What are the Benefits of Zinc?

The FINANCIAL -- Most of us are familiar with minerals like calcium, magnesium, and maybe even potassium, but what about zinc? Zinc is a trace mineral, meaning the body only needs it in small amounts, yet it is still essential for more than 300 enzymes to carry out vital biochemical reactions according to Solgar.

What does this small-but-mighty mineral do? And where can it be found? We’ll go over everything you need to know about zinc, including how to find the right zinc supplement for you.

WHAT DOES ZINC DO IN THE BODY?

Zinc is essential for many bodily functions. It is a major player in the creation of DNA, growth of cells, building proteins, and supporting the immune system. Because of its role in helping cells to grow and multiply, adequate zinc is important during times of rapid growth, such as childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy according to Solgar.

ZINC AND THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Zinc plays a significant role in many aspects of the immune system. It helps the growth and function of cells in your innate immune system, including T and B cells, which help your body protect against foreign substances (antigens).

ZINC AND SKIN HEALTH

Your body needs zinc to synthesize new collagen.Collagen is a structural protein that forms the basis for healthy and vibrant skin. Healthy skin contributes to immune function as the skin serves as the body’s first line of defense. .

FOODS RICH IN ZINC

Thankfully, incorporating zinc in your diet is easy as many foods contain zinc. Meats, poultry, and seafoods are the best sources of zinc, but zinc can also be found in some plant foods like legumes and whole grains. However, these foods also often contain phytates that can bind to the mineral, lowering its absorption. If you do not get enough zinc through your diet, taking a supplement is an easy and effective way to ensure you’re not missing out on the nutrients you need.

ZINC CITRATE…ZINC PICOLINATE…CHELATED ZINC…WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

Perhaps you’ve decided to try a zinc supplement, but when you’ve stood in the supplement aisle you’ve realized…there’s so many options! Indeed, there are many forms of this trace mineral, and it can be difficult to figure out which one is right for you.

Let’s look at the difference between chelated zinc, zinc citrate, and zinc picolinate.

CHELATED ZINC

“Chelation” of minerals simply refers to a mineral being organically bonded to an amino acid. These amino acid chelates can help facilitate solubility and optimal absorption, and are gentle on the stomach. Solgar® offers a chelated zinc that is bound to amino acid glycine.

ZINC PICOLINATE

Zinc picolinate is made when the trace mineral zinc is bound to the organic acid, picolinic acid. Picolinic acid is a metabolite of the amino acid tryptophan that is naturally made in the body. Zinc picolinate is a highly bioavailable form of zinc.

ZINC CITRATE

Zinc citrate is another version of zinc, this time derived from citric acid.

BONUS: ZINC LOZENGES

SUMMING IT UP

From immune support to skin health, zinc plays an essential role in many bodily functions. Foods such as shellfish, beef, poultry, legumes, and whole grains are excellent sources of zinc, and zinc supplements also offer readily available zinc benefits. No matter what form you take it in, don’t miss out on zinc’s many benefits!

