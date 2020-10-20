Adidas and LEGO announced multi-year partnership

The FINANCIAL -- Today, industry-leading sportwear brand adidas and household favourite toy company, the LEGO Group announced a multi-year partnership. The collaboration will see new co-created products to inspire creativity and foster a more playful, positive and inclusive world for adults and children from any background or sporting ability.

Like the bricks that serve as this partnership’s inspiration, the collaboration fuses two of the most recognized and iconic brands and will offer a diverse portfolio of footwear, apparel and hardware. Fans could already explore the creative ambition of the collaboration with the limited release of the adidas Originals ZX 8000 LEGO® sneaker in September.

“It’s our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and help children be creative and learn the skills they need to thrive", said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group. “Great play experiences are a fun way to learn and build creative confidence, and so is sport – and that’s is why we’re so excited about this partnership. Together, play and sport let children experience collaboration and the principles of fair-play, as well as build mental resilience. These are crucial life-skills that can help children unlock their full potential.”

Aimee Arana, SVP General Manager, Global Training at adidas said “Our goal is to use the power of sport to change lives, grounded in creativity as the vehicle to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds. An innovative partner like the LEGO Group allows us to together imagine up new concepts and products that will spark creativity in an inclusive way, particularly helping the development of younger generations.”

Initial partnership discussions started in 2017, and in 2018 the LEGO Group welcomed the adidas team to LEGO House in Denmark to let creativity run wild and determine how best to foster a true fusion of the two brands. That meeting kicked-off what promises to be a dynamic and fastpaced collaboration, with the first products scheduled to drop before the end of 2020. Products for various sports and an active lifestyle will launch in December and throughout 2021, aimed at both kids and adults and crossing different LEGO themes.

Fans can count on the collections to deliver everything they’ve come to expect from the LEGO Group and adidas: colourful, inventive concepts that spark imagination, a sense of optimism whilst reflecting each brand’s commitments to inclusivity.