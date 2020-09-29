UK Added Lukashenko and his to the Sanction List

The FINANCIAL -- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have updated the UK Sanctions List on GOV.UK. This list includes the President of Belarus, his son and six other senior government officials judged to be responsible for rigging the August presidential poll and suppressing subsequent street protests. The sanctions include an asset freeze and travel ban imposed on Lukashenko himself.

Lukashenko heads an authoritarian government, backed by Russia and has often been referred to by media outlets as "Europe's last dictator", despite of fact that main figure behind of his personality is the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Elections are not considered to be free and fair by international monitors, opponents of the regime are repressed, and the media is not free. Since 2006, the European Union and the United States have at times imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and other Belarusian officials for human rights violations.

The disputed 2020 Belarusian presidential election led to widespread allegations of vote rigging, which strongly amplified anti-government protests, where Lukashenko is facing unprecedented opposition to his rule.[13] Following the contested election, Lukashenko is not recognized by the European Union and United States as the legitimate president of Belarus.





1. LUKASHENKO, Alexander Ryhoravich



DOB: 30/08/1954. POB: Kopys, Vitebsk district, Belarus a.k.a: (1) LUKASHENKA, Aleksandr, Grigorievich (2) LUKASHENKA, Aleksandr, Ryhoravich (3) LUKASHENKA, Alexander,Grigorievich (4) LUKASHENKA,Alexander,Ryhoravich(5) LUKASHENKA, Aliaksandr,Grigorievich (6) LUKASHENKA,Aliaksandr,Ryhoravich(7)LUKASHENKO, Aleksandr,Grigorievich (8) LUKASHENKO,Aleksandr,Ryhoravich(9) LUKASHENKO, Alexander, Grigorievich (10) LUKASHENKO, Aliaksandr, Grigorievich (11) LUKASHENKO, Aliaksandr, Ryhoravich Nationality: Belarusian Address: Independence Palace, Prospekte Pobeditelei, Minsk, Belarus. Position: President of Belarus Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0050. Gender: male. Alexander Lukashenko is the President of Belarus. He has held near absolute authority in his 26 years in power and maintains close control over the security apparatus of the State. This authority has remained in place since the 9 August Presidential election and he is ultimately responsible for the violence against protestors and journalists that have followed the disputed election result. Lukashenko has not called out violence and has expressed support for security services. President Lukashenko has therefore been responsible for serious violations of human rights in the weeks following 9 August and has been involved in promoting such violations. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13918.



2. LUKASHENKO, Viktor Aliaksandravich



DOB: 28/11/1975. POB: Mohilev, Belarus a.k.a: (1) LUKASHENKA, Viktar, Aleksandrovich (2) LUKASHENKA, Viktar, Aliaksandravich (3) LUKASHENKA, Viktor, Aleksandrovich (4) LUKASHENKA, Viktor, Aliaksandravich (5) LUKASHENKO, Viktar, Aleksandrovich (6) LUKASHENKO, Viktor, Aleksandrovich (7) LUKASHENKO, Viktar, Aliaksandravich Nationality: Belarusian Position: National Security Advisor Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0051. Gender: male. Viktor Lukashenko is National Security Adviser to the President of Belarus and a member of the Security Council of Belarus. In these roles, he oversees law enforcement and the security services and is responsible for the serious human rights violations perpetrated against protestors and journalists following the Presidential election on 9 August 2020. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13919.



3. SERGEENKO, Igor Petrovich



DOB: 14/01/1963. POB: Stolitsa, Vitebsk region, Belarus a.k.a: (1) SERGEENKO, Igor, Piatrovich (2) SERGEENKO, Ihar, Petrovich (3) SERGEENKO, Ihar, Piatrovich (4) SERGEYENKO, Igor, Petrovich (5) SERGEYENKO, Igor, Piatrovich (6) SERGEYENKO, Ihar, Petrovich (7) SERGEYENKO, Ihar, Piatrovich (8) SIARHEENKA, Igor, Petrovich (9) SIARHEENKA, Igor, Piatrovich (10) SIARHEENKA, Ihar, Petrovich (11) SIARHEENKA, Ihar, Piatrovich Nationality: Belarusian Address: Belarus.

Position: Chief of Staff to the President of Belarus (a.k.a. Head of the Presidential Administration) Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0052. Gender: male. Igor Petrovich Sergeenko is the Chief of Staff to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, also known as the Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus. In this role, Sergeenko has significant influence over the Belarusian authorities’ response to the post-election protests, which included subjecting detainees to CIDT or torture. Sergeenko also plays an important coordinating role over state bodies, including the working relationship between the President and the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior and its internal security forces, which are responsible for treatment amounting to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detainees. Former Head of the KGB of the Mohilev region. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13920.



