UNSC Members support sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia

On 5 August 2020, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and the Russia-Georgia conflict at its closed session dedicated to the 12th anniversary of Russia’s military aggression against Georgia. The parties expressed their extreme concern about the intensification of the so-called “borderisation process.” UN Security Council member states are also concerned about the ongoing disinformation campaign by Russia about the pandemic and related health issues as well as false propaganda about the life-saving work of the Lugar Center.

On the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the August war, UN Security Council member states are making statements in support of Georgia. Following the closed session of the UN Security Council, a joint statement on Georgia was issued by Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and Ireland. Later, statements in support of Georgia by the representatives of these 8 countries were published on the social network, Georgian Public Broadcasting reported.

According to the joint statement, 12 years since the Russia-Georgia conflict, the continuing Russian military presence in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as well as Russia’s recognition of the so-called independence of these regions violates the territorial integrity of Georgia and undermines Georgia’s sovereignty, as well as the Rules Based International Order. It further divides communities and puts at risk the health and lives of the conflict-affected population, especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lately, we have witnessed an increase of provocative actions against Georgia. This translates into a more fragile security situation in the whole region. Therefore, we call on Russia to start immediately implementing the Secretary General's call for a global ceasefire, and to respect the international law", Gert Auvaart, Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the UN wrote on Twitter.

The countries expressed concern over Russia’s disinformation campaign regarding the pandemic and the ‘life-saving’ work of the US-built Lugar Centre in Tbilisi. The statement called upon Russia to withdraw its forces from Georgian territory. The Russia-Georgia war in 2008 began in early August and lasted for five days. Since then 20 per cent of historic Georgian lands remain occupied by Russia, Agenda.ge wrote.

The Statement reads that such acts by Russia prolong the conflict, threaten peace and stability, interfere with the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and negatively impact the health and safety of people across Georgia, destabilizing the region as a whole.

"Germany fully supports Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Ambassador Sautter urges Russia to engage constructively in the Geneva International Discussions and adhere to the six point plan," twitted German mission to EU.

The parties express their extreme concern about the intensification of the so-called “borderisation process” over the past year, including during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

French mission to EU also expressed their support via Twitter: "This week marks 12 years since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Georgia. Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, USA, UK, Norway, Ireland regret that little progress has been made towards resolving the conflict & reaffirm their support to Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Representatives of Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Ireland and Norway firmly support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and call again on the Russian Federation to fully implement the six-point Agreement of 12 August 2008.

Last month, U.S. Department of State released a statement on the 80th Anniversary of the Welles Declaration, where is written that it will never accept Russia's attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia. Read more.

