside of the uniforms of Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, reports Radio Free. The uniforms will be sewn in a new factory in Rustavi. Director of Ajara Textile Gia Lominadze told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the factory will start releasing the uniforms at the end of October, as reported by local media agenda.ge

The Adjara Textile already has three garment factories in Batumi, Poti and Kobuleti, employing 3500 people. The company cooperates with the leading international brands such as Nike, ADIDAS, Puma, Lotto, Erima. Companies New Balance and Under Armour will be added to the list of customer companies in the nearest future. The company is 100% export-oriented and annually produces and exports over 15000000 units of product.

Natia Turnava once again emphasized that the company Adjara Textile was one of the first to participate in the state program of production of facemask and sewed three million towels during the period when it was most important for the state.

Earlier this week, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava held a meeting with the representatives of the tourism sector and discussed the problems emerged due to the corona virus pandemic as well as the possible solutions. Read more here.

Enterprise Georgia is among 6 shortlisted finalists at the WTPO Awards 2020