4. ATABEKOV, Khazalbek Bakhtibekovich



Title: Colonel a.k.a: (1) ATABEKAU, Khazalbek, Bakhtibekavich (2) ATABEKAU, Khazalbek, Bakhtibekovich (3) ATABEKOV, Khazalbek, Bakhtibekavich Nationality: Belarusian Address: Belarus. Position: Deputy Commander of InternalTroopsoftheMinistryofInternalAffairsofBelarus OtherInformation: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0053. Gender: male. Colonel Khazalbek Atabekov is one of four Deputy Commanders of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus. In his role as Deputy Commander, he is responsible for the actions of the Internal Troops in Minsk and therefore responsible for the serious violations of the right not to be subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detained protestors and journalists, which they carried out following the election of 9August.UKlisting(SanctionsAct).Subjecttoanassetfreezeandtravelban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13921.



5. BALABA, Dmitry



DOB: --/--/1972. POB: Molodenchensky district, Belarus Nationality: Belarusian Address: Belarus. Position: Commander of the Special Purpose Police Unit of Minsk,(OMON) OtherInformation: UKSanctionsListRef:GHR0054.Gender:male. Dmitry Balaba is Commander of the Special Purpose Police Unit of Minsk (OMON). In his role as Commander, Balaba is responsible for the actions of OMON in Minsk. Balaba is therefore responsible for the serious violations of the right not to be subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detained protestors, carried out by OMON following the election of 9 August. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject

to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13922.



6. KARAYEV, Yuri



DOB: 21/06/1966. POB: Ordzhonikidze, Former USSR a.k.a: KARAEV, Yuri Address: Belarus.Position: (1)MinisterofInternalAffairsoftheRepublicofBelarus (2) Major-General of Militia Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0055 . Gender: male. Yuri Karayev is the Minister of Internal Affairs in Belarus and has been since June 2019. In this role, Karayev has overall leadership and command of, and is therefore responsible for, the actions of the Internal Troops and Public Security Police in Minsk. Therefore, he is responsible for serious violations of the right not to be subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detained protestors and journalists, carried out by those security forces under his command following the election of 9 August. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13923.

7. BARSUKOV, Alexander Petrovich



DOB: 29/04/1965. POB: Vetkovsky district, Gomel region a.k.a: (1) BARSUKOU, Alexander, Petrovich (2) BARSUKOU, Alyaksandr, Petrovich (3) BARSUKOV, Alyaksandr, Petrovich Nationality: Belarusian Address: Belarus. Position: (1) Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus (2) Chief of Public Security Police (3) Major General of militia Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0056. Gender: male. Alexander Barsukov is Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Chief of the Public Security Police. In his role as Deputy Internal Minister and Chief of the Public Security Police, he is responsible for the actions of the Public Security Police and therefore responsible for the serious violations of the right not to be subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detained protestors and journalists, which they carried out following the election of 9August.UKlisting(SanctionsAct).Subjecttoanassetfreezeandtravelban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13924.



8. NAZARENKO, Yuri Gennadyevich



DOB: 17/04/1976. POB: City of Slonim, Grodno region, Belarus Nationality: Belarusian Position: (1) Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (2) Commander of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0057. Gender: male. Yuri Nazarenko is the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Commander of the Internal Troops. In his roles he is responsible for the actions of the Internal Troops in Minsk and therefore responsible for serious violations of the right not to be subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or torture of detained protestors and journalists, which they carried out following the election of 9 August. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 29/09/2020 Last Updated: 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13925.



9. LOGUNOV, Oleg

DOB: 04/02/1962. POB: Irkutsk region, Russia a.k.a: (1) LEONIDOVICH, Oleg (2) VLADIMIROVICH, Oleg Nationality: Russian Passport Details: 624041562. Expired 22 April 2010. Address: (1) 5 Bolshaya Moskovskaya str., apt. 12., Saint-Petersburg, 191,002.(2) Yuzhnobutovskaya 61-52 str, Moscow, 117042 (15 March 2017 - ).Other Information: UK Sanctions List Ref: GHR0013. Gender: male. Former Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee, Russian Ministry of the Interior. Oleg Logunov, as the Deputy Head of the Investigate Committee of the Russian Interior Ministry, was involved in the mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky, which contributed significantly to his death on 16 November 2009. Lugunov was part of a ‘team’ of investigators who failed to investigate complaints made by Magnitsky about his mistreatment and provided support to subordinates who were directly involved in that conduct. UK listing (Sanctions Act). Subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. Listed on: 06/07/2020 Last Updated: 06/07/2020 29/09/2020 Group ID: 13870



