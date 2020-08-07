The EU delegation speaks out about the Georgian-Russian war's 12th anniversary

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia issues the statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Georgia supporting Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the statement, fundamental human rights of the conflict-affected population continue to be violated, including through restrictions on the freedom of movement. Lithuania Foreign Minister also released statement about Russian-Georgian conflict.

The EU delegation to Georgia has responded to the 12th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war, stating that Russia continues its illegal presence on the Georgian territory and that the EU’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia ‘remains as strong as ever’. The statement reads that fundamental human rights of the conflict-affected population continue to be violated, including through restrictions on the freedom of movement by so-called ’borderisation’ policies, temporary closures of controlled crossing points and illegal detentions, local media agenda.ge reported.

EU's statement reads: Unfortunately, tensions have remained high over recent months and the Russian military presence in both Abkhazia and South Ossetia continues in violation of international law and commitments undertaken under the 12 August 2008 agreement. The European Union reconfirms its full commitment to the stabilisation and conflict resolution efforts in Georgia, including through its engagement as co-chair in the Geneva International Discussions, the efforts of the EU Special Representative and the crucial role played on the ground by the EU Monitoring Mission. The European Union reiterates its firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.

Georgian Foreign Minister’s statement about the 12th anniversary of Georgia-Russia war reads: "The boundless array of challenges that the world faces today only magnifies the sense of vulnerability for all states and particularly the ones like Georgia. For the past 12 years, we have been living in a strenuous reality of the ongoing Russian occupation of Georgia’s two historical regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia with its increasing humanitarian and human rights toll for conflict-affected people. Following the large-scale military aggression against Georgia in 2008, the whole European security architecture took a devastating blow. The August 2008 war was a blatant attempt to change the borders of Europe by force and it launched a series of events spreading over the wider region with dramatic security implications and longstanding undermining imprint on the rules-based international order."

12 years since Russia’s premeditated aggression against Georgia. Regrettably, the lessons have not been learnt as the aggression against Ukraine followed. The creeping annexation & occupation of 20% of Georgia’s territory continues. We reaffirm firm support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” tweeted Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius.

On 5 August 2020, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and the Russia-Georgia conflict at its closed session dedicated to the 12th anniversary of Russia’s military aggression against Georgia. The parties expressed their extreme concern about the intensification of the so-called “borderisation process.” UN Security Council member states are also concerned about the ongoing disinformation campaign by Russia about the pandemic and related health issues as well as false propaganda about the life-saving work of the Lugar Center. Read more.

USA: We will never accept Russia’s attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia